Annual cancer walk goes online

SALEM — The 30th annual North Shore Cancer WALK is going virtual.
Officials at North Shore Medical Center have announced that the 10K walk, aimed at raising funds to fight cancer, will be conducted virtually from now to Sunday, Sept. 13. The event has run for three decades and raised more than $23 million.
This year, organizers are asking participants to walk a 6.2-mile course — the equivalent of 10 kilometers — and share photos and videos of the activity. Teams are encouraged to start coming together through either safe social distancing or via video chat, and start walking "together" via shared photos and videos.
A virtual celebration is also scheduled for Sept. 13, with special guests, activities and giveaways handled through a live broadcast.
For more information, visit nsmcgiving.partners.org/virtualwalkinfo.
