SALEM — Two city councilors have called on Mayor Kim Driscoll to halt or postpone protests that have sprung up in the city in the wake of the killings of black people by police.
In the days leading up to protests this weekend, councilors Steve Dibble (Ward 7) and Domingo Dominguez (at-large) told Driscoll that if the events can't be stopped, she should at least outline plans to protect Salem and its residents from violence and increased exposure to COVID-19.
In an email sent Wednesday afternoon, Dominguez wrote that the events give people "a way to exercise one's constitutional right to protest, which I applaud."
"The people of Salem have a right, however, to have clear prior knowledge on whether there will be a protest, when it will be, what, if any city change would occur for this (i.e. street closures or use of a park or Common) and what the plan is to keep residents and protesters safe and protected."
Dominguez highlighted the destruction that has followed many peaceful protests across the country. He noted the city ramps up protections during Haunted Happenings and "other large events that could bring destruction or violence," where "very specific added measures are applied to keep everyone safe."
"I would expect that this would be no different, as many locations, including in Massachusetts, have had their peaceful protests erupt into various forms of violence," Dominguez wrote. "We need to be able to protect Salem residents and visitors, and our historic buildings."
Driscoll also heard from a Salem resident raising the same concerns about "even the slightest possibility of things going wrong." That prompted Dibble to start emailing the mayor, saying the resident "is correct in that we do not want to encourage further protests during this heated time and especially during COVID."
While discussing the issue with The Salem News, Dibble highlighted how protests in Peabody have been coordinated to some extent with city government, and Salem should do the same.
"Now is probably not the right time to have a gathering where more than 500 people have expressed interest in this rally on Friday afternoon, never mind the two on Saturday," Dibble said.
He said his aim isn't to silence protesters.
"This is an important issue," Dibble said. "We need to speak out about it, but we need to do it in a way that Salem residents and people participating are more protected."
Driscoll declined to respond in detail to Dibble and Dominguez' correspondence, saying she didn't want "to get involved in a back-and-forth with councilors on this issue. People have a First Amendment right to protest. In this instance, I understand why people are protesting and support it."
Protesters weren't keen on the debate.
"That just sounds like hypocrisy," said Salem resident Rony Baez, who attended a protest outside the Salem police station Friday afternoon. "They want to open up restaurants and still allow people to go on airplanes, and are still letting people do so many things. But once we come out here and fight for our lives — we aren't fighting to go out to eat like Kate Stephens was... We're asking for our lives."
Salem resident Annamaria Veneziano said she understood the debate and concerns about COVID. But she rejected the arguments, even as someone with increased risk of catching COVID-19 due to a recent pulmonary infection.
"COVID is scary, don't get me wrong," Veneziano said. "This is one of those times where, if everybody's being safe, we can appropriately social distance and all of that. There are some things you have to risk sometimes."
