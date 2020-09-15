Peabody
Monday
Two people will be summonsed to court after a hit and run crash at 5:28 p.m. on Lynnfield Street, after which the driver and passenger allegedly switched seats and left the area.
Tuesday
Wires that came down on Lowell Street caused traffic lights to go out just after 10 a.m.
A 34-year-old Danvers woman will be summonsed to court on drunken driving and driving after license revocation charges after police went to the 7-Eleven on Lynn Street at 10:25 a.m. in response to a call about a woman in pajamas parked in a handicapped spot who appeared to be under the influence. She was taken to a hospital and her car was towed.
Victoria's Secret reported at 11:25 a.m. that someone on Monday had stolen approximately 80 pairs of thong underwear valued at $1,300.
A 53-year-old Peabody man will be sent a summons to appear in court on a charge of driving without a license following an accident on Main Street in front of Walgreens at 12:51 p.m.
A Donegal Road resident reported at 1:10 p.m. that his name and personal information was used to open an unemployment claim.
A Crane Brook Way resident reported at 2:10 p.m. that a safe containing a .380 Smith and Wesson handgun had been stolen from the residence.
Police took a report from the nursing director at Brooksby Village at 2:30 p.m. after a 91-year-old woman rolled up in her wheelchair to an 83-year-old woman and threw a box of Kleenex at her, causing redness and swelling to the woman's lip.
Beverly
Sunday
Police went to an address on Broughton Drive at 8:33 p.m. for a report of a man climbing through a window.
Monday
Police went to a Cabot Street address just before 2 p.m. for a report of a man throwing rocks at a window.
A tractor-trailer took down wires on Country Drive at 4:03 p.m.
Police dispersed a large group having a party on Cooney Field at 11:26 p.m.
Marblehead
Monday
A hit and run reported at 8:58 a.m. left damage to a 2011 Honda Pilot parked on Clifton Avenue.
Police and fire crews went to the end of Ocean Avenue at 2:24 p.m. after someone reported finding a large bag hanging from a fence. Police determined that there was nothing unusual about the bag and that it was likely left by a fisherman.
A caller at 5:02 p.m. reported that she was unable to find her car, which she had parked by the Driftwood earlier in the day. After searching their records and finding no indication that it had been towed, police learned that the car was in her driveway.
A caller from Atlantic Avenue reported a "belligerent" U.S. Census worker had returned to her rear deck despite her having told him a week ago that she did not want to speak to him.
Swampscott
Monday
A larceny was reported on Pierro Terrace at 10:24 a.m.
Danvers
Monday
Wires came down on North Belgian Road at 11:31 a.m.
