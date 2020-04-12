Salem
Friday
Police were sent to 40 Bridge St., at 2:45 p.m., for a report of larceny.
Police were called to Walmart, 450 Highland Ave., at 3:25 p.m., for a shoplifting.
Just before 5 p.m, police were sent to the vicinity of 124 Marlborough Road, for a motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries.
Police went Walgreen's Pharmacy, 29 New Derby St., at 6:30 p.m., for a larceny.
Saturday
Police were sent to Salem Liquors, 128 North St., at 10:40 a.m., for a shoplifter.
Officers were called to 249 Lafayette St., at 7:40 p.m., for a past break and entry.
A motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries brought police to 115 Boston St., at 8:20 p.m.
Another motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries brought police to the vicinity of Webb and Essex streets, at 11:15 p.m.
Sunday
Police were called to 50 Traders Way, at 9:10 a.m., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
At 9:45 a.m., officers were sent to 59 Boston St., for a dispute.
A report of threats being made brought police to 15 First St., at 11:30 a.m.
Police were sent to the vicinity of Washington and Essex Streets, at 11:30 a.m., for a larceny.
Beverly
Friday
An policeman was sent to 26 West St., at 4:15 p.m, after an employee reported the office had been entered.
Police and fire were dispatched to Panini Pizza, 5 Dodge St., for an oven fire.
A Cabot Street resident called police, at 11:30 p.m., to report he believed someone was inside the house.
Saturday
Police were sent to 7 Rantoul St., at 7 50 a.m., for the report of an unwanted guest.
At 9 a.m., an officer was sent to Cabot Street and Highland Avenue for a child locked inside a car.
Two units were sent to 224 Cabot St., at noon, for a woman refusing to leave the store.
Three cruisers went to 72 Cabot St., at 12:55 p.m., after a caller reported a man banging on the door.
Two officers responded to 511 Cabot St., at 5:40 p.m., after a resident received threatening texts involving a firearm.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 72 Cherry Hill Drive, at 6 p.m., for a motor vehicle into a utility pole.
Officers were sent to a Dane Street address, at 10 p.m., for a girlfriend threatening a male with a knife.
Sunday
Police were called to a Courtney Drive address, at 12:50 a.m., for suspicious activity: someone's son was receiving messages on Instagram.
An officer was sent to a River Street address, at 2:25 a.m., for a man at the closed shelter.
At 6:20 a.m., an officer was sent to the vicinity of Thorndike and Endicott streets, for parcels opened and thrown on the sidewalk.
Police were called to 433 Cabot St., at 8 a.m., after a party reported their car had been entered and possibly moved overnight.
Officers were sent to 16 Foster St., at 11:40 a.m., after someone complained about a man using a backhoe in the yard.
Marblehead
Friday
A Rowland Street resident called at 8:15 a.m. to report that the dumpster at 26 Rowland had been open all night, it was windy and now trash is strewn all around. The housing office was notified.
A party called at 9:20 a.m., to complain that cars were starting to park along Ocean Avenue, and there were supposed to be No Parking signs put up. The caller was told that police can only enforce what is posted. The caller said he would call the Board of Health, because that was who put out the Code Red message and email.
A neighbor's complaint brought officers to a Broughton Road address, at 11:30 p.m., for a loud gathering or party next door. Officers reported there was no party, and the noise was not unreasonable. It was four people watching TV.
Saturday
The chief spoke to two males who were throwing a ball back and forth on Humphrey Street, at 10 a.m., They told him they would cease tossing the ball and just run.
A Hillside Avenue called police at 5:40 p.m., and asked that we log her call that the people at a Hillside Avenue address were again allowing their teenage son and college-aged daughters to play basketball in the street, 3 feet from her windows. She complained they were not wearing masks and people had difficulty trying to social distance to pass them on the narrow street without sidewalks.
A Follett Street woman called police, at 6:50 p.m., to report that she is stuck in Florida and got a call from a friend who is checking her house, to say someone had keyed her car.
