PEABODY — An Appeals Court panel has sided with Verizon Wireless in a long-running dispute between the cell company and the city of Peabody over a proposed cell tower on Lynn Street that neighbors have strenuously opposed.
In a decision released Thursday, the court found that Verizon had shown that the location, behind Michael's Limousine, "is the only feasible option for filling the gaps in the coverage network," and that therefore, the city's denial of a special permit violates the federal telecommunication law.
Judge Joseph Ditkoff said in the 14-page ruling that he and the other judges who considered the city's appeal believe "the limit has been reached on Verizon's obligation to keep searching regardless of prior efforts to find locations or costs and resources spent."
The city could still seek to appeal the decision to the Supreme Judicial Court. Mayor Ted Bettencourt did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment on the ruling.
The case stretches back to 2014, when Verizon sought a permit to erect a 60-foot monopole with three antennae, and an equipment shed, behind 126 Lynn St. Neighbors were opposed to the request on several grounds, including its close proximity to homes and concerns about the safety of having cell antennae so close to people.
The City Council denied the request, so Verizon went to Land Court.
Over the next four years, the proceedings were largely on hold as the city and Verizon attempted to work out an agreement for an alternate plan to resolve the lack of cell coverage, discussing a proposal to put the antennae on city-owned land on Coolidge Avenue and another to create a citywide network of small antennae on utility poles owned by the Peabody Municipal Light Plant.
But the Coolidge Avenue plan did not meet Verizon's needs, according to the telecom, and PMLP and Verizon were unable to reach an agreement over the course of extended negotiations, despite the wishes of Mayor Bettencourt, who said last year he had hopes that the citywide antennae network could set a precedent.
The council, according to the decision, also rejected an alternative plan for Verizon to install its own "distributed antenna network" of small antennas around the city. Verizon would have had to put up its own utility poles for that project.
Councilors concluded that new federal regulations required PMLP to make its poles available to Verizon and that no new poles should be required.
But PMLP and Verizon were unable to reach a mutually satisfactory agreement, and in 2018, Verizon filed a motion for summary judgment in its favor in the Land Court.
Last year, the Land Court sided with Verizon, finding that the city's denial of the special permit in 2014 was a violation of the federal Telecommunications Act.
The Appeals Court noted that it took into account the various efforts made by both sides over the past half-decade of litigation.
Ditkoff cited PMLP's concerns over safety and the effort to determine what constituted a fair rent.
But the justices also concluded that Verizon had done everything within reason to reach an agreement.
"In reaching our conclusion, we are also mindful of Verizon's diligent attempts, over the course of 4 1/2 years, to find another feasible option," Ditkoff wrote. "Verizon considered multiple locations, such as an NSTAR utility pole, a church steeple, and the 38 Coolidge Avenue site, and also explored other options, such as small cell antennae and a DAS. It even considered some of those options multiple times."
