Peabody
Wednesday
At 3:55 p.m., a sergeant monitoring the COVID-19 testing site at Higgins Middle School reported a person's car had broken down while waiting in line and the vehicle needed a jumpstart.
Police received a call at 4:18 p.m. from a Central Street resident who said her child did not return home from school. The mother was advised that it was actually a remote learning day and the child was with the father.
At 4:21 p.m., Danvers police requested assistance with a vehicle they were trying to stop for an attempted shoplifting in their town. The pursuit headed down Pulaski Street, turned west onto Lowell Street, and continued to Johnson Street and Oak Grove Cemetery, where the occupants of the vehicle fled on foot. Police said the vehicle had a flat tire during the chase, and later — at the cemetery — a fire broke out involving the vehicle. Danvers police took a man and a woman into custody. An ambulance was also called to the scene for a possible overdose.
Police responded to a report at 5:59 p.m. of a man peeping through windows at a home on Paleologos Street. The man, dressed in black and wearing an orange hat, left heading toward New England Meat Market. Police said they caught up with the man and determined he entered the home through a back door. He was looking for a person who didn't live there. Police said the residents would lock their doors and call if they saw the man again.
Police received a report of a UPS truck being driven erratically at 7:26 p.m. State police said they had the truck pulled over on Route 114.
A motorist was cited for speeding, illegal passing and a marked lanes violation, following a traffic stop at the intersection of Lowell Street and Peabody Road at 8:11 p.m.
At 9:02 p.m., police said a caravan of more than 100 vehicles had arrived at shopping plaza at 300 Andover St. Prior intel, they said, had reported a large group of vehicles was traveling around the North Shore, between the Square One Mall in Saugus and Liberty Tree Mall in Danvers. Multiple officers and state police were at the scene in Peabody.
Thursday
A 44-year-old Lynn man was issued a court summons on a charge of making threats, following a report from a manager at C&E Direct on Technology Drive of being threatened by a former employee. The manager said the man was out in the parking lot at 7:59 a.m.
Police were investigating a larceny from a store in the Big Y plaza on Lowell Street at 9:38 a.m.
Robert L. Pingaro Jr., 44, of 111R Main St. Apt. 4, Peabody, was arrested on two warrants at Spaulding Rehab on First Avenue at 9:57 a.m. One of the warrants had numerous charges, including drug possession and OUI drugs.
At 10:15 a.m., police spoke with a person who was upset that a commercial truck had spilled a small amount of antifreeze in the driveway at the Azorean Brotherhood of the Divine Holy Ghost on Howley Street. The drivers were cleaning it up.
At 11:37 a.m., a caller on Longstreet Road reported a man came onto his property around 9 a.m. and offered his child candy through the window. The man was driving a small, yellow pickup truck. The father said there was surveillance footage of the truck. Police spoke with the mother and child and discovered it was all a dream. "The child apparently dreamt this situation and it did not actually occur." Police said they watched the surveillance footage and it merely showed a city truck passing by the house.
A caller reported flames in Cedar Grove Cemetery at 7:45 p.m. The Fire Department handled the matter.
Friday
State police went to a crash on Route 1 by the Auto Factory at 10:27 a.m.
No injuries were reported in a crash on Route 128 northbound at 11:08 a.m. State police went to the scene.
A Northend Street resident reported at 12:02 p.m. that someone had stolen her mailbox, with mail inside. The box was last seen at around 2 p.m. Thursday.
A Crowninshield Street woman called police at 12:35 p.m. to report that she had sent $9,300 from her bank account to a "lawyer" who claimed that the funds were needed by her grandson following a car crash. She later learned that she was the victim of the "grandparent scam." Police turned the report over to detectives to follow up.
A 48-year-old Beverly man will be sent a summons to appear in court on charges of driving while under the influence of drugs and three drug possession counts after police responded to a call about a man overdosing in an SUV on Centennial Drive at 1:31 p.m. The man was taken to Beverly Hospital.
No injuries were reported in a crash outside the Sylvan Street Grill at 2:51 p.m.
Salem
Thursday
A fraud or scam was reported on Ward Street at 9:54 a.m.
No injuries were reported in a crash on Highland Avenue at 2:28 p.m.
A larceny was reported from Howard Street at 2:31 p.m.
A fraud or scam was reported on First Street at 6:50 p.m.
Friday
A larceny was reported on Pope Street at 12:29 p.m.
Police took a report of a disturbance at a "liquor establishment" on North Street at 1:15 p.m. The address given belongs to a roast beef shop.
No injuries were reported in a crash on Greenway Road at 1:40 p.m.
No injuries were reported in a crash at the intersection of Proctor and Putnam streets at 2 p.m.
Marblehead
Thursday
At 12:04 p.m., a caller on West Shore Drive reported she received a call from someone who wanted money for Amazon gift cards. It was a scam.
An Amherst Road resident walked into the station at 1:43 p.m. to report she received a call with a story about a car with blood found in Texas. The person claimed to be from Social Security, talked about drugs and asked her to verify the last four digits of her Social Security number. When she wouldn't, they read it back to her and were aware that someone filed an unemployment claim using her information last year.
At 4:43 p.m., a caller on Pilgrim Road reported she got a statement from a finance company regarding her account and had called the number for the company on the document and disclosed credit card and other personal information. But later, she had second thoughts and called the company back. They said they had no record of the first call. She then canceled her credit card.
Swampscott
Thursday
A caller on Aspen Road reported larceny of property at 11:18 a.m.
Report of a sewage backup on Humphrey Street between No. 352 and 653, at 5:52 p.m. The DPW was notified.
Danvers
Thursday
Police logged a "road conditions" report of a trench at Locust and Wenham streets at 4:22 p.m.
Officers took a report of an assault involving someone's hands being slapped at the Brentwood Rehabilitation and Nursing Center on Liberty Street at 4:30 p.m.
Injuries were reported in a crash involving a semi-truck at the Wendy's on Endicott Street at 4:36 p.m.
A resident of Cheever Street called to ask advice about disobedient children at 4:44 p.m.
Police took a report at 5:07 p.m. of a past accident involving a pedestrian at the Cherry Street Fish Market on Hobart Street.
Police went to the CVS on Maple Street at 5:18 p.m. for a report of a fist fight.
No injuries were reported in a crash at the intersection of High Street and Route 128 at 8:13 p.m.
Friday
Injuries were reported in a two-car accident outside New Brothers Restaurant and Deli on Maple Street at 8:14 a.m.