Marblehead
Thursday
A Cloutman's Lane resident called at 2 p.m., to say there is a drain pipe that comes off of Schooner Ridge, and next to it are two orange cones with the warning, "Police Take Notice" printed on them. The caller was given the number of the drain department and advised to call them and explain his issue directly to them.
At 2:40 p.m., a Schooner Ridge resident called to say a man pulled up in a navy-blue Audi and did something to the drain where it was pumping full-on and is flooding her driveway as well as the neighbors. Dispatch put the caller on hold and spoke to the assistant DPW director on the radio, then relayed the information back to her. He identified the man in the blue Audi as a Cloutman's Lane resident and he is allowed to pump out of Cloutman's Lane with the landfall on Schooner Ridge. He said it's a longstanding dispute between residents on both ends of the drain. The woman was given the number of the Drain Department to follow up.
A 10 p.m. check of the grandstand on Wyman Road revealed new graffiti.
Friday
A driver called police, at 3:35 p.m., from a Foster Street location to say that he had just parked at a local business, and when he got out of his Silverado, he saw the Jeep parked behind him had noticeable front-end damage. He said he didn't think he caused the damage, but he wanted it logged in case the operator said he did. He took photos, notified the front desk of the business and left a note on the jeep.
Saturday
A Washington Street caller notified police at 7:55 a.m. that he had been setting up for a yard sale, had the items laid out on cardboard and was planning on opening the sale at 8 a.m. Prior to that time, he saw a man pull up outside, but thought nothing of it. However, when he went back outside a few minutes later, he found the man had taken about half the items he had set up for sale, some $200 worth, he guessed. He said he did not get the plate number, but the vehicle was a silver mini-van and the man seemed like a local grifter, with white hair and wearing a jeans jacket. Just before 9 a.m., the caller contacted police again to say the man had come back and he was making him unload the van. An officer was sent to the scene to assess the issue.
Police were sent to a Tedesco Street location, at 11:50 a.m., for a single-vehicle accident involving a white 2011 Subaru Legacy wagon. The caller said the vehicle veered off the road and struck a tree, deploying its airbags. Traffic was temporarily rerouted while the operator was transported to an area hospital and the Subaru was towed. At 12:36 p.m., the roadway was cleared.
A woman notified police, at 7:55 p.m., that her parked vehicle was hit by an Amazon delivery truck. She was notified by a witness who said they saw the Amazon driver put the broken parts beneath her vehicle. The witness gave the Amazon vehicle license.
An officer was called to the vicinity of Humphrey and Maple streets at 8:50 p.m., after a caller reported he could hear a male outside screaming. A minute later, he called back to say it sounded more like a domestic. After an area check, police were able to narrow it down to a Maple Street address, and everything checked out: The husband had gone out to take the dog for a walk, and his wife, who is extremely hard of hearing, had locked the door. He was yelling for her to let him back in.
Sunday
A Lime Street resident came to the station at 6:30 a.m. to say she had put child to bed at 11:25 last night, and when she went to check on her this morning, the girl was missing. The girl has a cell phone, but she was had no data plan and could not be pinged. Police checked the residences of two good friends of the missing girl, but no one was at home at either residence. At 7:20 a.m., the girl called her mom to say she was home. She had just gone out to watch the sunrise and had now returned.
Monday
A Bennett Road resident came into the station at 1:46 p.m., to report that sometime in the past two weeks a vehicle had struck his 2020 gray Honda CRV and taken off. He said he was unsure whether it happened in Marblehead or elsewhere. He will report the incident to his insurance company.
A Bayview Road caller reported, at 5:20 p.m., that his black 2016 Ford F150 pickup was keyed while he was attending a party on Davis Road. An officer reported there was no damage to the truck.
A Prince Street caller reported called police, at 7:25 p.m., to report several types of ID fraud. He said his cell phone account was hacked, along with his email and his VENMO account. He was given the names of the appropriate agencies to file complaints with. He will come in to file a report.
Salem
Sunday
Police responded to 17 Canal St., at 12:23 a.m., in response to a noise complaint.
Police made four motor vehicle traffic stops between 12:38 and 1:03 a.m. They were at the intersection of Jefferson and Loring avenues; 51 Canal St.; the intersection of Lafayette and Dodge streets; and 190 Bridge St., respectively. One party was arrested in the Canal Street stop, but no information was given.
Officers were called to two noise complaints: 51 Prince St., at 1:24 a.m., and the intersection of Essex and Crombie streets at 1:25 a.m.
