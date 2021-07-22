Peabody
Wednesday
Police were called to 12 Crowninshield St., at 12:50 for missing jewelry.
An employee from the Hertz Rental corporate office notified police, at 1:40 p.m., that after a customer defaulted on their payments for a rental vehicle, the Hertz employee went to the Extended Stay parking lot without notifying the customer and picked up the vehicle. Police advised him that, in the future, he should notify them before going to the location to pick up a vehicle, for both his safety and his employee's.
A Lynn Street caller reported, at 1:40 p.m., that she was not a doctor but was adamant that she had a solution to the Covid-19 issue in the world. The officer requested EMS for a mental health evaluation. The woman was transported to Salem Hospital for evaluation.
Police were sent to the intersection of Margin Street and Nickerson Road at 2:20 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident with personal injury. A passenger was transported to Salem Hospital with non life-threatening injuries, and the 53-year-old operator will be summoned to court for operating an unregistered and uninsured vehicle.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 137 Newbury St., at 6:05 p.m. after a vehicle hit a pole and the parties fled the vehicle toward Farm Avenue.
An officer was sent to 20 Calumet St., at 8:17 p.m. to serve a summons. The party was not home, but police left the summons with his parents.
A Pulaski Street caller reported, at 10 p.m., that there was a lot of loud noise coming from the Roadhouse Pub parking lot. The officer reported kids were there doing skate tricks.
Thursday
Police responded to six different burglar alarms at different locations between 2:52 and 4:42 a.m. All was in order in each case.
Police were sent to Brett Batting Custom Woodworking on Walnut St., at 8:50 a.m., after vandalism was reported.
An Iris Court resident reported, at 9:20 a.m., that a friend brought her dog to a house in Peabody to get it neutered. She said she was met by a woman who took her dog and several others in a van and sped away. The woman returned in the evening with the woman's dog, but it was still intact. The woman identified herself as Peabody Animal Control Officer Michelle Dubois. The actual ACO identified herself to the caller and advised her that she was the only Peabody ACO and she is not involved in transporting animals for surgeries. She also advised her there was no Michelle Dubois affiliated with Peabody Animal Control.
Police were sent to Salem Hospital, at 11:05 a.m., where they arrested a 40-year-old Crowninshield Street, Peabody, man on an outstanding warrant for operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license, carjacking and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. He was transported directly to Peabody District Court.
Beverly
Wednesday
Officers were sent to the vicinity of Desmond Road and Sunnyvale Street, at 7:50 p.m., for a suspicious man selling solar panels.
At 7:55 p.m., two cruisers responded to the vicinity of 181 Elliott St., on the report of a vehicle hitting the guardrail. After a brief investigation, they arrested Derik Wayne Seaman, 39, of 177 West Hollis St., Nashua, New Hampshire. Hollis was charged with operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license; driving under the influence of drugs; leaving the scene of a property-damage accident; and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.
Officers were called to 11 Cox Court, at 10:20 p.m., for suspicious occupied vehicles that don't belong there.
Three cruisers went to 19 Radcliff Road, at 11 p.m., for a loud party, with people banging on vehicles.
At 11:10 p.m., two officers were sent to 44 Park St., for a drunken person out of control.
Thursday
The captain and three officers went to the vicinity of Elliott and Rantoul streets, at 12:35 a.m., for the report of a male in the street threatening drivers. The man was shouting at a woman who had screamed at him for throwing a rock at her, she said. They were sent on their way without charges.
At 2:20 a.m., police went to 13 Knowlton St., to check a suspicious motor vehicle.
Three cruisers were sent to a Brimbal Avenue apartment, at 1:10 p.m. to make a warrant apprehension for Salem police.
A patrolman, fire and ambulance responded to the vicinity of 15 Middle St., at 3 p.m., for a man who fell off a moped. He was transported to Beverly hospital with unknown injuries. The report had not been filed.
Salem
Wednesday
The report of a fraud or a scam brought an officer to 18 Weatherly Drive, at 4 p.m.
Police responded to the intersection of Linden Street and Loring Avenue, at 4:35 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries.
Police were sent to 72 North St., at 4:55 p.m., to make a well-being check.
Reports of a fight brought officers to 43 Boston St., at 5:25 p.m.
The report of a juvenile issue brought an officer to 9 Sable Road, at 6 p.m.
Police were called to 93 Washington St., at 8:25 p.m., for an undesirable or unwanted guest. After a records check, police arrested a 32-year-old homeless Salem man on an outstanding warrant.
At 8:40 p.m., police were called to 24 Garden Terrace on the report of an assault in progress. They arrested Tyler White, 20, of that address. He was charged with trespass and disorderly conduct.
Police were sent to 86 Bay View Ave., at 8:45 p.m., for a larceny.
Police made eight motor-vehicle traffic stops across town between 9:40 and and 10:50 p.m.
At 11:55 p.m., police were called to 36 Margin St., for a larceny.
Thursday
Police were sent to 278 Derby St., at 6:40 a.m., on a noise complaint.
Police, responding to 91 Lafayette St., at 8:40 a.m., for an undesirable or unwanted guest, arrested a 36-year-old homeless Salem man after discovering he was being sought on an outstanding warrant.
Police went to 73 North St., at 10:20 a.m., and to the intersection of North and Symonds streets, at 11 a.m., for two separate motor-vehicle accidents without injury.
A report of threats brought police to 27 Garden Terrace at 11:20 a.m.
Police were called to 210 Essex St., at 12:45 p.m., to investigate a fraud or a scam.
A report of threats brought police to 95 Margin St., at 2 p.m.
Officers were sent to 135 Highland Ave., at 3:25 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
Danvers
Wednesday
An officer went to a Liberty Street address, at 5:10 p.m., to check out the report of a motor-vehicle hit-and-run.
Police went to the vicinity of Great Oak School, 76 Pickering St., at 8:30 p.m., to check out a complaint about kids with fireworks, but an area search was negative.
At 9:20 p.m., police were sent to the vicinity of 42 North Putnam St. for more fireworks.
Thursday
Officers went to the vicinity of 15 Jacobs Ave., at 12:55 a.m., to move a fallen branch.
At 1:22 a.m., officers were requested to transport an intoxicated male to Recovery Centers of America, 75 Lindall St.
Police were called to the intersection of High and Park streets, at 8:40 a.m., for a motor-vehicle/pedestrian accident. The pedestrian, a Danvers man, did not appear to be seriously injured and was transported to Salem Hospital for a cautionary checkup. The operator, a North Reading man, was cited for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.
An officer was called to Liberty Tree Mall, 100 Independence Way, at 9:05 a.m., to investigate an assault after a male pushed a female.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 16 River St., at 11 a.m., to check out a male engaged in suspicious activity.
Firefighters were called to Wendy's, 188 Endicott St., at 3:30 p.m., for a motor vehicle on fire.
||||