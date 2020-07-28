Peabody
Sunday
A caller notified police, at 4:55 p.m., from the bike path near the Northshore Mall, that youths were riding bikes attached to each other making the caller believe they might be stolen. An officer located the bikers and reported the chain had broken on one bike and it was being towed by the working bike.
Police were called to Tesla, 210T Andover St., at 6:45 p.m., after an employee reported a man who appeared to be confused was sitting in one of their Teslas, claiming it belonged to him, and was refusing to leave the property. Police identified the man as a 47-year-old resident of Madison, Maine. He was advised he would be summoned to court on a charge of larceny of a motor vehicle, then sent on his way — without the Tesla.
Monday
A Perkins Street woman told police, at 4:40 p.m., that she was threatened over Facebook on July 16.
Police were called to the intersection of Lowell and King streets, at 5:20 p.m., for a two vehicle accident without tows or injuries.
An attendant from the Mobil station at 137 Newbury St. reported, at 6:20 p.m., she had refused service to a customer who was not wearing a mask. The man left $10 on the counter and walked out with the soda. The price of the product, however, was $14.80. She said the manager will access the security camera when he comes in and try to identify the party.
A caller from Improtex Auto Motors told police, at at 6:35 p.m., that he was having a dispute with the employee over a vehicle he had recently purchased. The officer reported that the issue had occurred three months ago and with another owner.
Police and an ambulance were sent to the intersection of Lynn Street and Spring Pond road, at 7:45 p.m., for a two-vehicle accident. One passenger was transported to Salem Hospital with unknown injuries and one vehicle was towed. A second ambulance was dispatched for the operator, who was having a panic attack.
Police were sent to 4 Silverleaf Way, at 11:20 p.m., after a resident called to report an unknown, 6-foot-tall, bald male wearing a sleeveless shirt, keeps knocking at door and trying the handle. Officers checked the neighborhood but were unable to find anyone matching that description.
Tuesday
An officer was sent to 33 Endicott St., just after midnight, after a neighbor reported a man appeared to be trying to break in, and it may be the man who lives there. Police spoke with the property owner, who said she had that person removed earlier in the day. In the meantime, the man had returned and was on the sidewalk. He was advised he was no longer welcome at that address and left without issue. The man, a 41-year-old Peabody resident, will be summoned to court for misdemeanor breaking and entering.
A caller from 6114 Crane Brook Way advised police, at 12:30 a.m., that her cellphone had been stolen and its "Find my phone" showed it to be located at 822 Crane Brook Way.
At 2:45 a.m., a man called 911, and told the operator he was locked in a storeroom somewhere in Cambridge. The nursing staff at Pilgrim Rehabilitation & Skilled Nursing Center, 96 Forest St., advised the 911 operator the man was stable, his vitals were good and he was just confused.
Marblehead
Monday
A caller from the vicinity of Ocean Avenue reported, at 2:20 p.m., that there was a man walking up and down the beach taking pictures of women. The caller said he was wearing American flag shorts, purple shirt, a red bandanna and a baseball cap. He appeared to be in his 30s and had fair skin and red hair. An officer located a man who looked similar to the description. He said he was reading text messages on his phone.
Multiple areas across town lost power between about 3:45 and 9 p.m. It appeared to be the result of a electrical problem caused by a motor-vehicle accident and consequent short circuits.
Beverly
Monday
An officer was sent to Rantoul and Pleasant streets, at 12:05 a.m., for a scooter accident.
An officer was sent to 97 West St., at 7 a.m., after a caller complained about contractors starting early at that address.
Police stopped a vehicle, at 6 p.m., on Cabot Street, and arrested the operator, a 28-year-old Salem woman on three outstanding Salem warrants.
Salem
Monday
Officers responded to four separate parking complaints between 7:40 and 9 a.m. They were on Lynde Street, Highland Avenue, and at the intersections of Essex and Webb streets; and Mason and Oak streets.
