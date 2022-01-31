Peabody
Sunday
Police were called to the intersection of Washington Street and Clement Avenue at 3:07 p.m., for a two-vehicle accident. One vehicle was towed.
Animal control was sent to the vicinity of 1200 Main St., at 3:07 p.m., for a sick coyote in the area. The animal was observed moving slowly along. No action was indicated.
Police were called to the vicinity of 261 Lowell St., at 3:30 p.m., for another two-vehicle accident. One vehicle was towed and all parties were checked out by Atlantic Ambulance.
The coyote was reported again at 3:40 p.m., still in the vicinity of 1200 Main St. The officer on scene called Mass. Wildlife and they recommended leaving it alone, but to call back in the morning and if it is still around to possibly trap it.
At 4:28 p.m., police arrested Aecio Lucas Dearaujo-Ferreir, 26, of 118 Foster St., Apt. 2, Peabody. He was charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle; attaching wrong-number plates; operating an uninsured motor vehicle; operating an unregistered motor vehicle; and a marked lanes violation.
A Keys Drive resident reported, at 7:33 p.m., that her child's father had threatened to enter her apartment and vandalize it and, also, to come to her house and smash out her windows. She asked to file a report with an officer. The officer spoke with her about her concerns and gave her a copy of her 209A rights. No further action was taken.
The woman in the previous item reported at 10:20 p.m., that her boyfriend had called and said her apartment had been broken into. She was not at home, so police checked the apartment but found all windows and doors intact and no signs of forced entry.
Marblehead
Thursday
A Foster Street caller notified police at 9:46 a.m. that their bank account had been hacked.
An unemployment fraud was reported at noon by a Green Street resident.
A car was reported keyed at a Farrell Court address at 1:20 p.m.
An officer assisted a driver in changing a car tire at 4:08 p.m. on Pleasant Street.
A party was transported to a local hospital from a Green Street address, at 5:15 p.m.
Friday
Police were sent to Access Road, at 4:10 p.m., for a report of suspicious activity.
Saturday
Police were sent to a Middle Street residence at 10 a.m., after an open door was spotted with snow piling up in the kitchen.
At 12:35 p.m., a tree or tree branch struck a house on Green Street, pulling down some wires.
Police went to the intersection of Smith and Pleasant streets to assist a car stuck in the snow.
Four officers were dispatched, at 5:10 p.m. to the intersection of Lafayette Street and Tully Road for a vehicle stuck in the snow.
At 5:30 p.m., three officers were sent to Old Salem Road to assist another vehicle stuck in the snow.
Police stopped a vehicle at 10:30 p.m., in or near the intersection of School and Sewall streets, and arrested the driver, Adam Barry Dixey, 42, of 30 Sewall St., Marblehead. Dixey was charged with drunken driving, second offense; negligent operation of a motor-vehicle; speeding; and disorderly conduct.
Sunday
A past hit-and-run brought police to Spring Street at 11:30 a.m.
At 12:05 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Ocean and Atlantic avenues for a motor-vehicle crash.
Police were sent to a Jersey Street address, at 9:50 p.m., on a report of suspicious activity.
Beverly
Sunday
Two officers responded Cabot Street at the Salem Line for a single-car crash into the median.
An officer was sent to a Friend Street address, at 5:45 p.m., after a resident reported what called "suspicious messages" on Instagram.
Monday
At four minutes past midnight, two officers and an ambulance responded to 230 Elliott St., for a male creating a disturbance by yelling and jumping in a snowbank. Police said he had been drinking shots and "had an episode." He was checked out and sent home.
A hit-and-run motor-vehicle accident with property damage brought an officer to Manor Road at 5:37 a.m.
Police were called to the intersection of Essex Street and Brimbal Avenue at 10:08 a.m., for an unoccupied vehicle in the intersection.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 9 Hale St., at 12:30 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with property-damage.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 45 Winthrop Ave., at 1:53 p.m., to check the well-being of a female who had fallen into a snowbank.
An officer was sent to a Sohier Road address to check into a report of an item taken from the locker room.
Salem
Sunday
An officer was sent to 95 Congress St., at 3:57 p.m. to maintain order for a private trespass tow.
Vandalism or graffiti was reported. at 5:21 p.m., in the vicinity of 63 Leach St.
Officers were sent to 10 Horton St., to end a dispute.
A juvenile was reported missing, at 6:51 p.m., from the Plummer Home for Boys, 37 Winter Island Road.
Reports of a fight brought police to 56 Margin St., at 7:28 p.m. The case is still under investigation.
Police responded to the vicinity of 7 Champlain Road, at 8:16 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injury.
Police arrested Robert David Morel, 30, of 35 Park St., Salem, at 9:30 p.m., in the vicinity of 23 Endicott St., and charged him with violation of a municipal bylaw or ordinance.
Monday
The report of a motor-vehicle hit-and-run brought police to the intersection of Lafayette and Washington streets, at 12:20 a.m.
Police were sent to 212 Canal St., at 7:06 a.m., on a general request for police.
Police handled two juvenile issues at 7:32 a.m., at the station.
An officer was sent to 30 Dunlap St., at 7:40 a.m., to keep the peace.
Officers responded to 14 Brown St., at 8:25 a.m., to investigate threats.
A motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought police to 1 Broad St., at 8:40 a.m.
At 10:12 a.m., police were sent to 2 Cauldron Court to look into a fraud or scam.
A call to report a missing adult brought officers to 50 Harbor St., at 11:21 a.m.
A fraud or a scam was reported, at 1:10 p.m., from 41 Willson St.,
Police were called to 205 Highland Ave., at 2:28 p.m., for an assault in the past.