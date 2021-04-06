PEABODY — The Peabody Police Department will resume its Citizens Academy later this month.
The 11th Citizens Academy begins Wednesday, April 28, and runs through Wednesday, June 21. The deadline to apply to attend is Thursday, April 22.
Classes will be held each Wednesday from 6 to 9 p.m. and will cover a range of topics, from computer crimes and terrorism to motor vehicle law and patrol procedures. The program includes a firearms class, during which students can shoot various weapons at the department's indoor firing range. Participants will also take part in motor vehicle stop scenarios and tour the Middleton Jail.
“The Citizens Academy allows residents to become much more familiar with the inner workings of the Peabody Police Department,” Peabody police Chief Tom Griffin said in a statement. “Participants gain an entirely different perspective into the community in which they live when they learn to see things through the eyes of a police officer.”
Instructors include staff from Peabody and state police, the Essex County District Attorney’s office, and the Healthy Peabody Collaborative.
“We hope and expect that participants will graduate from the Citizens Academy with a newfound appreciation for what we as police officers do,” said Peabody police Capt. Scott Richards, who spearheads the academy. “Participants will finish with a good deal of first-hand knowledge of how the department operates. It will be a real eye opener.”
Citizens Academy applications are available at the police station, 6 Allens Lane, Peabody, and online at www.peabodypolice.org.