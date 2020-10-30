MARBLEHEAD — The state Appeals Court said Thursday that a North Shore judge was incorrect when he found a requirement to consider alternative sentencing for a woman who is the primary caretaker of a young child — a key provision of the 2018 criminal justice reform law — to be unconstitutional.
The decision, in the case against Tara Martin of Marblehead, was the first time an appellate court had taken up that provision of the 2018 law.
Martin, 51, was charged criminally after a hit-and-run crash three years ago near the corner of Peach Highlands and Blueberry Road. She was ultimately found guilty of leaving the scene of a property damage crash.
After she was sentenced to six months in jail, her attorney argued that the judge should have taken into account Martin’s role as primary caretaker for her then 8-year-old child, and imposed a sentence that did not include jail time.
The criminal justice reform law includes a provision that allows defendants to show they are needed at home in order to care for children and to request alternative sentencing, such as probation, instead of jail time.
Judge Matthew Nestor conceded that she fit the definition of primary caretaker under the new law — but said he believes the law to be unconstitutional because it creates different penalties for different categories of people, in violation of the 14th Amendment.
“So, in other words, to put it as bluntly as I can and as delicately as I can,” Nestor said at the June 2019 sentencing hearing, “if you have a child, you don’t go to jail. But if you don’t have a child, you do go to jail.”
But in a decision issued by the Appeals Court Thursday, the justices concluded that the law is constitutional because it furthers a legitimate public interest, in this case, protecting the well-being of children.
“We have no trouble concluding that the caretaker statute (which permits a judge, when imposing a sentence, to examine whether a defendant is a primary caretaker for a dependent child and to consider sentencing alternatives to incarceration) is rationally related to that interest,” the court said in its ruling, which orders the case to be sent back to Nestor for re-sentencing. Nestor had agreed to postpone the jail sentence until the outcome of her appeal.
There had been no dispute between the district attorney’s office and Martin’s attorney for the appeal, Joseph Dever, on that issue.
“We’re obviously pleased about the court’s finding of the constitutionality of the primary caretaker statute,” said Dever.
Dever had raised several other issues in his appeal, including an argument that Martin’s punishment of jail time for first-time misdemeanor amounted to an effort to punish her for the charge on which she was acquitted, drunken driving causing serious bodily injury.
The Appeals Court found no evidence of that, however, noting Nestor went to lengths to explain he was not taking the other charge into account.
Dever said he will discuss with his client whether to seek a further appeal on that and other issues.
The crash
On the evening of Oct. 27, 2017, the victim was returning to her home on Peach Highlands after dropping her son off at a football game. An Amazon delivery truck was partly blocking her driveway, so she pulled onto the shoulder to park. She got out of her Ford SUV and then reached in to grab her purse.
The last thing the victim recalled was seeing headlights coming around the corner, according to court papers. The Amazon driver found her, bloody and on the ground. The woman suffered a skull fracture, multiple lacerations to her head and face, and other injuries and was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital.
Police found Martin’s Audi SUV parked at the end of Stonybrook Road, with damage and blood on it, and suspected, based on her demeanor, that she was drunk.
Martin’s lawyer challenged that conclusion, and a jury agreed that prosecutors had not proven she was impaired at the time of the crash.
Dever, during his argument to the Appeals Court last month, conceded that the evidence was sufficient to prove Martin left the scene of a crash causing serious bodily injury, a more serious charge. However, he challenged the finding of leaving the scene of a property damage crash, contending there was no evidence that his client’s SUV ever made contact with the victim’s SUV.
It remained unclear why a charge of leaving the scene of a personal injury crash, originally filed by police, was dropped prior to trial.
The Appeals Court concluded that it was entirely reasonable for the jury to infer that Martin was responsible for the damage to the victim’s SUV, however, in upholding the property damage charge.
