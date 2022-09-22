DANVERS — A veterinary clinic at Essex North Shore Agricultural & Technical School started taking patients again this week after being closed for the summer.
Angell at Essex opened in December 2019 in partnership with the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. The clinic allows students to learn how to care for pets alongside professionals in the field. It reopened Monday for the first time since staffing issues shuttered it in June.
“As with many industries, staffing has been a challenge,” said Essex Tech Superintendent Heidi Riccio. “However, we spent the summer really making sure that we’re fully staffed, so now we have a full complement of staff including vet techs and a veterinarian.”
Dr. Heidi Broadley was hired to fill one of two doctor openings at the clinic. She received her doctorate degree from the Tufts Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine and has worked in animal shelters and small animal practices in Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine.
She has also volunteered as a veterinarian at the MSPCA-Angell at Nevins Farm in Methuen for nearly a decade.
“I am excited for Dr. Broadley to begin taking appointments on site,” Riccio said. “Having a veterinarian who loves both animals and students is a win-win for our school.”
The clinic provides vaccinations, spay and neuter surgery, X-rays, medication and other traditional veterinary services.
About 160 students are a part of the veterinary science program at Essex Tech. They assist at the clinic by cutting pets’ nails and brushing their fur, and are taught other skills they need to become a veterinary assistant, said Laura Lee Shields, a certified veterinary technician and practice coordinator at the clinic.
“It’s a benefit to see the functioning of an actual clinic,” Shields said. “It gives them a clarity of understanding beyond what most people think, which is that they just play with puppies and kittens.”
As upperclassmen, students in the program can sit for the certified veterinary assistant exam and take part in co-ops at local vet clinics.
This hands-on experience is an important part of students’ vocational education, Riccio said.
“In vocational education, the intention is to train a workforce,” Riccio said. “That workforce should be trained on the North Shore in order for them to stay on the North Shore instead of going to a different location.”
The clinic looks to hire a second veterinarian and fourth certified veterinary technician. Essex Tech also is applying for a grant that would allow the school to expand the veterinary science program.
In the meantime, Riccio is excited to see pets and students return to the clinic.
“We hope that business will be booming so that our students can really continue to learn exceptional education from the Angell at Essex crew and staff,” she said.
To make an appointment at the clinic or ask about medication refills, call 978-304-4648.