PEABODY — Nearly three dozen school administrators have applied for the job of Peabody's superintendent, and Tuesday night, the School Committee will decide which candidates make the initial cut.
Mayor Ted Bettencourt said he met with the School Committee on March 4, in a closed -oor session, to share the 33 applications the city received and discuss the path forward for narrowing it to a handful of finalists to publicly interview. Bettencourt also chairs the committee.
Like the last time a search was conducted for the job in 2017, the committee will interview candidates publicly in Wiggin Auditorium at City Hall and then name three finalists for further consideration. Bettencourt said that on Tuesday, the committee will discuss and vote on the six to eight candidates to interview.
Those public interviews will occur the week of March 16. Once the finalists are chosen, site visits and further public meetings with stakeholder groups will be held.
As before, the Massachusetts Association of School Committees (MASC) helped oversee the process, accepting applications and providing recommendations on which candidates to consider.
Bettencourt said staff members from MASC will be on hand for the discussion Tuesday night.
"It's a very strong group of candidates," he said — made up of current superintendents, assistant superintendents and school principals. "I'm glad that we got so many applicants. It shows people are interested in our district."
"I think we'll have a good pool of people to choose from," he said.
The applicants are mostly from Massachusetts, but also other New England states, and one person from California, according to the mayor.
The goal is still to have someone on-board for July 1, to allow some time to ease into the new school year, Bettencourt said. He did, however, acknowledge that with a hiring decision unlikely until late March, that may become difficult.
Dr. Marc Kerble, a Peabody native and retired superintendent in Newburyport, is serving as Peabody's schools chief on an interim basis. He was hired in December, in the wake of Superintendent Cara Murtagh's sudden death in late November.
Murtagh, who had worked in the city's schools for two decades, was in her second year as superintendent.
Kerble had agreed to stay on until June 30, but indicated he'd be willing to stay longer, if necessary.
The job advertisement for superintendent does not include a salary range, but says a contract would be competitive. Prior to her death, Murtagh was being paid $185,000. The ad also notes the Peabody schools enroll about 6,000 students and operate 10 school buildings on a $81.6 million budget.