Police were dispatched to the intersection of Hazel and Holly streets, at 10:30 a.m., to make a well-being check.
A motor vehicle accident without injuries brought police to 139 Boston St., at 11:43 a.m.
The report of an undesirable or unwanted guest brought police to 300 Canal St., at 11:50 a.m.
At 12:36 p.m., police were sent to 29 Lafayette St., to end a disturbance.
Police were sent to 462 Highland Ave., at 1:25 p.m., to look into a case of vandalism.
Officers were sent to 40 Boardman St., at 4:25 p.m., to settle a dispute.
Four motor-vehicle traffic stops were reported between 4:27 and 5:01 p.m. They were, respectively, at 14 Leavitt St.; 110 Jefferson Ave.; 10 Jefferson Ave., ; and the intersection of Margin Street and Jefferson Avenue.
Juvenile issues brought officers to 252 Bridge St., at 5:14 p.m., and to 426 Essex St., at 5:24 p.m.,
An officer was sent to 23 Congress St., at 8:05 p.m., to maintain order for a private trespass tow.
Police were dispatched to 8 Smith St., at 10:23 p.m., to settle a dispute.
Monday
Officers were called to 278 Derby St., at 1:43 a.m., for a drunken individual.
At 2 a.m., police went to 29 New Derby St., for a dispute.
A larceny report brought officers to 18 South Washington Square at 2:17 a.m.
The report of a missing adult brought police to 54 Beaver St., at 2:45 a.m.
Police responded, at 4:25 a.m., to the intersection of Raymond Avenue and Raymond Road, for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
Officers were sent to the intersection of Norman and Washington streets, at 7:55 a.m., for a disturbance.
Police and fire were sent to 141 Marlborough Road, at 1:10 for a vehicle or a boat fire.
An officer was sent to 295 Derby St., at 2:30 p.m., to move a panhandler along.
A caller reported, from 12 First St., at 3:34 p.m., that their vehicle had been broken into.
A juvenile was reported missing, at 4:10 p.m., from 37 Winter Island Road.
The theft of a motor vehicle or a motor vehicle plate was reported, at 5 p.m., from 56 Forrester St.
Police arrested a driver, at 6 p.m., in the vicinity of 56 North Washington Square, after stopping him for driving erratically. Arrested was Troy J. Sousa, 39, of 10 Boardman St., Salem. He was charged with disorderly conduct; leaving the scene of a property-damage accident; negligent operation of a motor vehicle; and drunken driving.
At 6:10 p.m., police responded to 24 Norman St., at 6:05 p.m. for a break and entry to a motor vehicle.
A motor-vehicle hit-and-run brought officers to the vicinity of 70 Boston St., at 6:11 p.m. After a brief investigation, they arrested Claudier Ventura, 48, of 46 Lambert Ave., Apt. 1, Lynn. Ventura was charged with operating a motor-vehicle on a suspended license, subsequent offense.
Fireworks were reported in the vicinity of 50 Traders Way, at 8:30 p.m.
An officer was sent to 252 Bridge St., at 9:10 p.m., for an incident of vandalism or graffiti.
A cruiser was sent to the intersection of Lafayette and Dodge streets, at 10:15 p.m., for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
Officers were called to 56 Margin St., at 10:36 p.m., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
Tuesday
Police were dispatched to 91 Lafayette St., at 12:42 a.m., for reports of a fight.
A larceny report brought officers to 209 Essex St., at 8:17 p.m.
An officer was sent to 1 Sewall St., at 9:55 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
At 1 p.m., officers were dispatched to 171 North St., for another motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
An officer went to 15 Aurora Lane, at 1:10 p.m., after a case of vandalism or graffiti was called in.
A larceny report brought officers to 16 Summit St., at 1:55 p.m.
Reports of a drunken individual brought officers to 3 Dove Ave., at 2 p.m.
A juvenile was reported missing, at 3:10 p.m., from 37 Winter Island Road.
Reports of a fight brought officers to 295 Derby St., at 3:20 p.m.
Peabody
Friday
Police responded to the vicinity of Plum Tomatoes, Summit and Lynnfield streets, at 3:20 p.m., for a truck into a pole. The operator was taken to Salem Hospital and the passenger to Lahey-North, both with unknown injuries. The vehicle was towed and PMLP checked the pole.
