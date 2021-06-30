Apartment developer buys Bowl-O-Mat site

BEVERLY — The Beverly Bowl-O-Mat land has been sold for $5.5 million to an Atlanta-based apartment developer who hopes to build housing along the Bass River.
A company called CG Beverly Limited Partnership purchased the site on June 4, according to Southern Essex Registry of Deeds records. The company was formed on May 26 by Gables Residential Services of Atlanta, according to a filing with the Massachusetts Secretary of State's corporations division.
Gables Residential manages 31,000 apartments in nine states and Washington, D.C., according to the company's website. It has apartments in six communities in Massachusetts, including the recently opened Gables Seaport in Boston. Messages left with the company were not returned.
Mayor Mike Cahill said he has spoken with company officials about their plans, but any project would depend on the city changing the zoning for the area to allow for residential development, which is currently not allowed.
"They approached us because they had an interest in the site and they wanted to know, 'What is the city trying to do here?,'" Cahill said.
The sale includes the former Bowl-O-Mat at 100 River St., the adjacent former River Street Grille, and the former Ryal Side Auto Center at 88 River St. The Bowl-O-Mat and restaurant closed in 2018, while Ryal Side Auto Center recently moved to Park Street in Beverly.
The property is located along the Bass River in an area that the city has been hoping to improve for years. A new master plan adopted by the city in January said the area could be transformed into a "vibrant mixed-use neighborhood," taking advantage of its proximity to the train station.
The plan said that any future development should include a "thoughtful balance of open space, waterfront access, an improved street network and a mix of residential and commercial/office retail activity."
Cahill said he hopes to begin a "community conversation" soon about a possible zoning change, which would have to be approved by the City Council. He said any new buildings would not be as tall as the six-story buildings that have gone up on Rantoul Street in recent years.
"I feel like we as a community have learned a lot from the projects that have been done along Rantoul," Cahill said. "Some very needed housing and some strong retail has gone in on those sites. Some of those projects have been stronger than others in terms of design."
Cahill said the new zoning, if passed, would be an "overlay" district, meaning that residential could be added to the permitted uses without removing any of the current uses. He said the effort to change the zoning is not to benefit one particular property owner.
"It's an effort we've been undertaking for some time because of it's proximity to the train," he said. "We hope, done right, it will be good for the neighborhood and good for the broader community."
Ward 1 City Councilor Todd Rotondo, who represents the area, said he has not heard anything official about the sale or any plans for development.
"I know a lot of neighbors are going to be very concerned with what's going to be developed there because of the traffic issue," he said. "That whole area is heavily congested so I hope sensible plans come forward."
The Bowl-O-Mat opened in 1964 and was owned by the Christopher family. Members of the family could not be reached for comment about the sale.
