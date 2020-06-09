Beverly
Monday
-- Police logged "suspicious activity" after a man was seen taking photos of the police station at 7:31 a.m.
-- Officers at the station assisted a woman who came in to report unemployment fraud at 11:31 a.m.
-- Police took a complaint of someone obtaining fraudulent COVID-19 benefits at 2:15 p.m. from Lindsay Avenue.
-- A resident of Northwood Avenue reported at 2:26 p.m. that an unemployment claim had fraudulently been filed in his name.
Salem
Sunday
-- A fraud or scam was reported on Boston Street at 9:27 a.m.
-- A suspicious item was reported on Washington Street at 11:20 a.m.
-- Threats were reported on Conant Street at 11:54 a.m.
-- Harassment was reported on Barr Street at 1:09 p.m.
-- A crash was reported on Pope Street at 9:38 p.m.
-- Emily Marie Sepavich, 36, of 56 Margin St., Salem, was arrested at 10 p.m. on Ropes Street on charges of assault and battery, malicious destruction of property and breaking and entering.
Monday
-- A crash involving a vehicle and a bike was reported at the intersection of Highland Avenue and Willson Street at 1:05 p.m. The cyclist was heading inbound on Highland and had the green light when a car pulled out of Willson and knocked him off the bike. No injuries were reported.
Danvers
Thursday
-- Scams or swindles were reported by residents of Maple Street at 5:07 p.m., Alma Lane at 5:28 p.m. Forest Street at 7:15 p.m. and on Charles Street at 7:52 p.m.
-- Young people were reported on the turf of Cronin Field at St. John's Prep on Spring Street at 7:38 p.m.
-- A loud party was reported on Holten Street at 9:35 p.m.
-- Danvers police assisted State Police with a crash on Interstate 95 south at the Ferncroft Rotary at 9:44 p.m.
-- Police investigated a report of someone taking from the donation box of the Goodwill Store at 301 Newbury St. at 11:56 p.m.
Friday
-- Police assisted with a rolling graduation parade at Essex Tech's main building at 565 Maple St. at 10:20 a.m.
-- A two-car crash with personal injury was reported at Elliott Street and Cardinal Road at 10:32 a.m.
-- Unemployment insurance benefit fraud was reported by residents of Watson Parkway at 11:48 a.m., Berry Street at 12:05 p.m. and Putnam Lane at 12:35 p.m.
-- Shoplifting at Walmart, 55 Brooksby Drive, was reported at 12:07 p.m.
-- State Police and Danvers police responded to a report of a car into a pole at the Comfort Inn, 102 Newbury St., at 1:19 p.m.
-- Police took a report of a disturbance, that a man threw a beer on a woman at the Motel 6, 65 Newbury St., at 2:53 p.m.
-- A car crash with personal injury was reported at Elliott Street and Garfield Avenue at 8:11 p.m.
-- Police searched the area of Danvers Electric, 2 Burroughs St., for three intoxicated young people at 10:21 p.m. Police were unable to locate the group.
-- Police searched the area of the Doty Avenue pumping station for three people with flashlights at 11:14 p.m. Police could not find the group.
Saturday
-- Police took the report of a missing person on Andover Street at 9:56 a.m.
-- Police took a report of a dead duck found on the lawn of a Hazen Avenue residence at 12:43 p.m.
-- Malicious damage to a car was reported on Ardmore Drive at 1:13 p.m.
-- A road rage incident in which a car cut another off in the vicinity of 99B Andover St. was reported at 2:21 p.m.
-- Kids were reportedly blocking traffic on Massachusetts Avenue at 3:30 p.m.
-- Police took a report of someone attempting to steal a phone on Oberlin Road at 5:29 p.m.
Sunday
-- A hit-and-run crash in which a car was damaged was reported at 235 Independence Way at 9:19 a.m.
-- A door was reported smashed in at a businesses on Cherry Hill Drive at 11:27 a.m.
-- Police took a report about a dispute over leaves on Whipple Street at 8:52 p.m.
Monday
-- Police took a report of a past dog attack on Kirkbride Drive at 11:24 a.m.
-- A town junk car violation involving a silver van was reported on Dayton Street at 3:19 p.m. Police said the report was unfounded.
Swampscott
Friday
-- Police took a report from a Paradise Road address about an unemployment scam at 9:06 a.m.
-- Police and the harbormaster went to the aid of a surfer who had gone into the water near Humphrey Street and couldn't get back on his board. Two people were assisted out of the water.
-- Another unemployment scam was reported on Prospect Street at 7:31 p.m.
Sunday
-- Police went to the aid of a resident on Magnolia Road at 2:09 a.m. who encountered a bat in his home.
-- A caller from Salem found a dog with a Swampscott tag wandering along the path behind Salem State University at 12:33 p.m.
-- A New Ocean Street resident called 911 after tripping and falling down some stairs and breaking his leg at 8:54 p.m.
Marblehead
Friday
-- A Front Street business attempting to do curbside pickup was finding its effort thwarted by a Volvo parked in the same spot all day, so someone called the police at 1:36 p.m. An officer began to time the Volvo's stay.
-- A 47-year-old Pleasant Street man on probation was taken into custody on a warrant shortly after 5 p.m., for allegedly violating his probation.
-- A call concerning an accusation of drug use and a punch in the face came in from Dennett Road at 10:50 p.m.
Saturday
-- Police in both Marblehead and Swampscott searched the area after a cyclist reported seeing a naked man walking on Atlantic Avenue at around 4:30 a.m. Police did not see anyone fitting the description but did get another report, at 4:52 a.m., from Auburndale Road, reporting that the naked man was heading toward the rail trail. Officers searched but found no signs of a naked man.
