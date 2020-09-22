SALEM — A former Ipswich man who quietly pleaded guilty last year to charges that he possessed 20,000 images of girls between 10 and 15 years old will be allowed to move in with his fiancée and her 14-year-old daughter in Chelsea, a judge decided on Monday.
The decision from Salem Superior Court Judge Thomas Drechsler came over the objection of both the Attorney General's office and the probation department in Middlesex County, which is supervising Robert Freeman, 52.
The judge did grant a request allowing a probation officer to question the teenager once a month, and he ordered that Freeman stay out of the girl's bedroom at all times.
Freeman has been deemed a Level 1 sex offender, considered at low risk of re-offending. He is one year into a five-year term of probation, part of a plea agreement under which Freeman pleaded guilty to charges of possessing and disseminating child pornography and illegal possession of firearms, including two large-capacity firearms, and ammunition.
The sentence also included a prison term of two years and nine months, the amount of time Freeman had spent in custody on bail awaiting trial. The plea agreement was entered after a judge rejected a request from the attorney general's office to postpone the trial last June.
Freeman was released shortly after his sentencing with conditions that include wearing a GPS device (a condition he's challenged) and that he not use the Internet to go into chat rooms under an assumed name.
He was also ordered to have no unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 18 — including his own child.
But 10 months ago, Freeman met a Chelsea woman through an online dating site, the woman told the court, with the assistance of a Brazilian Portuguese interpreter, Monday during a Zoom hearing.
His current attorney, Kelly Porges, said the two want to get married, but the woman's 14-year-old daughter from a prior relationship would be in the home.
Porges asked the court to allow Freeman to live with the woman and her daughter, despite the restriction, saying that it would be "incredibly difficult" to ensure that someone else is in the home at all times to make sure Freeman is never alone with the girl.
The woman said she sees Freeman two or three times a week depending on her work schedule, which involves 12-hour days at a snack stand. She is at work from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day except Wednesday.
Freeman, meanwhile, works a day shift at a Malden business as a machine shop supervisor.
When Drechsler asked if he could work the second shift instead, Freeman said that due to the pandemic, the firm is only operating one shift a day.
The woman told Drechsler that her daughter is in the seventh grade, but says she is mature and that the two are "friends."
Drechsler, through the interpreter, pressed the woman on how much she understood about the nature of the case and detailed the allegations.
"If I grant Mr. Freeman's request, he could be home after 4:30 until 11:30 at night on days when you're not there, do you understand that? Are you concerned about the fact that your daughter would be at home alone with Mr. Freeman when you're at work?"
"No, it does not concern me because I speak with him a lot and I trust him," the woman, Cristiane Silva, replied through an interpreter. "My daughter, she's very intelligent, she's very savvy. She would call me immediately if anything happened."
"Do you feel if Mr. Freeman engaged in inappropriate conduct she would be able to tell you?" asked the judge.
"Yes, yes, yes," she answered. "Since (she) was a little girl I always talked with her a lot, and we are close. I believe she would tell me everything since we are friends."
"If she told you Mr. Freeman did something inappropriate, would you report that to the court even if you were married to him?" the judge continued.
"Of course, immediately," said Silva.
Jill Robichaud, the assistant chief probation officer for Middlesex Superior Court, said her office is "absolutely opposed" to the request,
Robichaud said probation officers are concerned by the large number of images found in his possession, and his stated "strong sexual attraction to young girls," including 14- and 15-year-olds, "his ideal."
She also said the department has significant concerns as to whether the woman, whether due to the apparent language barrier between Freeman and Silva or a lack of full disclosure, fully understands the facts of the case.
"It is absolutely not in the best interest of this child for her to be around Mr. Freeman unsupervised," said Robichaud.
Assistant attorney general Cesar Vega also had questions about whether the girl's father was aware of the situation. Silva told the judge that the father of her child "wasn't interested" and has never had contact with her daughter.
"I was the one that took care of her," she said.
"This is a difficult situation," Drechsler acknowledged. "On one hand, I want Mr. Freeman, who is on probation for a substantial period of time, to have a relationship and go on with his life."
The judge said he's previously turned down a request to lift the GPS requirement, and said Freeman has been in compliance with most of his other conditions, though he did have an incident involving drinking too much and falling.
Drechsler added a condition that he not drink. He also said Freeman could not move in until he is married and no sooner than Jan. 1.