A Lee Street caller told police, at 8:50 p.m., that when he came home, he found groceries, which he didn't order, at his front door. He checked with his neighbor because his wife had been ill and thought someone was making a nice gesture, but the neighbor said they had not. He said he would notify Market Basket - Danvers on Sunday, but if someone is missing a grocery delivery, he has it.
Peabody
Thursday
An officer was sent to 51 Garden Road, at 5:15 p.m. after a caller reports finding counterfeit money.
Wireless callers notified police at 7:20 p.m., of a wrong-way driver heading north on Route 1 south, in a black Lincoln. Other callers reported the car merged onto I-95, still heading north in the southbound lane, heading into Danvers. State police were unable to locate the vehicle, which when last seen, was apparently trying to get into the correct traffic lane.
A resident of Tannery Apartments, 16 Crowninshield St., reported, at 8:45 p.m., that a large item had fallen on a parked vehicle. The Winn Residential superintendent arrived at the site and said that Keith Construction, which was working on the building, had been notified, but could not give an ETA.
Police were notified, at 9 p.m., by a party from 3 Calumet St., who had observed a trampoline blowing down the street and he believes it struck his vehicle. The owner was found, and he disassembled the trampoline and secured it. An officer documented the incident.
Police were dispatched, at 9:10 p.m., to 109R Main St., Apt. 2, after a caller reporting he wanted an intoxicated person removed from his apartment. Police arrested Michael Soboczinski, 64, of 109 Main St., Apt. 2R. He was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and with attempting to commit a crime.
Friday
Police were called to Marriott Hotel, 8A Centennial Drive, for a party urinating in the parking lot. An officer located and spoke with the party. The 46-year-old Manchester, N.H., man will be summonsed to court for drunken driving, and his vehicle was towed.
Saturday
Police were dispatched, to the Peabody Coffee House, 59 Walnut St., for a report that a female had fallen out of a third-floor window in the back of the building. The officer said the woman actually fell from a second-story spiral staircase. The officer said the woman apparently fell onto the ground, but lost her balance when she stood up and fell into a parked car. The woman was conscious, talking and apparently uninjured, but she was transported to Salem Hospital to be checked out as a precaution.
Sunday
A caller advised police, at 9 a.m., that the Olympia Barbell Club, at 15 Walnut St., was still open during the quarantine. The officer reported there was one person inside the building.
Danvers
Friday
Police were sent to 6 Trask St., at 9:40 a.m. on a search warrant. After conducting the search, they arrested Eduardo Villar, 31, of 50 Warren St., Peabody; and Sonia Santana, 33, of 6 Trask St., Danvers. They were each charged with possession of a Class A drug, with intent to distribute
Officers were sent to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, at 4 p.m., for two female shoplifters. They were identified and summonsed to court.
Saturday
At 10:50 a.m., police were called to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, for male and female shoplifters.
A person was summonsed to court after a 12:15 p.m., incident at McDonald's in which one party threw hot coffee at another. The suspect was summonsed to court.
Police were sent to the vicinity of Amherst Street and Cabot Road, at 4:40 p.m., for a report of belligerent kids on bikes, but they left before police arrived.
Swampscott
Friday
Police were called to 184 Burrill St., at just after 1 p.m., for a past break-and-entry.
A motor vehicle accident brought police to Atlantic and Phillips avenues, at 2:35 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident.
The report of a past break and entry brought officers to 171 Burrill St.,
Police were sent to 209 Humphrey St., at 7:20 p.m., for suspicious activities.
Saturday
Officers were called to 101 Bay View Drive, at 2:30 a.m., for suspicious activity.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of 69 Gale Road, at 8 a.m., in response to several calls reporting an aggressive coyote in the area last seen in front of 69 Gale.
A cruiser was sent to 121 Essex St., at 3 p.m., for suspicious activity. A resident reported a Blue Toyota Rav4, occupied by two males. When he questioned them, they said they were making a delivery, then laughed. The resident got only a partial plate number.
||||
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.