BeverlyWednesday
Officers were sent to the vicinity of 35 Brimbal Ave., at 4:45 p.m., for a road-rage incident.
Police stopped 14 vehicles on traffic enforcement grants between 4:15 and 6:35 p.m. for various traffic or vehicle infractions. Eleven of the 14 were made in the vicinity of Ellsworth Avenue and Tremont Street.
Five patrolmen, a sergeant and a detective responded, at 10:30 p.m., to 44 Cabot St., for a man with a gun. They arrested David W. Woodfin, 37, of Brendan Way, Danville, N.H. He was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon; disorderly conduct; and carrying a dangerous weapon.
Thursday
Police were called to 411 Cabot St., at 1:15 a.m., for a car playing loud music.
An officer was sent to 24 Simon St., at 9:52 a.m., to check a vehicle possibly involved in a suspicious death in Maine.
Two officers and an ambulance went to 13 Bresnahan Court, at 12:25 p.m., to check for a suicidal male.
Police were sent to 197 Cabot St., at 2:28 p.m., after being sent a second time to 24 Simon St, at 2:27 a.m., to check for a vehicle possibly involved in a suspicious death in Maine.
Police went to the intersection of Cabot and Thorndike streets, at 4:20 p.m., for a case of vandalism or malicious damage to an M.B.T.A. bus as a result of road rage.
A report of kids on mountain bikes loitering and drinking brought an officer to the vicinity of 74 Hart St., at 4:40 p.m.
Officers responded to 278 Rantoul St., at 7:20 p.m., for an unknown disturbance at the bar.
Friday
An officer was sent to 24 Simon St., again, at 9:05 a.m., to check again for a vehicle, possibly involved in a suspicious death in Maine. The vehicle was not found.
An officer was sent to 518 Broughton Drive, at 11:20 a.m., for a past break to a motor-vehicle.
Five patrolmen, a sergeant, a detective, a lieutenant and a captain responded, at 12:24 p.m., to Lynch Park at Ober Street after two children were reported missing. The children were found some 10 minutes later, playing in another area of the park.
An officer was called to Budleigh Avenue and Laurel Street, at 12:37 p.m., for a 2-car accident.
Police were sent to 25 Cabot St., at 9:30 p.m., for a possible hit-and-run motor-vehicle crash
A sergeant and three patrolmen were sent to 40 Western Ave., at 10:10 p.m., for a large house party spilling into the street.
Saturday
An 11 High St. resident notified police, at 8:51 a.m., that their vehicle had been entered during the night,
Officers were sent to the Park Street commuter rail stop., at 2:15 p.m., for a possible overdose on the train.
Five patrolmen, a detective, a sergeant and an ambulance were sent to 237 Dodge St., at 4:05 p.m., to serve a warrant. They arrested Freedom William Weymouth, 43, of that address, on an outstanding warrant and for the possession of a Class B drug.
A patrolman, a sergeant and an ambulance were sent to a Cabot Street address at 4:50 p.m., to assist an uncooperative female who needed medical attention.
Two officer were sent to 17 Vestry St., at 8:45 p.m. to take a report on a past larceny.,
Sunday
A patrolman and an ambulance were sent to a Neptune Street address, at 8:52 a.m., to check a male who had made suicidal statements on Facebook.
An officer was called to 41 Enon St., at 9:43 a.m., for a case of simple assault after a patron was spit on by a patron.
The report of two women arguing brought police to Roundy St., at 11:13 a.m.
An officer was directed to 330 Dodge St., at 12:20 p.m., after a car ran into a house causing very minor damage..
Police and an ambulance were sent to Cornell Road, at 4:10 p.m., for an out-of-control party with mental health issues.
Danvers
Friday
An officer went to 8112 Kirkbride Drive, at 2:47 a.m., on a noise complaint
An officer was sent to 120 Andover St., at 1:45 p.m., for a minor motor-vehicle accident without injuries. The drivers exchanged papers and went on their way.
Officers responded to 104 Collins St., at 2:20 p.m., for the report of a vehicle into a house with possible injuries.
An officer was sent to Best Buy, 230 Independence Way, at 2:35 p.m., for a shoplifter who was a known offender.
Police went to 57 Longbow Road, at 3 p.m., to speak with a party in whose name a fraudulent unemployment report had been filed.
An officer was sent to a River Street address, at 5:20 p.m., to assist a male in keeping the peace.
Medical aid was sent to Buffalo Wild Wings, 100 Independence Way, at 5:30 p.m., for a male patron who was choking.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of Reservoir drive, at 9:40 p.m., to check out a report of people camping in the area. Nothing was found.
