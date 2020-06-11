SALEM — Just months after prosecutors were allowed to resume using the results of breath tests for alcohol in drunken driving cases, another problem has been found in the machines used by every police department in Massachusetts to perform those tests.
In a memo Wednesday, the director of the state police crime lab acknowledged that hundreds of times since the Draeger Alcotest 9510 was purchased by the state in 2011, the machines have transmitted test results — as well as information about refusals — directly to the Registry of Motor Vehicles without legally-required certifications by the officer conducting the test.
Results that are over the legal limit, or a report of a refusal, trigger mandatory license suspensions by the Registry on top of any criminal charges that are filed, which carry their own potential license penalties.
The newly-discovered issue has some lawyers saying it's time to scrap the machines altogether.
"I think the story here is why are they still using these machines?" said Salem attorney John Morris, who heads the Essex County Bar Association advocate program.
The memo, from Kristen Sullivan, director of the state police crime lab, was sent out Wednesday to prosecutors and defense attorneys across the state.
It says that the Registry first told the Office of Alcohol Testing (which is charged with overseeing the machines) about the issue on May 7 after a report of a breath test refusal was sent to the Registry with blank fields.
Those fields were where an officer should have certified that he or she prepared the report and that it was submitted under pains and penalties of perjury.
After getting that information, the lab did a search going back to April 2019, when the tests became admissible again, and turned up 44 cases where a person refused the breath test and 26 cases where a test was completed, but certifications were missing.
They then went back to 2011 and ultimately identified a total of 231 refusals and 204 tests with results where the fields were left blank.
The machines are supposed to "time out" after a period of inactivity, but they still send the data to the Registry. Sullivan suggested that could be the issue, but the agency is still investigating.
She also said that police departments have been told of the issue and reminded that officers administering the tests must complete all of the fields on the screen. And, she said in the memo, the lab is working with the manufacturer as well.
In 2015, it was discovered that the Draeger Alcotest 9510 machines had not been properly calibrated to the narrower margin of error required by Massachusetts law. State officials initially blamed error by the officers running the machines, but acknowledged asking for a software update and recalibration of the machines.
Over the next several years, attorneys working on behalf of accused drunken drivers would turn up evidence that officials concealed the number of instances where machines were not able to be properly calibrated. The issue also led to the revelation that the technology used by the Alcotest 9510 had not been properly vetted by a court to determine its scientific reliability.
Ultimately, breath test results from 2011 until the lab gained accreditation last year were barred from use, and thousands of people were notified that they may have the right to a new trial in their case.
“Here we go again," said Springfield lawyer Joseph Bernard, who led the litigation stemming from the earlier issues. "It’s time to stop the madness and end the use of this machine completely."
While most people charged with a first-time drunken driving offense spend no time in jail, the charge can carry serious collateral consequences, said Bernard.
"People’s lives are turned upside down, they lose their job, and some actually go to jail based upon the results of these machines. This has to come to an end immediately,” said Bernard in a press release.
There is also a relatively short window for people to challenge a license suspension, he said. A driver who improperly lost a license and suffered other consequences cannot get that time back.
Under Massachusetts law, officers are supposed to certify that they conducted the test and that they submitted the results to the Registry under pains and penalty of perjury. That's to ensure that the Registry has a legal basis to take action.
Morris said he has seen a number of issues both with breath test machines and with the lack of proper oversight by the state. He suggested that the state has relied too heavily on the assurances of the manufacturer and failed to vet the machines. Instead, problems continue to come to light nearly a decade after the machines were purchased.
A spokeswoman for the Essex District Attorney's office was unable to comment on what the office might do in response to the memo.
