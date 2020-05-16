Marblehead
Thursday
-- A Neptune Road resident arrived at the station shortly after 10 a.m. to ask for advice. His pool maintenance person would no longer come to the house because a neighbor complained that he was draining pool water into his flower bed, causing damage.
-- A Constitution Way resident called at 10:10 a.m. to complain about a drone approaching her property and to ask if drones are allowed in Marblehead. Police told the woman to call them back if and when it happens again, while it's happening.
-- A business owner reported at 11:22 a.m. that someone might have committed fraud involving her business on Atlantic Avenue. Two years ago she declined to purchase a merchant services package from someone but recently received an email suggesting there had been some type of activity involving that service.
-- At 11:22 a.m., a Sevinor Road resident called to ask if boats can be parked on the street. The caller was told that as long as it was on a registered trailer it was allowed.
-- A caller from Atlantic Avenue reported that her neighbors were having a party at 1:27 p.m. The caller declined to leave her information.
-- A woman from Canterbury Road called police at 2:10 p.m. to report that she was on the phone with someone she believed was from Medicare and gave them her card number and her Social Security number before realizing that it was a scam. She called Medicare and they canceled her card and advised her to file a police report.
-- A man from Heritage Road called police at 2:16 p.m. to report that his new neighbors were frequently outside, smoking marijuana, and that he was concerned for his 2-year-old's well-being. Police spoke to the neighbors, who said they will try to be more courteous.
-- A Beach Street man called police at 3:04 p.m. to report that he had just received a call from someone who said his number had shown up on her caller ID when someone called demanding money. The man's number had apparently been "spoofed" by scammers.
-- The fire department was sent to help an elderly couple on Prospect Street at 3:12 p.m. The couple had been indoors for 70 days and decided to venture into their back yard to enjoy the weather, but did not have the strength to get back up the two steps into their home.
-- A duck rescue was reported on Glendale Road at 4:43 p.m.
-- Police used the public address system on their cruiser to order 20 to 30 kids playing on the football field on Humphrey Street to disperse at 5:34 p.m.
Swampscott
Thursday
-- A crash was reported on Cherry Street at 12:37 a.m.
-- A crash at the intersection of Paradise Road and Parsons Drive was reported at 2:44 p.m.
-- A larceny was reported from Lewis Road at 4:07 p.m.
-- Police went to a report of a fight on Priscilla Road at 11:11 p.m.
Beverly
Friday
-- Police went to Beverly Hospital at 1:06 a.m. for an "out of control" patient.
-- Police found a stolen vehicle at the intersection of Park and Roundy streets at 9:06 a.m.
Peabody
Thursday
-- Police took a report of missing morphine at 400 Brooksby Village Drive at 4:52 p.m.
-- Police were called to the water tower off Lowell Street at 5:56 p.m. for a report of young people climbing it. Their parents were called to pick them up.
-- Police got a 911 call from Catherine Drive at 6:25 p.m. The caller was speaking quietly and sounded out of breath. Subsequently arrested was Alison Horatagis, 50, of 15 Catherine Drive, Peabody, on a charge of assault and battery.
-- Police were called to the Holiday Inn on Route 1 at 9:23 p.m. for a report of an unwanted man standing at the door to a room, holding a hammer. Police arrested Ricardo Casco, 45, of Rock Island, Illinois, on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault with a dangerous weapon.
-- Police went back to the Holiday Inn at 10:58 p.m. for a report of a drunk man in the lobby. Steven Shea, 27, of 11 Avon St., Everett, was arrested on two warrants and then charged with possession of class A, B, and two counts of class C drugs.
-- A resident of the 14 North apartment complex on Crane Brook Way told police she came home at 11:14 p.m. to find the locks had been changed by management on her apartment, but that her dog was still inside. Police say the dog was reunited with its family. The circumstances as to why the locks were changed was not included in the report.
Friday
-- Police took a report of harassment on Instagram at 12:52 p.m. An Abington Avenue resident reported that someone was posting photos of a young child without permission on the site.
-- A caller from Lowell Street reported finding a dead squirrel in a plastic bag near her home at 12:59 p.m.
-- A hit and run to a parked car on Shillaber Street was reported at 2:23 p.m.
Salem
Thursday
-- Police took a report of a fight on Congress Street at 11:33 a.m.
-- A fraud or scam was reported on Church Street at 11:44 a.m.
-- No injuries were reported in a car accident on Canal Street at 12:45 p.m.
-- No injuries were reported in an accident on Trader's Way at 1:47 p.m.
-- A larceny was reported on Canal Street at 3:55 p.m.
-- No injuries were reported in a crash at the intersection of Lafayette Street and West Avenue at 7:47 p.m.
-- Police took a report of threats from a Nursery Street resident at 10:27 p.m.
-- Dante William Crisafi, 18, of 47 Winthrop Parkway, Revere, was arrested at 11:55 p.m. following a call to 13 Pope St. Crisafi was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, armed assault to rob, carrying a firearm without a license, disturbing the peace, attempting to commit a crime, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and possession of class D and class E drugs.
Friday
A breaking and entering on Washington Square North was reported at 10:53 a.m.
-- -- A fight was reported on Washington Street near Lafayette Street at 11:36 a.m.
-- Police took a report of harassment at 12:51 p.m. on Nursery Street.
-- Police took a report of harassment on Harbor Street at 3:04 p.m.
Danvers
Friday
-- Crews responded to a two-vehicle crash at 64 Andover St. at approximately 5:15 p.m. One person was taken to the hospital. A request for a MedFlight helicopter was canceled, according to Lt. Michael Balsley.