PeabodySunday
Officers were sent to a Bresnahan Street address, at 1:52 a.m., at the request of a resident who reported an unwanted person at the house. The person was in the process of leaving when police arrived.
A Brooksby Village caller advised police, at 12:15 p.m. that the light at Brooksby Village stays red and does not change to green. Mass Highway was notified.
A 14 Bourbon St. caller reported, at 1:33 p.m., that his vehicle had been vandalized: The windshield was smashed and the tires flatted.
A caller from Spring Pond Road on Lynn Street told police they were very concerned that youths were skating on the pond though the ice might be unsafe. The officer said the skaters were on the Lynn side of the pond and the ice appeared to be sufficiently thick from the officers vantage point.
Officers were sent to 86 Main St., at 3:40 p.m., after neighbors complained that third-floor residents were being noisy. The officer reported the group was watching the football game and agreed to keep it down.
A Prospect Street female called police, at 7:30 to speak with an officer regarding a previous issue with her father. The officer said she just needed someone to talk to and had declined any medical attention. He reported all was in order.
Police were dispatched 78 Wallis St., at 9:41 p.m., for a reported shooting. The victim was transported to Salem Hospital with undetermined injuries, and police were looking for the shooter who had fled south toward Revere in a stolen vehicle.
Officers went to the vicinity of 20 Sutton St., at 11:35 p.m., after multiple callers reported that a vehicle had spun out and crashed into a tree. The 36-year-old male driver from Salem was summoned to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Monday
Police were dispatched to Tesla, 210T Andover St., at 3:20 a.m., for a car alarm. They determined the vehicles had been dropped off after hours and the hazards were left on. All was in order.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of Olivia’s Market, 122 Foster St., at 6:35 a.m., for a disturbance outside the business. It was a dispute between a taxi driver and a party. The taxi left the scene and an officer gave the party a ride home.
Police went to 78 Wallis St., at 11:15 a.m., after a female was reported trying to climb through a window. The window was locked and the apartment secured.
Marblehead
Friday
Police were sent to Broadway at 7:04 a.m. after a caller reported they thought a neighbor was being beaten.
An officer was sent to a Cradleskid Lane at 9:12 a.m., to speak with a person who says a check they had written had been altered.
Police, fire and ambulance responded to Farrell Court at 12:03 p.m., for a well-being check, but the party could not be located.
A Rolleston Road notified police, at 4:33 p.m., of a case of ID theft.
Saturday
Police were sent to the intersection of Beacon Street and Bradlee Road, at 10:30 a.m., to check on an elderly man seen hitchhiking.
A report of suspicious activity brought police to Cheever Avenue, at 6:10 p.m.
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched to the intersection of Smith Street and Atlantic Avenue, at 10:04 p.m., for a motor-vehicle crash.
Sunday
Three officers were dispatched to a Pleasant Street address, at 12:25 a.m., for an assault.
At 10:27 a.m., an officer was sent to Community Road to take a report on a larceny, forgery or fraud.
An officer was called to Pond St., at 11:15 p.m., after a vehicle struck a parked car.
An altercation between employees brought police to an Atlantic Avenue business, at 4:43 p.m.
The Fire Department responded to a Stratford Road home, at 7:10 p.m. for a possible basement fire.
At 7:20 p.m., a break-and-entry to a motor vehicle was reported.
The Fire Department was dispatched to Nahant Street, at 7:25 p.m., to extinguish a big bonfire.
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to Summer Street, at 8:10 p.m. to make a well-being check.
Police stopped a vehicle at 10 p.m., at the vicinity of Tedesco Street and Trinity road and cited the operator. No offense was indicated.
BeverlySunday
Police were sent to 60 Rantoul St., at 4:30 p.m., after a caller reported seeing a male cutting a bike lock in a garage.
Police and medical were alerted to a Conant Street party having an apparent mental breakdown at 8:15 p.m.
Monday
Officers were sent to a Congress Street location at 3:10 a.m., to assist a confused elderly female.
Police responded to Beverly High School, 100 Sohier Road, at 9:35 a.m., for a third-hand report of an assault.
A two-car accident with property damage brought police to the intersection of Cabot and Water streets, at 9:54 a.m. After a brief investigation, police arrested Patrick J. Keane, 75, of 132 Lothrop St., Beverly. He was charged with drunken driving; a marked lanes violation; and with violation of a miscellaneous municipal ordinance.
An officer was sent to 60 River St., at 11:05 a.m., to look into a past larceny
The report of an unconscious party near the pool brought police and medical to an Essex Street location at 11:17 a.m..
Three units responded to 31 Mason St., at 2:23 p.m., after a woman reported her vehicle, damaged or vandalized.
Three patrolmen and two sergeants responded, at 3:42 p.m., to the vicinity of Park and Roundy Streets to a report of a fight with knives in the street. Nothing was there when officers arrived.
Police responded to 101 Rantoul St., at 4 p.m., for a report of a stolen Uber Eats vehicle.