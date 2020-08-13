DANVERS — Four people were arraigned in Superior Court Thursday on robbery and other charges related to a flash mob style shoplifting last December that allegedly turned violent at a Danvers menswear store.
The case had been delayed for nearly six months due to the coronavirus pandemic. On Thursday, one defendant was not able to appear in person because she recently traveled out of state for a wedding, which required her to self-quarantine, her lawyer told a judge.
At least twice, an assistant clerk magistrate had to ask people to pull their masks over their noses as they entered the courtroom.
The robbery took place on Dec. 26 at Giblee's, a high-end men's clothing store on Route 114 in Danvers, where a group of people rushed inside and began grabbing Canada Goose parkas. The coats retail for between $500 and $1,500.
Store staff tried to intervene, which allegedly led to one of the defendants shoving an employee out of the way and another scratching his face with her fingernails. A third then grazed the person with a hanger on one of the coats she was carrying out of the store, prosecutors allege.
The robbery was captured on store surveillance video, and the incident received widespread attention as a result. The store had been previously targeted by shoplifters who were after the coats.
All five were released on bail prior to their indictments, and prosecutor Erin Bellavia did not ask for that status to change. Instead, Bellavia requested that the cash bails that have been posted be transferred from Salem District Court to the Superior Court, and that they be required to stay away from the store and any witnesses in the case — including the driver of the car they fled in.
Arraigned on Thursday were Bryon Vaughn, 23, and Mekeda McKenzie, 19, both of Dorchester; Kashawnii Ruomo-O'Brien, 20, of Mattapan, and Adriana James, 23, of Jamaica Plain.
James' bail remains at $2,000; Vaughn's bail remains at $1,500; and Ruomo-O'Brien and McKenzie's bails remain at $500.
All four pleaded not guilty to charges that include multiple counts of unarmed robbery, attempting to commit a crime, and assault and battery on a person 60 or older. McKenzie and James, who allegedly got away with coats, are also charged with larceny of property valued at $1,200 or more; they pleaded not guilty to those charges as well.
The fifth defendant, Lynasja Trimble, 20, of Mattapan, made repeated attempts to call a video conference and then managed to dial in on a courtroom teleconference line, but Judge Salim Tabit raised concerns about whether he could waive her appearance. He opted to postpone her arraignment until she can at least appear by video.
Trimble's attorney, Edward McNaught, offered at one point during the hearing to call his client via the Facetime video app, so the judge could see her. He explained that she had attended a wedding in another state and is now under orders to self-quarantine.
James, meanwhile, arrived after the hearing had started, leading Tabit to warn her and the other defendants to be on time for future court appearances — something he said was of particular importance due to the tight scheduling of telephone and video hearings.
"Whatever time you're slotted for, I expect you to be here at that time," Tabit warned. "I cannot afford people leeway under our current conditions."
Those conditions involve the court setting specific times for each case, so that defendants in custody can be brought to a videoconference room at the jail, lawyers and defendants out of custody know what time to call in, and those who are present at the courthouse know what time they should enter the courtroom, where capacity has been limited.
"If you're not here at the time designated for your case, I will issue a warrant," Tabit told the defendants. "I know it's not so easy getting into the building, but it is critically important because we cannot start backlogging cases during the day."
The judge excused the four defendants arraigned Thursday from the next proceeding in the case, a pre-trial hearing on Oct. 13. But Trimble is expected to appear either by video or in person for arraignment, the judge ordered.
