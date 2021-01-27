SWAMPSCOTT — A Swampscott landlord is not liable for injuries to another town resident who was hurt after a tenant's dog got loose 5 1/2 years ago, a state Appeals Court panel has concluded.
Victor Creatini was riding his bike down Superior Street one day in June 2015, his dog running alongside him on a leash. Meanwhile, a pit bull mix owned by Sean Mills, a tenant in an apartment on that street, was outside unleashed. Mills had been warned by his landlord, Mark McHugh, to get rid of the dog, but he hadn't.
As Creatini and his dog passed the house, the pit bull mix ran into the street and at Creatini's dog, described only as being about 50 pounds. As the two dogs fought, Creatini, holding the leash, was knocked or pulled to the pavement, causing him serious injuries.
Creatini sued, and he and Mills eventually settled.
But Creatini also sued McHugh, the landlord, arguing that as a property owner he had a duty to protect passers-by like himself from a dangerous condition — in this case, a pit bull that was regularly unleashed and that had allegedly gone after Creatini's dog before.
Creatini and his lawyer, Helen Litsas, argued that the case presents a novel issue of public policy. More than a year before the incident, they argued, McHugh had warned Mills to get rid of the pit bull because he was not allowed to have a dog under the terms of his lease.
But they say McHugh did not follow through on his demand.
They also compared the situation to other cases where landlords were found liable. One case involved a dog bite to the child of another tenant in a building. Another case involved a gun that was left unsecured, stolen, and then used to shoot and kill a police officer. They say McHugh should have known the dog posed a risk of harm if it stayed.
A Superior Court judge threw out the lawsuit on the grounds that the incident did not happen on McHugh's property, and that the law imposes no responsibility on a landlord for unforeseen circumstances like the ones on Superior Street that day.
In a ruling on Wednesday, the Appeals Court agreed.
"Creatini's injury did not occur on McHugh's property, but on a public street," the court wrote. "Nothing in the ... record indicates that McHugh was aware that Mills's dog was aggressive or prone to attack passers-by. In these circumstances, we agree with the judge's conclusion that an 'injury to a person running a leashed dog while riding a bicycle on a public street from a dog fight started by an unleashed dog is not a foreseeable event that warrants the imposition of a duty upon a landlord.'"
The court pointed out that Creatini wasn't bitten by the pit bull during the incident. His injuries were caused by falling off the bike.
"Simply put, while the risk of harm to a passer-by from a tenant's dog might conceivably be reasonably foreseeable to a landlord in some circumstances, it was not here," the court concluded.
Litsas said she is reviewing the decision with her client, and they haven't decided whether they will appeal to the state's highest court.
