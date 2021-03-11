Peabody
Wednesday
Officers checking the downtown area for parking violations cited 10 vehicles on various offenses between 2 and 3:25 a.m.
A caller advised police, at 1:35 p.m., of a possible water main break in the area of 49 King St. The caller said the water appeared to be coming from the shut-off valve. The DPW was notified.
A caller advised police, at 5:25 p.m., of a woman stumbling up Main Street in the vicinity of Brothers Deli, 11 Main. Officers combed the area but were unable to find the woman.
A man walked into the station at 6:15 p.m., to report his vehicle had been stolen from 500 Northshore Road. The vehicle was located by Salem Police and the owner recovered it. A 35-year-old Derby Street, Salem, man was summoned to appear in court to face a charge of motor-vehicle robbery in the theft of the vehicle.
Marblehead
Wednesday
Officers reported, at 9:20 a.m., that a green kayak was floating in the middle of the bay off the Lead Mills, with no one around. Salem Harbormaster was notified and was already in route. They checked out the kayak, said it was a child's kayak. The harbormaster was holding onto the craft until its owner could claim it.
An Auburndale Road woman called police, at 11 a.m., to report she had gotten a call from someone claiming to be from Medicare. They had some of her personal information and now she is concerned. The only thing she gave the caller was her Medicare number. She realized it was a scam.
A Bayview Road caller advised police, at 3:55 p.m. of being victimized in a credit card fraud.
Swampscott
Wednesday
Police and medical were dispatched to 402 Paradise Road, at 9 a.m., for a non-responsive 84-year-old. She was found to be deceased.
A 52 Crescent St. caller advised police, at 2:25 p.m. of a raccoon stuck on her roof. ACO was n notified.
A 404 Paradise Road caller notified police, at 2:30 p.m., of a credit card theft.
A caller from 4 Stanley Road reported, at 4:05 p.m., that four 16-year-old kids were smoking marijuana in the back yard.
A 25 Gale Road resident notified police, at 7:50 p.m., that their car had been hit by a passing vehicle which fled without leaving the owner's information.
Beverly
Wednesday
Police were sent to a 40 Railroad Ave. apartment at 4:20 p.m., after a well-being check was requested for a friend. They were followed shortly by the Fire Department and an ambulance, sent as a precaution They found the door locked and nobody at home.
Police were requested, with assistance from the Fire Department, at 6:20 p.m., for a person stuck in a child's swing set, at 426 Cabot St
Three cruisers and an ambulance were dispatched to a Winthrop Avenue address, at 6:20 p.m., for a female making suicidal statements.
Police responded to 224 Elliott St., at 6:50 p.m., to investigate a past assault.
Four officers, a sergeant, the Fire Department and an ambulance were sent to 24 Washington St., at 9:50, after a mother said she hadn't heard from her daughter. Responders gained entry to the apartment and transported the daughter to Beverly Hospital. There were no further details.
Two cruisers were dispatched to Cabot and Rantoul streets, just before midnight, for a party behaving strangely on the bridge.
Thursday
At 9:35 a.m., police were sent to Shaw's Supermarket, 71 Dodge St., for a possible past incident.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of 160 Bridge St., at 12:05 a.m., for a possible road-rage incident.
Police were dispatched, at 12:25 p.m., to 366 Cabot St., for a two-vehicle accident.
An officer was directed to the intersection of Lothrop and Water Streets, at 1:35 p.m., for a citizen complaint about a contractor.
At 2:30 p.m., officers were sent to the vicinity of 454 Cabot St., for suspicious youths on bikes.
Police, fire and ambulance were rushed to a Sohier Road location at 3:40 p.m., after a party was heard yelling for help. The person had fallen and needed a lift assist.
Salem
Wednesday
Police were sent to 60 Linden St., at 1:55 p.m., for a larceny.
Police were called to 225 Lafayette St., at 5:40 p.m., for a motor-vehicle hit-and-run.
Officers were sent to 220 Loring Ave., at 6:10 p.m. to speak with a party who said they were being harassed.
Thursday
The report of a larceny brought officers to 11 Gardner St., at 11:30 a.m.
Police arrested a Salem man at 3 p.m., after a motor-vehicle traffic stop at the intersection of Margin and High streets. Frederick Ross, 45, of 193 Federal St., Apt. 10., was charged with failing to stop or yield; operating a motor vehicle not meeting RMV safety standards; and operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license, subsequent offense.
Danvers
Thursday
Police were sent to the Putnamville Reservoir, 320 Locust St., at 10:40 a.m., for a report of someone on the ice.
Officers were dispatched to Target, 240 Independence Way, at 10:55 a.m., for a shoplifter who was arrested after attempting steal a Razor Scooter. The 34-year-old Peabody man will summoned to court on a charge of shoplifting.
A Lynn man was arrested at high noon by CID detectives on Route 114. Vladimir Nunez, 24, of 69 Hollinsworth St., Apt. B, Lynn, was charged with possession of Class A drugs with intent to distribute; possession of Class B drugs with intent to distribute; trafficking in Fentanyl; and with a second count of possession of Class A drugs with intent to distribute.
||||