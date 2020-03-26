Beverly
Wednesday
Police were sent to 490 Rantoul St. at 8:15 p.m., for a possible fight between neighbors.
Police and an ambulance were sent to a Bridge Street address, at 9:50 p.m., for a woman lighting checks on fire. She was transported to Beverly Hospital.
Thursday
Police, detectives and an ambulance were sent to a Hilltop address, at 12:50 p.m., for an unattended death.
Police were sent to Cabot and Rantoul streets, at 1:55 p.m., for kids throwing things on the tracks.
Peabody
Wednesday
An officer was sent to Cedar Grove Cemetery, Cedar Grove Avenue, after a caller reported a party may be living in a blue pickup in the cemetery. The officer spoke with the party who was paying his respects to deceased loved ones and will depart by sundown.
Police were sent to Charles Motel, 4 Mill St., at 8:40 p.m., after a caller said she was assaulted by her cousin who threw a bike at her and punched her. She said the 29-year-old male left toward Salem on a black bike. Salem and Beverly were notified. The suspect, a Beverly man, was summonsed to court for assault with a dangerous weapon on a pregnant woman; assaulting a pregnant woman; and assault.
Thursday
A woman who lives at Plaza Motel reported to Police, at 11:45 a.m., that she has been living at the Plaza Motel for several months. She said she told the manager she can no longer pay the rent because it is too expensive. The manager told her he does not want to talk to her any more and was going to proceed with the eviction. Police said the owner will be contacting his attorney to start the eviction process.
Marblehead
Wednesday
One landscaper called police, at 9:30 a.m., to ask why another landscaper and his crew were out on the Neck landscaping when he was ordered not to work. The landscaper who was working was advised that the work needs to cease and he agreed to comply. A masonry company working on Atlantic Avenue was also advised to cease work and they agreed to comply. Four other landscapers were working, were advised to cease, and complied. The fourth said he believed he should be exempted, as he worked alone, but would stop now. He was advised to contact the board of health.
A woman called police, at 2:20 p.m., from a Hillside Avenue address to complain about neighborhood kids playing basketball in the street outside her window. She said she moved her car to block the noise, but the kids continued to play. She said she would like to file a report and possibly move forward with a harassment-prevention order because of this ongoing problem. Police said the kids were neither being criminal nor harassing her. She is upset about the kids playing basketball in the street.
Swampscott
Wednesday
A Burpee Road resident called police at 8 a.m., to report workers at the Machon School site in violation of the governor's stop-work order. Police said, based upon the governor's essential workers list, it appears the construction crews are in compliance.
A Stetson Avenue resident came to the station, at 2:10 p.m. to report that the worker she had at her property had been threatened by a neighbor. An officer was sent to speak with the neighbor and the unknown male party at her residence.
A Mountwood Road resident called police, at 2:20 p.m., to report he had been scammed on craigslist. He spoke with an officer and the officer now has the item.
