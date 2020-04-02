Appeals Court stands by 2018 ruling on sex offender

SALEM — An Appeals Court panel has again found that it was wrong for a Salem Superior Court judge to dismiss a request by prosecutors to keep a repeat sex offender in custody simply because two experts in the case — who offered disparate opinions as to the man's dangerousness — worked in the same Salem practice.
David Baxter, 50, is a Level 3 sex offender who is currently being held at the Massachusetts Treatment Center in Bridgewater, despite completing his sentence for probation violations in 2018.
Baxter's history includes convictions for indecent assault and battery on a child in 1994 and 1997, and convictions for child rape, indecent assault and battery on a child, and disseminating obscene material to a child, in 2003.
The 2003 case involved Baxter, then living in Lynn, inviting a teenage girl and three friends to a Cape Cod motel. The facts are similar to his 1997 case, in which he brought three girls to a Peabody motel, where he sexually assaulted and photographed them.
In 2016 Baxter, then living in Haverhill, was found to have violated his probation and sent back to jail for 2 1/2 years by now-retired Judge Timothy Feeley.
Shortly before Baxter was due to complete that sentence, Essex County prosecutors asked to keep him in custody as a sexually dangerous person.
Two qualified examiners were appointed to evaluate Baxter. One, Salem psychologist Robert Joss, concluded that Baxter still poses a danger; the other, Katrina Rouse Weir, who is in the same practice as Joss, concluded that he did not.
Baxter's lawyers then objected to having both experts come from the same practice, calling it a conflict of interest. Feeley agreed and threw out Joss' report, then brought in another expert, Gregory Belle. Belle then concluded that Baxter was no longer a danger, paving the way for Baxter to be released.
Prosecutors appealed Feeley's decision and the Appeals Court ruled in 2018 that his decision was in error. They reinstated the case against Baxter.
Then, last June, the court was asked again about the proceedings going forward. In a decision released Thursday, the Appeals Court again held that Feeley's decision to toss the Joss report was incorrect.
The court acknowledged that though it may have "inartfully" phrased its ruling in 2018, "the thrust of our opinion was that, especially where the defendant made no attempt to disqualify the qualified examiner before he rendered his opinion, a mere appearance of a conflict is not a proper basis for disregarding an expert's opinion in a sexually dangerous person case."
