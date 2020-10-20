MIDDLETON — The Appeals Court has upheld the convictions of three people found guilty in a plot to smuggle drugs and other items into the Middleton Jail six years ago.
The scheme involved posting bail for a Haverhill man, stuffing him full of contraband, then surrendering him back to custody two days later. But the plan unraveled when correctional officers became suspicious of the man's claim that he was a member of the "Crips" street gang, and when another inmate began asking when the man would be moved to the gang unit.
Officials put the Haverhill man in a "dry cell" — a cell where plumbing has been shut off and the toilet lined with a plastic bag — and waited. He eventually excreted bags of pills, heroin, marijuana, tobacco, and a lighter.
Justice Gonzalez, Kyriakoula "Carol" Iliopoulos and Darrell Wheeler were found guilty of conspiracy to violate the controlled substance laws and received prison and jail terms following a 2016 trial.
The three raised several issues in their appeals, including a claim that they should have been tried separately due to the potential prejudice created by the number of defendants, as well as references to gang involvement. Iliopoulos also argued that evidence pertaining only to Wheeler and Gonzalez unfairly tainted her in the eyes of the jury. And Wheeler argued that the testimony of an officer who identified his voice on phone calls was insufficient.
The three-judge panel rejected those arguments in a decision released on Tuesday, finding that the reference to "gang" affiliations was relevant to the evidence in the case.
The panel also concluded that there was no prejudice created by trying the three defendants at the same time, even when Iliopoulos had a different defense — she claimed she was duped into helping her boyfriend, Wheeler, and Gonzalez, an old high school friend — from her co-defendants, who contended they were misidentified and had nothing to do with a smuggling plot.