Saturday
Police were called to 15 Bow St., at 12:40 a.m., for a stolen motor-vehicle.
Police responded to the Fairweather Apartments, 11 Porter St., for a person on the ground. They were transported to the hospital.
Police were sent to the vicinity of the Eighty Eight Restaurant, 17 Hobart St., at 7:20 p.m., for a motor-vehicle hit and run.
An ambulance was dispatched to the AMC Theatre, 100 Independence Way, at 5:25 p.m., for a possible heart attack. The patient was transported to Beverly Hospital.
Officers went to the vicinity of the Knights Inn, 219 Newbury St., at 7:10 p.m., to try to locate a missing person. They were unsuccessful.
An officer was sent to Schwartz Express, 199 Newbury St., at 9:21 p.m., for suspicious activity. Unknown males where checking doors.
Sunday
An officer was called to the Knight’s Inn, 219 Newbury St., at 4:37 a.m., for a non-domestic dispute. A guest wanted a refund.
Police were sent to 10214 Kirkbride Drive, at 8:50 a.m., where they arrested a 37-year-old male resident on an outstanding warrant.
An officer was called to Market Basket, 139 Endicott St., for an erratic driver who struck a sign cautioning drivers of pedestrians.
Police were sent to 23 Walnut St., at 11:25 a.m. for a trespasser. They arrested Josephine Farley, 39, of 19 Fairview Ave., Lynnfield. She was charged with trespassing.
Salem
Friday
Police were called to 72 Flint St., at 12:53 a.m., on a noise complaint.
A motor vehicle hit-and-run brought police to the intersection of Butler and Nichols streets at 2:15 a.m.
Police responded to 29 Leach St., at 2:25 a.m., for a disturbance. After a brief investigation they arrested Michael David McCarthy, 26, of 8 Fairview Ave., Peabody. He was charged with indecent assault and battery on a person 14 years of age or older, and with attempting to intimidate a witness, juror, police, or a court official.
Officers were sent to the intersection of Leavitt and Lafayette streets at 2:45 a.m., to quell a dispute.
At 8:10 a.m., police were called to 2 Commercial St., to calm a disturbance.
At 10:40 a.m., police went to 12 Pope St., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
A motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought police to 9 Bridge St., at 11:55 a.m.
An officer was sent to 282 Washington St., at 2:55 p.m., to take report on a break and entry to a motor-vehicle.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of 144 Highland Ave., at 5:40 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
The report of a motor-vehicle hit-and-run accident brought police to the intersection of Federal and Flint streets just after 9 p.m.
Officers were called to the vicinity of 77 Summer St., at 9:22 p.m., for a drunken person.
A disturbance brought officers to 14 Laurent Road, at 11 p.m.
Police were called to the Plummer Home for Boys, 37 Winter Island Road, for a missing juvenile.
Saturday
Police began the New Year by responding, at 3 minutes past midnight, to 168 Essex St., to stop a dispute.
At 12:30 a.m., they responded to the vicinity of 2 Holly St., for reports of fireworks. That was followed at 1 a.m., by a second report, at the intersection of Mason and Dunlap streets.
The first New Year’s fight was reported at 2:36 a.m., in the vicinity of 2 Cromwell St.
Police responded to noise complaints at 12 First St., at 4:07 a.m.; and to 56 Ward St., at 4:53 a.m.
Officers were called to the vicinity of 144 Bridge St., at 8:50 a.m., to stop a dispute.
An adult was reported missing from 94 Ocean Ave., at 1:23 p.m.
A 1 Barnes Ave. resident reported a break-and-entry to a motor-vehicle, at 2:33 p.m., Saturday.
A 116 Lafayette St. resident reported having been threatened, at 4:06 p.m.
A juvenile was reported missing from the Plummer Home for Boys, 37 Winter Island Road, at 4:05 p.m.
The report of a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries brought officers to the vicinity of 450 Highland Ave., just a few minutes before 6 p.m.
Officers were called to 78 Rainbow Terrace, at 11:11 p.m., on a noise complaint.
Sunday
A motor-vehicle accident without injuries was reported, at 5:50 a.m., in the vicinity of Canal Street and Forest Avenue.
At 7:30 a.m., another motor-vehicle accident without injuries was called in at the intersection of Highland Avenue and Marlborough Road.
Officers were sent to 135 Lafayette St., at 10:27 a.m.
Police responded to two unrelated disturbances: 7 Cedar Street Court at 12:25 p.m., and 77 Willson St., at 1:25 pm.
Police were sent to 71 Lafayette St., at 1:30 p.m., for a past assault.