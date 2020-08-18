IPSWICH — When an Ipswich police lieutenant filed charges of improper storage of a firearm against an Ipswich gun shop owner following the theft of two handguns from the store, he was correct to believe the law applied to firearms dealers, regardless of what a district court judge later concluded, a state Appeals Court panel has ruled.
In a decision released Monday, the judges upheld a Superior Court judge's decision to dismiss a 2016 lawsuit brought by John Goudreau against the town, Chief Paul Nikas and Lt. Jonathan Hubbard, in which Goudreau claimed damages for malicious prosecution, tortious interference with contractual relations, and defamation.
The Appeals Court disagreed with Goudreau's contention, and the district court judge's finding, that the section of the gun law concerning proper storage of guns in a locked and secure facility does not apply to dealers.
"As the (Superior Court) motion judge observed, (the section) contains no exception for firearm dealers or guns kept in a commercial setting," Justice Edward McDonough wrote in the decision. "We decline Goudreau's invitation to read such an exception into the statute."
The case dates back to 2014, when Goudreau, co-owner of Patriot Arms, and his partner discovered that two guns were missing from the store. Surveillance images showed Goudreau's son, Stephen, a felon who had recently been released from jail, taking the guns from a storage area.
Stephen Goudreau later pleaded guilty to charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm in U.S. District Court.
Ipswich police, meanwhile, had charged John Goudreau with improperly storing the guns.
John Goudreau and his attorney persuaded an Ipswich District Court judge to dismiss the charge, arguing the section of the law requiring guns to be stored in a locked and secure manner does not apply to sellers.
John Goudreau then filed the civil suit against the town and police in Superior Court.
A Superior Court judge dismissed the lawsuit, leading to the appeal.
The Appeals Court concluded that had lawmakers intended to exempt gun sellers from the requirement to keep weapons locked and secured, it would have said so, noting that other sections of the gun law spell out exceptions.
The court also concluded that Hubbard is also protected by qualified immunity due to what the justices called his reasonable belief that the charge applied under the circumstances.
The case had been scheduled to be argued last spring, but in those early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, the court opted to decide the case without hearing arguments.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.
||||