A cruiser was sent to 48 Lafayette St., at 10:40 a.m., for a motor vehicle accident without injuries.
Police responded to two calls regarding frauds or scams, at 11:47 and 11:59 a.m., at 13 Fortune Way and 15 Front St., respectively. Another fraud or scam was reported at 48 Balcomb St., at 4:30 p.m.
An officer was sent to a Bridge Street location, at 4:30 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injury.
A noise complaint brought police to 51 Prince St., at 7 p.m.
An officer was called to 9 Bridge St., at 10:20 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident without injuries.
Police were sent to 14 High St., at 11:40 p.m., for a drunken person.
Tuesday
An officer was sent to 35 Congress St., at 7:50 a.m., for a motor vehicle accident without injuries.
Police were sent to 124 Lafayette St., at 12:35 p.m., for an undesirable or unwanted guest; and to the intersection of Grove Street and Harmony Grove, at 2:30 p.m., on a similar complaint.
Danvers
Monday
Police were sent to Route 128 north, at 5:50 p.m., to assist Massachusetts State Police with a two-vehicle accident possibly involving personal injury.
An officer was sent to 200 Maple St., at 7:40 p.m., for the possible larceny of a bicycle.
Police were sent to assist the state police, just before 8 p.m., with a two-vehicle accident, with possible personal injury, on Route 128 south.
Tuesday
An officer was sent to 26 Mill St., at 10:35 a.m., to take a report on a missing 8-month-old Siamese cat.
An officer went to Hunt Nursing Home & Rehab Center, at 10:55 a.m., to investigate a larceny after a second-floor resident reported money missing.
An officer was called to A1Prime Energy, 89 Holten St., for a case of credit card fraud.
At 3:50 p.m., police reported a missing person. A15-year-old boy has been missing since before midnight Monday night .
Swampscott
Monday
An officer was sent to 60 Buena Vista St., at 10:05 a.m., to investigate an issue.
At 11:55 a.m., police were dispatched to the intersection of Paradise and Walker roads for a motor vehicle accident
A report of vandalism to a motor vehicle brought police to 25 Doherty Circle, at 5:45 p.m. Officers were sent to 531 Humphrey St., at 8:25 p.m. for a similar complaint.
Tuesday
Police were sent to the Post Office, 49 Elmwood Road, at 1 a.m., for a noise complaint.
Middleton
Monday, July 20
A cruiser was sent to Forest St., at 11:45 a.m., to look for speeding dump trucks, but they were gone.
An officer was sent to Thunder Bridge, at 4:05 p.m. after complaints of swimmers were received.
Tuesday, July 21
An officer was sent to Cranberry Lane, at 3:05 p.m. to investigate an attempted fraud.
An officer was called to a River Street address, at 7:40 p.m., to assist a resident in moving an air conditioner to another location in the house.
Wednesday, July 22
A Nathan Lane caller complained to police shortly after 9 a.m., about a neighbor hitting golf balls
Thursday, July 23
An officer was sent to River Street, at 10:40 a.m., after someone reported hearing a possible gunshot in the area. Nothing was found.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of Richardson's Dairy on South Main Street, at 10:45 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injury. One vehicle was towed.
Friday, July 24
Police were sent to Joann Fabrics, for a pedestrian/motor vehicle accident. The pedestrian sustained non life-threatening injuries.
An officer was sent to Oak Knoll Complex on North Main Street to mediate issues in a condo, at 3 p.m.
Saturday, July 25
An officer responded to a Boston Street location to assist a resident with in a fraud attempt.
A dispute between neighbors brought police to White Cedar Drive, at 4:25 p.m., to assist in mediating the issue.
Sunday, July 26
An officer was sent to Richardson's Ice Cream, at 11:50 a.m., to mediate a dispute between colleagues.
An Essex Street caller advised police, at 12:50 p.m., of having gotten online threats.
A noise complaint brought an officer to a North Main Street address, at 10:30 p.m. The party agreed to turn the music down.
