MARBLEHEAD — A state Appeals Court panel has rejected another appeal by abutters to a proposed assisted living facility in Marblehead on the site of the former Killam Estate off Pleasant Street.
The Mariner is a 83,000 square foot, 108-bed facility that was first proposed in 2015 but held up by a series of challenges from nearby residents.
The residents are concerned about the size of the project and its impact on traffic and quality of life in the area. The Zoning Board of Appeals initially turned down permits for the project, but a judge later ordered that the board reconsider its decision based on his findings following a trial.
After the board issued permits, abutters again appealed, contending that the board did not make new findings as generally required.
In its decision on Thursday, the three-member panel of Appeals Court judges concluded that new findings were not required because the board was acting in response to a "remand," a procedure where a higher court orders a lower court to take an action consistent with the higher court's findings.
"This all occurred as part of one set of ongoing proceedings," the court found. "A rule that would have required the board to find specific and material changes would not serve the purpose of the statute."
The abutters also suggested that the lower court should have allowed testimony from board members during the trial. But the court found that without any evidence of bad faith or the board members taking improper factors into consideration, the judge was not required to allow their testimony.
"On this record, there is no basis for us to conclude that the Superior Court judge abused his discretion in precluding the plaintiffs from offering board members' testimony," the panel found.
