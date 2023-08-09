Peabody
Tuesday
Five vehicles were towed by a towing company from 14 North Apartments, Crane Brook Way at about 5:24 p.m. Peabody police had not been notified prior to towing and five tow slips were dropped off when they finished.
Police stopped a vehicle at 9:52 a.m., at the intersection of Lowell Street and Peabody Road, and summoned the operator, a 35-year-old Peabody man, to appear in court on charges of operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration; operating an uninsured motor vehicle; failure to stop or yield; and operating a motor vehicle without a valid inspection sticker.
An officer was sent to 3200 Crane Brook Way, at 1:29 p.m. to assist a citizen with a bike reported stolen out of Danvers and found on Facebook Market Place. Danvers police cannot take action as the bike is located in Peabody. The Peabody officer met with the family and attempted to assist with the recovery, but they were unsuccessful as they could not find the bike.
Salem
Monday
An officer was sent to the intersection of Derby and Bentley streets, at 7:20 a.m., to send an undesirable or unwanted guest on their way.
The report of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle brought police to the vicinity of 6 Brown St., at 9:50 a.m.
Police were sent to 200 Essex St., at 10:08 a.m., for a fraud or a scam.
The report of a larceny brought police to 81 Boston St., at 12:26 p.m.
A person called police from 184 Essex St., at 12:33 p.m., to report being harassed.
Police went to 186 Derby St., at 12:48 p.m., to look into a case of harassment.
Police were sent to 1000 Loring Ave., at 3:04 p.m., to end a dispute.
Officers were sent to 190 Bridge St., at 4:34 p.m., to investigate a larceny.
Officers went to the intersection of Lafayette and Derby streets, at 4:43 p.m., to investigate an assault in the past.
Police went to 2 1/2 Mason St., at 6:24 p.m. to calm a disturbance.
A report of a road-rage incident brought police to 37 Northend St., at 7:49 p.m.
Another assault in the past brought officers to 32 Prince St., at 9:06 p.m.
At 11:43 p.m., police were called to 141 Rainbow Terrace to investigate the third assault in the past over the last seven hours.
Tuesday
An officer was sent to 19 Harbor St., at 1:46 a.m., for a missing juvenile.
Police were sent to 71 Washington St., at 10:18 a.m., to report on a fraud or a scam.
A motor vehicle hit and run accident brought police to 370 Essex St., at 1:49 p.m.
Police were called to 10 Osborne St., at 2:10 p.m., for a disturbance.
Police made 13 motor vehicle traffic stops around the city between 3:58 and 5:20 p.m.
Police were sent to 23 May St., at 7:49 p.m., to settle a disturbance.
Police responded, at 9:50 p.m., to the intersection of Lafayette and Peabody streets, for an assault in the past.
Wednesday
Police responded to 71 Washington St., at 6:36 a.m., for a disturbance.
A report of harassment brought police to 184 West Ocean Ave., at 9:17 a.m.
Police responded to 251 Jefferson Ave., at 10:50 a.m., to look into a report of threats. After a brief investigation, they arrested Nicholas Petitto, 20, of 50 Northend St., Peabody, and charged him with assault with a dangerous weapon, and with threatening to commit a crime.
Another threat brought police to 36 Federal St., at 12:11 p.m.
Offices went to 33 Park St., at 12:43 p.m., to end a dispute.
A report of trespassing brought an officer to 142 Derby St., at 1:36 p.m.
An officer was sent to 400 Highland Ave., at 2:19 p.m., to report on a motor vehicle hit and run.
Police were called to the Essex Street Mall, at 3:25 p.m., to end a disturbance.
Beverly
Tuesday
An officer was sent to 1 School St., at 5:52 p.m., to take a report on a case of identity theft.
Police went to a Chapman Street address, at 6:57 p.m., to speak with a person who said they felt threatened by suspicious activity.
Two officers were sent to the vicinity of 68 Standley St., at 7:49 p.m., for people smashing a TV in the middle of the street.
A water main break was reported at 8:54 p.m. at the intersection of East Lothrop and Corning streets.
Police were called to a Rantoul Street address, at 9:17 p.m., for a disturbance between roommates.
Police were sent to 15 West St., at 9:44 p.m., to check out a suspicious vehicle behind Dunkin Donuts.
An officer was sent to 11 Union St., at 11:21 p.m., to serve a delinquency summons.
Wednesday
Three cruisers were dispatched at 7:59 a.m., to the intersection of Cabot and Elliott streets, for a motor vehicle accident with possible injury.
Two officers were sent to a Miller Road address, at 8:35 a.m., for a disabled person causing a disturbance.
Police and an ambulance were called to Essex Street and Thoreau Circle, at 9:36 a.m., for a male having a seizure.
An officer went to 10 Iverson Road, at 11:24 a.m., to return a stolen bike.
An officer reported, at 2:48 p.m., from the dead end of Ocean Street, that sections of the railing were missing.
Marblehead
Tuesday
An officer went to Greystone Road, at 3:40 p.m., in response to the report of a larceny, forgery or fraud.
Three cruisers and two fire engines responded, at 4:12 p.m., to the intersection of Londonderry and Leggs Hill roads, for a motor vehicle accident.
Officers went to Devereux Street, at 8:32 p.m., to restore peace after a disturbance.