-- Police took a call at 11:43 a.m. regarding a group of people drinking in public on Beacon Street. The caller said drinking in public is illegal, but when he confronted the group, an argument started and he said it almost became a fight. The caller asked to speak to an officer. Officers then spoke to the accused scofflaws, and learned that it was a group of visitors enjoying lobster rolls and a bottle of wine. Police chalked it up to a misunderstanding. At 12:22 p.m., police received another call after a man and woman joined the group. Officers followed up, but confirmed that the new arrivals were also not drinking.
-- A caller from Village Street reported at 12:12 p.m. that children were riding bicycles on the track, and questioned whether that was allowed. The dispatcher asked if the caller saw any signs prohibiting said activity. The caller said she did not.
-- The next caller, at 12:31 p.m., was from Colorado, but had a complaint on behalf of her sister who lives in Marblehead and was concerned about guests at a neighbor's home on Victoria Lane not wearing masks. Police suggested that the woman look at Massachusetts regulations online, then have her sister call them with any concerns. The local woman did not call.
-- A case of unemployment fraud was reported by an Elm Street resident at 2:50 p.m.
-- A man called from Flint Street at 3:27 p.m. to report that some "kids" had been speeding on the street and that he'd spoken to them about it. When they denied it, the man told police, he told them that if they hit one of his grandchildren, "they weren't going to survive it." One of the "boys" in the vehicle then told the man that they were going to call police regarding what they perceived as a threat. At 3:32 p.m., police spoke to a caller who said he was one of the people in the Jeep Grand Cherokee and that they had gotten lost and turned down a side street, where an "old dude" came out and told them that they would "have a problem" if they struck one of the "old dude's" grandchildren. The caller said he took that as a threat. The caller also acknowledged that the driver may have been going too fast. Police told the caller that if he wanted to make a report of a threat he would have to do so in person.
-- Another victim of the unemployment scam called police at 4:41 p.m. from Rockaway Avenue.
-- Police got a call from a sheriff's department in Missouri at 4:47 p.m. concerning unwanted text messages from a woman in Marblehead to a resident in their jurisdiction. Police spoke to the woman.
Sunday
-- A group of kids was reported to be smashing a bicycle against playground equipment on Turner Road at 12:45 p.m.
-- A caller from Lee Street called at 12:58 p.m. to complain about loud exhaust noise from a black Harley Davidson motorcycle that passes his house each evening, waking his baby. The caller described the situation as "an outrage" and asked that an officer wait to listen for the biker.
-- Another complaint about unemployment insurance fraud was reported at 1:20 p.m. by a resident of Atlantic Avenue.
-- A caller from Vermont contacted police at 2:28 p.m. to report that he was being secretly recorded while speaking to his children on FaceTime.
-- Police took a report of a larceny from Pilgrim Road at 5:45 p.m.
Peabody
Saturday
-- After a report of a dispute with customers at the drive-through window at Sonic Drive-In, 55 Newbury St., at 7:44 p.m., a man was taken into custody for an outstanding warrant.
-- Crews at 11:33 p.m. responded to a report of a single car crash into a pole with airbags deployed, and the victim suffering a head strike, in the vicinity of 502 Lowell St. A woman was transported to Salem Hospital. Peabody Municipal Light Plant was contacted and the car was towed from the scene.
Sunday
-- A 2004 Dodge Dakota was reported stolen on Centennial Drive at 7:29 a.m.
-- A Dooling Circle resident reported fraud at 9:49 a.m.
-- A Lynnfield Street resident reported at 12:09 p.m. someone threw a bag of hypodermic needles on her lawn. An officer came to remove them.
-- A Stone Drive resident reported at 1:47 p.m. that someone filed a claim for unemployment insurance using her name.
-- A Granite Street resident reported unemployment insurance fraud at 3:41 p.m.
-- Police plan to seek a charge of disorderly conduct in court on a Lowell woman after Lahey Medical Center security reported at 5:49 p.m. that after they would not let a woman into the hospital at 1 Essex Center Drive to use the bathroom, she urinated in the parking lot next to her car.
-- Police at 6:46 p.m. were called to check on the driver of a gray Chevrolet Silverado after a caller reported the pickup swerving on Route 1. The caller told police the pickup struck a guardrail in the parking lot of Red's Kitchen and Tavern before fleeing down Forest Street. Police stopped the pickup in the vicinity of 96 Forest St. and arrested David G. Boucher, 57, of 120 Summit St., Peabody, and charged him with drunken driving, second offense, a marked lanes violation and leaving the scene of property damage.
-- A resident reported more than six marijuana plants growing in a greenhouse on Waldingfield Lane at 7:06 p.m. The department's Criminal Investigation Division was notified and planned to followup on Monday.
Monday
-- Police investigated a report by a woman who called 911 at 2:38 a.m., saying she had been hit by a man in her room at the Holiday Inn at 1 Newbury St. She said she could not leave the room and the call disconnected. Police made a well-being check and no one came to the door. Police were able to gain entry and found the room empty. They found the room was rented to a woman by a third party. Officers checked the surrounding area for anyone on foot. Later, State Police called and advised they had picked up a woman walking in Revere and she was brought to the Revere Police Department. The woman said she had been involved in a domestic dispute at the hotel that night. A Peabody officer went to Revere to speak with the woman.
-- Police took a report of an unemployment insurance scam on a St. Ann's Avenue resident at 9:13 a.m.
-- A Clement Avenue resident reported at 11:50 a.m. an unemployment insurance claim was filed using his information. Similar identity fraud claims were called in by residents of Newbury Street, Foster Street, and Antrim Road during the next half hour.
-- A resident of Tremont Street reported at 3:11 p.m. that someone cloned her phone and stole her information. An officer documented the incident and the reporting party will be getting a new SIM card.