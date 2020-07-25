Peabody
Thursday
Police received a call at 11:57 a.m. from an Andover Street resident who said he was a hospice patient and he needed an officer to let his nurse inside. The man's health care proxy was also at the residence, but apparently didn't want the nurse there. Police advised the health proxy to file for an order from the court to not allow the "girlfriend" at the home. Nothing was going on at that time, according to police.
A Washington Street resident called at 12:23 p.m. to say she wasn't sure if the object in her yard was a snake and wanted some assistance in verifying that. The animal control officer spoke to the woman.
A caller reported someone threw a bottle out a car window on Hoover Terrace at 3:21 p.m., and there was an unknown substance in the bottle, which was in the street. Police said it was just a piece of trash and disposed of it.
A caller on Avalon Drive reported, at 3:52 p.m., that some contractors damaged his home. No further details were given.
A Lowell Street resident called at 6:15 p.m. to report her account was hacked.
A South Street resident walked into the station at 6:18 p.m. to report she was the victim of fraud.
A 37-year-old Peabody resident was issued a court summons on a charge of unlicensed operation of a vehicle, following a two-car accident at the intersection of Walnut and Mt. Vernon streets at 8:14 p.m. One vehicle was towed and there were no injuries.
A caller reported there were vehicles and scooters racing through the lot outside the Burlington Coat Factory on Route 114 at 8:44 p.m. Police sent the people on their way.
A caller reported at 8:58 p.m. that a customer at Five Guys on Route 114 was acting out and throwing items at employees. Officers located the person, but the restaurant did not want to take any action. The person left without incident.
Police received a noise complaint at 9:35 p.m. on Crane Brook Way. An officer reported that the residents had an issue with a bug, but the problem was resolved.
Friday
Police received a report of a vehicle taken while it was left outside with the engine running on Andover Drive at 2:42 a.m. Police said the vehicle was involved in a hit-and-run accident into a firehouse in Lynn around 1:30 a.m. The driver had fled the scene on foot. The owner of the car said he had left it running in front of his mother's house for 30 to 40 minutes on Andover Drive. The car was located and towed to Lynn, and the owner was notified.
Swampscott
Thursday
A caller reported at 1:10 a.m. that a car alarm had been going off for about 20 minutes in the area of Puritan Road. Police said it actually appeared to be a smoke detector with a dead battery in a house.
A group of people were jumping off the pier and being loud at The Fish House on Humphrey Street as reported at 1:22 a.m.
Police received a complaint at 10:43 a.m. about a group blocking the sidewalk on the beach side on Humphrey Street.
A car was stuck in the water on Burrill Street at 2:16 p.m. and had to be towed.
A mail Jeep was stuck in the water on Stetson Avenue at 2:31 p.m.
A Humphrey Street resident called at 7:28 p.m. and complained about somebody playing the drums for the past hour.
Marblehead
Thursday
A caller told police at 2:51 p.m. that her kids went out for a ride and passed a man who was slumped over the wheel and had one leg handing out of a car on Schooner Ridge. The man told police he was cooling off before going to work.
A Bradlee Road resident said at 2:44 p.m. that their house was struck by lightning. Police said there were two tripped circuit breakers but no signs of a lightning strike.
A caller told police at 5:43 p.m. that a truck was blocking the way as she was trying to leave her home. She asked the driver to move and he refused, telling her to drive over the sidewalk. The truck eventually moved and the woman got out.
A caller reported that a car struck a house on Lafayette Street at 6:16 p.m.
Police received a call at 11:10 p.m. about a loud hot tub party on Pinecliff Drive.
Beverly
Thursday
A woman on Brimbal Avenue suffered a leg injury when she tipped over, or "laid down" her motorcycle just before 5 p.m.
An ambulance was called to Beaver Pond Road at 6:37 p.m. for a driver who wound up on the wrong side of the road while suffering a medical issue.
Police went to a call regarding an overdose on Rantoul Street at 11:22 p.m.
Friday
Police sent an ambulance to Kernwood Avenue near the bridge just before 8 a.m. for a man who had fallen off his bike.
Tires on a vehicle parked on Manor Road were reported to have been slashed overnight at 8:21 a.m.
An Elliott Street resident reported that someone smashed her car window at 2:49 p.m.
