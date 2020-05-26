Peabody
Thursday
A hit-and-run crash was reported in the parking lot of Shaw's Supermarket, 210S Andover St., at 4:21 p.m. Only minor damage was reported and police are not going to charge anyone.
The Department of Public Services was called out due to a report of two dead turkeys in the vicinity of 278 Forest St. at 5:56 p.m.
Friday
The animal control officer left a voicemail at 3:30 p.m. for a resident of Mobile Estates, saying that the environmental police are not involved in trapping and relocating nuisance raccoons. The officer directed her to report the animal to the mobile home park's management, which would be responsible for hiring a licensed wildlife exterminator to trap and remove nuisance wildlife.
A caller reported his car was struck while parked at the Big Y Plaza, 637 Lowell St. at 11:21 a.m.
Police assisted the Fire Department at 12:43 p.m. for a report of a fire in a metal trash container at Lahey Medical Center, 1 Essex Center Drive.
Bones were found at the back of 240 Andover St. at 2 p.m. The Criminal Investigations Division took the item.
A caller from Central Street at 5:24 p.m. reported an unauthorized charge on his Chase credit card of $1,600 for a laptop from Amazon.
A Shore Drive resident reported at 7:54 p.m. a past hit-and-run crash that resulted in damage to her passenger door. She believed the accident occurred while she was parked at Shaw's between 9:30 and 10:30 a.m.
Danvers Police requested assistance with a combative prisoner at Lahey Medical Center at 8:22 p.m.
A person reported at 9:33 p.m. that he parked his car at Meadows Golf Course, 58 Granite St., and went for a walk, and his car got locked in the parking lot when the gate was closed. The officer was unable to gain entry. The person left his vehicle overnight and got a ride home with a friend.
A caller reported at 11:49 p.m. that a man ran up to his car and stated he had been assaulted under the bridge by three unknown men who ran off on foot. The victim was not injured and waited for police at the Dunkin' Donuts, 117 Newbury St. The person was complaining of being lightheaded and Atlantic Ambulance was sent as a precaution. Police will be transporting the person to the Lynn line with permission of the officer-in-charge.
Saturday
Police took a report of a car being egged and prior vandalism at 1:14 p.m. from a Barnstable Road homeowner.
At 2:07 p.m., a caller reported a car crash while the other person left the area of 232 Newbury and 550 Lowell streets. The vehicle at the scene has minor damage. An officer attempted to speak with the other driver.
Police took a report of fireworks on Longview Way and Veterans Memorial Drive at 8:44 p.m. An officer located fireworks in the vicinity of 11 Veterans Memorial Drive and requested the Fire Department to extinguish the smoking debris pile.
An ambulance was requested by the State Police for the crash at Route 1 south at the Jughandle at 8:49 p.m.
A blue and white 2005 Yamaha dirt bike was reported stolen out of the back of a truck on Margin Street at 11:07 p.m.
Sunday
A Crane Brook Way resident called at 3:28 a.m. to report she had been assaulted by her ex-girlfriend. Police plan to seek charges of a restraining order violation and assault and battery in court against a Methuen woman.
Jessica Nancy Alcantara, 32, of 794 Massachusetts Avenue, Boston, was arrested at 11:08 a.m. and charged with disorderly conduct.
After a car crash at 11:37 a.m. in the vicinity of 12 Wallis Ann Road and 22 Sutton St., a person was taken to Salem Hospital due to a knee injury.
Police responded to a crash involving a car and bicycle at 2 County St. and 91 Lynn St. at 1:14 p.m. The rider refused to be transported for treatment.
A caller from Washington Place told police at 2:36 p.m. she believes her identity was stolen and used to file for unemployment.
A car was broken into on Walnut Street and a bicycle was reported stolen from it at 5:38 p.m.
Police responded to pick up a syringe near the street on Aborn Street at 8:12 p.m.
A caller from the Holiday Inn Peabody reported two people fleeing from the cab of his white Toyota Tacoma at 9:52 p.m. The person was unable to provide a description or in which direction they fled. There was no sign of forced entry, no damage and nothing missing.
A fire along the fence line in the rear of the Elks Lodge at 40 Oak St. was reported at 10:38 p.m. An officer reported a small grass fire, possibly from fireworks. The fire was extinguished by the Fire Department.
Monday
A Washington Street caller reported his car was stolen at 12:35 p.m. The car was located less that one-tenth of a mile away from the address from where he called. The party was transported to Sunshine Laundry. The officer reports a misunderstanding between the owner and his girlfriend. The car will be staying in the lot for the night.
Police were called to Wallis St. at 10:17 a.m. to preserve the peace after food was delivered to the wrong address. The driver left then came back when he discovered the mixup. and the food was gone. The delivery driver wanted the food back.
Marblehead
Sunday
The Fire Department was trying to perform a drive-by birthday but was blocked from doing so because of a 2011 gray Toyota Camry illegally parked on the corner of Gregory and Barnard streets at 10:32 a.m. Dispatch left the owner a voicemail message to move the car. Police knocked on doors in the area to try and locate owner, as it might take too long for a tow truck to arrive. An officer located the owner and the car was moved.
A Yorkshire Road resident called police at 11:26 a.m. and told police he received a letter stating his application for unemployment had been approved by the state, but that he had not applied for unemployment. The caller would like the fraud documented so he can rectify the situation.
A caller from Atlantic Avenue called police at 1:37 p.m. to report a cook was not wearing a mask or gloves while preparing food. The caller said he had pre-ordered food and went in to pick up his order. He was watching the cooking area and saw the activity, which upset. him. He also said the eatery was over capacity for COVID-19 limits with many people queued up inside. The caller was told this was not a crime, but an issue for the Health Department, which he could email or call. The officer in charge agreed this was a Board of Health issue and spoke with the establishment.
A stolen backyard fire pit was reported on Garfield Street at 2:05 p.m.
Swampscott
A Redington Street resident requested the animal control officer for a raccoon under her porch with six babies at 2:34 p.m.
A caller reported at 6:41 p.m she left her wallet in a carriage at Stop & Shop, 450 Paradise Road. She wants police to check surveillance video to see if a suspect took the wallet.
