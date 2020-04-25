Anonymous donor picks up the tab for seniors at Peabody Shaw's

PEABODY — Louis Potvin Jr. got a pleasant surprise from a stranger when he went into Shaw's Supermarket on Essex Center Drive at the Northshore Mall Thursday morning.
Someone had purchased gift cards so that his $92 grocery bill was paid in full.
"When I was checking out the clerk told me an anonymous donor was paying for all groceries," said the 71-year-old Potvin.
And he wasn't alone.
Turns out, this anonymous donor had provided $5,000 in Shaw's gift cards to pay for grocery bills for seniors shopping that morning during special coronavirus hours.
"A very generous and anonymous person donated Shaw’s gift cards to pay for the shopping order of customers," said Teresa Edington, the external communication and community relations manager for Shaw’s Supermarket and Star Market, in an email. "The gift cards were distributed during our Peabody senior store hours on Thursday morning."
"This customer not only made a number of lucky customers very happy, but brightened the day for our employees that participated in handing out this thoughtful and generous gift," Edington said.
Potvin's wife, Joyce, 69, said Louis went shopping at 6 a.m. Thursday during senior shopping hours.
"He went in to pick up a couple of items," the Gardner Street resident said. "He was told everything was taken care of by an anonymous donor," she said.
"He was shocked," she added.
The couple wondered if this donation was specific to this particular Shaw's, which turned out to be the case.
"It was very touching for someone to do that," Joyce Potvin said. "He (Louis) just kind of wanted to say 'thank you.'"
