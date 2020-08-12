Marblehead
Tuesday
An Ocean Avenue resident notified police, at 9 a.m., that he had been advised by his employer that someone had fraudulently filed for unemployment benefits in his name.
Police responded to Allerton Place, at 10:30 a.m., after a resident reported that a white van with Connecticut plates was parked in the lot. He said he confronted the man, who told him he was going to punch him if he didn’t leave him alone. Officers spoke with the van owner, who said they are renting a house nearby. The officer explained the parking situation to him.
A Sagamore Road resident reported, at 2 p.m., that last night her neighbor had some people over to their house, and one of them blocked her front walk with their vehicle. She said she left a note on the windshield and about 20 minutes later, her neighbor was banging on her front door, and he began yelling and screaming at her about the note. A few minutes later, the man’s wife came over and began “aggressively charging” at her over the note. The caller said she would like to speak with an officer to get the incident on record. She was advised on a No Trespass order.
A Pond Street resident called in at 2:25 p.m., to report that a truck had been idling since 2:05 p.m., and the fumes were bothering her. An officer spoke with the driver and the caller was advised that the truck would be leaving shortly.
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched, at 9 p.m., to a Pleasant Street location for a two-vehicle accident involving a Toyota 4-Runner and a Ford Edge. The parties declined medical attention and there were no tows or citations indicated in the log.
An officer was sent to an Atlantic Avenue location, at 9:20 p.m., for a disturbance. A resident called to report a noise complaint. He first said there were kids drinking, then he changed it to “they aren’t supposed to be at the tent after hours,” then he said there were No Trespassing signs posted, and finally trimmed it down to he being upset as they were making lots of noise while he was trying to sit on his porch and enjoy the evening. The officer said there were two people eating ice cream and drinking orange soda, and they were about to move along.
Five units were sent to an Evans Road address, at 10 p.m., after a resident called to report there were people inside using multiple drugs, there were needles all over the place, and she now wants them out. She said she had allowed them to stay, but now she wants them out. She said she did not know any of their names. The units dispersed the “guests” and were bringing in evidence, with reports to follow.
Peabody
Tuesday
Police stopped a vehicle at 9:30 a.m., in the vicinity of Kinder Care, 520 Lowell St. After a brief investigation, the vehicle was towed and the operator, a 43-year-old Beverly woman, was summonsed to court on charges of operating a motor vehicle with a revoked registration; operating an uninsured motor vehicle; and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Police were sent to Peabody Mobile Park, 252 Newbury St., Apt. 26, regarding a dispute over the property line. The parties were advised to take the issue to court.
Police responded to 250A Lynnfield St., at 3:05 p.m., after a caller reported five juveniles on bikes stealing snow stakes from his yard. The youths were able to flee. The homeowner said it was an ongoing problem.
Police and ambulance were dispatched, at 4 p.m., to the vicinity of St. Adelaide’s Parish Center, 712 Lowell St., for a vehicle that hit a pole. The operator, a 78-year-old Woburn man, was summoned to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. The vehicle was towed, and the operator was transported to Lahey-North with minor injuries. The officer will file a request for an immediate threat hearing with the Registry.
Police were called to Walgreen’s, 35 Main St., at 6:20 p.m., after a tall, white male wearing no shirt, shoes or mask and talking to himself, came into the store. An officer spoke with the man, who said he was there to buy a shirt. He was provided a mask by the officer.
A Fulton Street woman told police, at 7:25 p.m., she had ordered a pair of sneakers online, but the box was delivered to her neighbor’s house, and it was empty when she retrieved it.
Wednesday
Police were called to C & C Lobster Company, 297 Lynn St., at 12:40 p.m., for suspicious activity behind the building. The parties checked out.
An officer was sent to Theresa Road, at 3:25 a.m., to check a vehicle that had been parked on the street idling for some time. The driver, who was having a conversation with his friend, was sent on his way.
Beverly
Tuesday
Two units and an ambulance were dispatched, at 4:15 p.m., to Blaine Avenue after Beverly was notified that a party had made a suicidal statement.
Three units and an ambulance were sent to Bow Street, at 4:25 p.m., for an unresponsive party.
