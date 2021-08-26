Marblehead
Wednesday
A Pleasant Street person reported a gift-card scam, at 9:20 a.m. The resident's housekeeper was tricked into buying a $200 gift-card and emailing a photo of the card to the scammer. The housekeeper says the scammer is now asking for an additional $500.
A West Shore Drive caller reported at 9:30 a.m., having just gotten a strange call that showed up on caller ID only as "police dept." The caller was advised to delete the call.
A caller at 10:40 a.m. said he works at the boatyard on Front Street and they had a huge boat on a trailer and they have to tow it out of the area later today. He said they put an employee's vehicle on the corner to reserve the spot so they don't get stuck while removing the boat, and he asked permission to leave the car there in excess of the time restriction. He was told police cannot extend the parking time, and the boatyard would have to make arrangements for their boat-moving operations.
A caller from Nanepashemet Street advised police, at 8:03 p.m., that loud music was coming from the house next door, and it had been going on since 8 a.m. He thinks the house is vacant due to a recent sale. The officer went through the house with the homeowner, but there was no music playing, and he didn't know where it was coming from.
A Lafayette Street caller notified police, at 10 p.m., of a disheveled looking female walking toward Marblehead. He said the female was middle-aged, shoeless and looked confused. Police checked around but were unable to find her.
Thursday
Capt. Freeman notified dispatch, at 6:50 p.m., from the vicinity of West Shore Drive that a white BMW X3 with Massachusetts plates was parked deep in the cemetery with no one around.
Peabody
Wednesday
Police were sent to the vicinity of 134 Newbury St., at 3 p.m., to assist with traffic control at a car fire.
A caller notified police, at 3:30 p.m., that they thought a young girl sitting in a silver SUV for 20-plus minutes was suspicious. The girl was waiting for a friend to come home.
An officer was sent to Salem Hospital, 81 Highland Ave., at 3:50 p.m., to serve two warrants on a woman due to be released from the hospital. The 28-year-old Peabody woman was served, arrested and taken to the police station where she was served with two Peabody warrants — one was for assault and battery and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; and the other was for attempting to intimidate a witness, juror, police or court officials, etc.
A woman reported, at 4:45 p.m., from Life Time Fitness, 210L Andover St., that her wallet was taken from her locker, $500 in cash was removed, and the wallet was returned to the locker.
Suspicious activity was reported, at 5:05 p.m., in the parking lot at Long's Jewelers. The caller reported two white males in their 20s and wearing ski masks were sitting in a 2020 white Jeep Compass with Massachusetts plates, in the parking lot. The caller said the odor of marijuana was coming from the vehicle. The vehicle was gone when police arrived, and it was last seen going toward Route 114.
Thursday
Officers were sent to the intersection of Lowell Street and Columbus Road, at 5 a.m., for a car into a pole. The driver, who was unhurt, was standing by for an Uber, as his vehicle was towed.
A caller reported, at 7:25 a.m., from 530 Lowell St., that a Bobcat had been stolen from the premises.
Animal Control was sent to Boston Children's Hospital, 10 Centennial Drive, at 8:30 a.m., on the report of a dog in a black Jeep. Police summonsed the owner, a 20-year-old North Andover woman, to court on a charge of cruelty to an animal. The dog was taken from the scene by its owner.
Police were called to Antoine's Sunoco, 480 Lowell St., at 10 a.m., for a past break-in. Police were able to identify the intruder, a 50-year-old Beverly man, and he was summoned to court to face charges of breaking and entering a building in the nighttime for a felony; and for larceny from a building.
Danvers
Thursday
An officer went to a Garfield Avenue address, at 11:06 a.m., to take a report on a stolen trespass sign.
The report of a two-car accident brought officers to the vicinity of Bed Bath & Beyond, 180 Endicott St., at 1:08 p.m. The drivers exchanged papers and went on their way.
Police were sent Brentwood Rehab and Healthcare, 56 Liberty St., at 2:15 p.m., to take a report on allegations of abuse.
Police and an ambulance were sent to Dollar Tree at Route 1, for an unconscious woman in a vehicle.
Salem
Wednesday
Police were sent to 62 Leavitt St., at 2:30 p.m., for a parking complaint.
An officer was sent to 11 Fowler St., at 4:20 p.m., to keep the peace.
A vandalism or graffiti incident was reported, at 5:55 p.m., in the vicinity of 32 Clifton Ave.
A cruiser was sent to the vicinity of 31 Winthrop St., at 6:10 p.m., for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
Another report of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle brought police to the vicinity of 116 Lafayette St., at 7:35 p.m.
Officers were called to 28 Salem St., at 10:33 p.m., for a larceny.
At 11:50 p.m., police were sent to 282 Derby St. to quiet a disturbance.
Thursday
An officer was sent to 152 Washington St., at 4:15 p.m., to maintain order during a private trespass tow.
Beverly
Wednesday
Police were dispatched, at 8:15 p.m., to the vicinity of 295 Cabot St. for an issue among the homeless population causing a ruckus.
Thursday
An officer went to the end of Bayview Avenue at Hospital point at 12:30 a.m., to disperse a group.
At 12:40 a.m., he moved on to the vicinity of 55 Ober St. to disperse another group.
An officer went to the vicinity of 341 Rantoul St., at 4:50 a.m., to help a citizen locate their vehicle.
Police and firefighters went to 18 Blaine Ave., at 10:20 a.m., to free a child locked in a car.
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to 55 Dodge St., at 2:33 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with property damage.
Police went to 8 Dunham Road, at 4:25 p.m., to control traffic around a tree that was down in the road.