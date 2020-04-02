BEVERLY — Spring is usually peak season for door-to-door solicitations.
But several area departments have announced that they are no longer issuing permits for magazine salespersons, representatives of home energy suppliers, fundraisers for non-profits and others to work in their communities if that work involves knocking on doors.
Beverly Police Chief John LeLacheur announced in a tweet on Tuesday that any prior soliciting permits issued for the city of Beverly have now expired and that he will not be issuing any new ones. He also urged residents to report any solicitors operating without a permit to call the station.
Patrolman Michael Boccuzzi, the department's spokesman, said the move was prompted by similar decisions in other police departments in the area.
Reports have surfaced from police departments around the country of individuals posing as "coronavirus inspectors" claiming that they need to get inside to test for the COVID-19 virus. But officers also have concerns that someone could unknowingly spread the illess from one home to another.
Salem Police Capt. Fred Ryan and Peabody Police Chief Tom Griffin said their departments have also stopped issuing solicitation permits for now.