An ambulance was sent to a Manor Road address, at 8:30 p.m., for a 13-year-old who had eaten some marijuana edibles.
Two officers, fire and ambulance were dispatched, at 9:50 p.m., to the vicinity of 591 Hale St. for a motor vehicle accident with property damage.
Multiple officers, detectives and an ambulance responded to 8 Jasper St., at 10:10 p.m., after a resident reported there was someone in their apartment. A party, who was experiencing a medical issue, had entered the wrong apartment and was transported to Beverly Hospital.
Officers were sent to CVS, 434 Rantoul St., at 10:30 p.m., for a larceny or shoplifting. A male in a hoodie grabbed several items and ran.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 278 Cabot St., at 11:05 p.m., for a homeless party sleeping by the trash.
Two cruisers were dispatched to the vicinity of Hull Street and the Wenham Line 11:55 p.m., for a report of people destroying mailboxes.
Wednesday
Three units responded, at 10:40 a.m., to 15 Enon St., on a silent hold-up alarm from an ATM. The scene was secure and there was no issue.
An officer was sent to 8 Elliott St., at 11:55 a.m. to look into missing mail.
Officers were called to 42 Essex St., at 12:10 p.m. to ID a suspect in a Hale Street package theft.
An officer was dispatched, at 2:30 p.m., to Care One, 265 Essex St., for a report of missing medicine.
Salem
Tuesday
Police went to 8 Scotia St., at 4 p.m., to take a report on a fraud or a scam.
Officers were called to 450 Highland Ave., at 4:05 p.m., for a larceny
Police were dispatched to Home Depot, 50 Traders Way, at 4:45 for a shoplifter. They arrested Gerry Francis Mondou, 48, of 6 Mason St, Pepperell. He was charged with shoplifting and with receiving stolen property valued at less than $1,200.
The report of a trespasser brought police to 53 Hanson St., at 8:40 p.m.
Wednesday
The theft of a motor vehicle or a motor-vehicle plate brought police to 10 Sylvan St., at 12:15 a.m.
An officer was sent to 35 Congress St., at 7:30 for a noise complaint.
Police were called to CVS, 200 Essex St., for a shoplifting.
Police were called to 1 Woodside Drive, to speak with a person who had been threatened.
At 11:40 a.m., an officer was sent to 294 Essex St., for a larceny
The report of a fraud or a scam brought police to 4 Summit Ave., at 12:20 p.m.,
An officer was sent to 2 Cain Road, at 2 p.m., to speak with a person who had been threatened.
Swampscott
Tuesday
Police responded, at 5:40 a.m., to a panic alarm at 406 Paradise Road. Police broke a chain to gain entry but a hang tag had set off the alarm. There was no issue.
A Elwin Street caller advised police, at 12:40 p.m., her phone number had been “swatted” in an attempt to defraud a Nahant party. There was no crime in Swampscott, but the caller wanted it logged.
A Fuller Avenue woman called police, at 2 p.m., to report getting obscene and annoying phone calls.
Police sent to Fisherman’s Beach East moved youths that were jumping off the pier.
A Phillips Beach Avenue resident told police, at 8 p.m. that she had gotten a call from someone claiming to be from a company she holds a credit card with. She said the caller was trying to get her to resolve a charge she never made. The woman told police she realized it was a scam and hung up without providing any information.
A resident of Dead Eye Run notified police, at 8:30 p.m., that her boyfriend had been bitten by a neighbor’s dog. The ACO was notified and will be handling.
Danvers
Tuesday
A caller from 1 Vista Drive reported, at 11:40 p.m., that a burned-out firework had fallen on their car.
Wednesday
A caller from 541 Maple St. complained to police at 6 a.m., that a cement mixer was disturbing the peace.
An officer went to Precision Pilates, 225 Newbury St., at 10 a.m., to make a well-being check on a person who seemed to be out of it.
Police went to 134 Sylvan St., at 10:35 a.m., to take a report on a stolen bicycle.
At 12:30 p.m., an officer was sent to 2 McDewell Ave., to speak with a resident who said they had been threatened.
Someone notified police, at 3:20 p.m., from the vicinity of the YMCA, 34 Pickering St., of a hawk in the pool area. The animal control officer was notified.
