SALEM — A fire in a four-story apartment building on Lafayette Street on Sunday destroyed two units and left at least 40 residents displaced.
Nobody was injured in the two-alarm blaze, but firefighters said at least two cats appeared to have died.
The fire broke out just after noon in a basement apartment of the Saltonstall Apartments at 223 Lafayette St., about a half mile from Salem State University. Judi Espaillat said she was watching TV and reading when she spotted fire coming from near her bed.
Espaillat said she tried to grab her cat, Smoky, but the smoke was heavy and he ran away. Firefighters later informed her that it appeared that Smoky had died.
"He was my baby," Espaillat said. She said that everything in her apartment, including clothes and furniture, was destroyed.
Hope Rivera, who lives in the apartment across the hallway, said she heard Espaillat yelling for help. Rivera saw smoke coming out of Espaillat's apartment and told her to "get out," and called 911.
Julie Castillo, Espaillat's sister, said she saw "huge flames" coming out of a window when she arrived and heard a "huge boom."
As Rivera stood outside the apartment, a firefighter brought her a tank with her two albino frogs inside.
Salem Deputy Fire Chief Alan Dionne said the two firefighters who initially entered by the building had to call a "may day" because they became separated when the wind blew a door shut. Firefighters are instructed to make the distress call whenever they are separated, Dionne said. The two went outside and met up and reentered the building, he said.
"It was a scary fire," Dionne said. He said the cause of the fire appeared to be "electrical issues."
Dionne said the basement apartment where the fire started and the one above it were "completely destroyed," and units above those apartments were damaged by the fire. The building has a total of 26 apartments. Dionne said nobody would be able to stay in the building for at least a few days. The building's owners were working on putting displaced residents into hotels, he said.
Firefighters from Beverly, Swampscott, Marblehead and Lynn also responded to the fire.