Police went to a wooded area off the intersection of Andover Street and Route 128 North, at 3:30 p.m., for a possible unattended death after a man reported he had found his friend non-responsive in the woods. State police and CPAC were notified and state police will handle the case. ID for next of kin was found and the information was given to police in that town.
Officers went to a Dahlia Avenue address, at 7:35 p.m., and talked to a mother whose daughter had just been chased through the neighborhood by a male wearing a black mask. Police checked the neighborhood, without results, and advised the family to notify police if the party is seen again.
Police were sent to St. Ann's Church, 140 Lynn St., at 8:25 p.m., after a caller reported a car doing weird stuff in the parking lot. Father was giving driving lessons to his son.
Police were dispatched at 9 p.m. to 60 Harrison Ave., after neighbors reported that two females appeared to be fighting, yelling and screaming. Police arrested a 53-year-old Harrison Avenue, Peabody, man on four outstanding Peabody warrants
Saturday
A two-vehicle accident brought police and medical services to the intersection of Summit and Lynnfield streets, at 1:58 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with injuries. Both drivers were transported to Salem Hospital with non life-threatening injuries and both vehicles were towed.
Police were called to Stop & Shop, 19 Howley St., at 5:10 p.m., after a caller reported two parties were trying to get into an automobile. The vehicle was gone when they got there, but a store employee told them it was the pair from a shoplifting and they had locked themselves our of their vehicle.
Police were called to Pandora, Northshore Mall, at 5:35 p.m., for a shoplifter in custody. They arrested Isabell Whalen, 71, of 5 Tamarack Lane, Townsend. She was charged with shoplifting and with assault and battery.
Police were called to the vicinity of Petrillo's, 6 Foster St., at 8:40 p.m. for a motor-vehicle accident involving a motorcycle. The operator, a 25-year-old Peabody male, was transported to Salem Hospital with non life-threatening injuries, and the motorcycle was picked up by a family member. The operator will be summoned to court to face a charge of unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Police and Fire were dispatched to 33 Tracey St., at 8:45 p.m., for a house fire. There was a language barrier, but the resident was able to indicate there was a fight in progress. A 47-year-old man and a 22-year-old female were each summoned to court to face charges of assault and battery.
Police were called to Lahey Medical Center, 1 Essex Center Drive, at 11:10 p.m., to assist staff members unable to control a party in the emergency room. The 32-year-old Salem man was apprehended by police and placed into protective custody.
Sunday
At 1:57 a.m., the sergeant was sent to check out several parties seen in the bushes behind Peabody District Court, 1 Lowell St. The three juvenile females were apprehended and given a ride back to 3A Buttonwood Lane, where they were left with family members.
An officer was called to 7-Eleven, at 4:40 p.m., to remove an unwelcome party. The caller said the person was someone she no longer wants at the store, and she was sent on her way after being verbally trespassed.
Monday
A 35 Griffin Road caller reported to police, at 10 a.m., that someone had spread mustard and a can of beans on her car and garage. There was no damage to the car and the officer advised the woman to hose it down. He said random kids were likely to blame.
A Shore Drive caller told police, at 11:40 a.m., that a male party was hanging around her bedroom window. She called back shortly to report he had left. She said she will come into the station to file a report.
A Perkins Street resident came into the station at 1:20 p.m. to report that her political signs were stolen. She said she would like it documented, but she does not wish the juveniles to be charged.
Lahey Behavioral Health called police, at 5:10 p.m. to request a well-being check on a mother who had called hysterical, asking for someone to come and take her children away. They said she disconnected about 5 minutes earlier and is no longer answering the phone. The DFC will be contacting officers. One child is at the Middleton Police Department.
Police were called to Brooks Brothers at Northshore Mall after a caller reported someone had stolen her debit card and spent some $3,000. He was described as a male wearing white shorts, a blue shirt and having a tattoo on his arm. Police located and arrested the suspect shortly after 6 p.m. His record was checked and a full-extradition warrant to Pennsylvania was located for Francisco J. Morales, 48, and confirmed by the Pennsylvania State Parole Office. Peabody police charged Morales, whose current address is 47 Whiting St., Apt, 3, Lynn, on a fugitive from justice court warrant; an other-department warrant; larceny from a person; two counts of larceny under $1,200; two counts of improperly receiving credit on a credit card; and attempted larceny.
Police and ambulance were dispatched to the vicinity of 67 Lynnfield St., at 7 p.m. for a motorcycle accident with injuries. The operator was transported to MGH—Boston, with what was believed to be severe injuries. No further information was available at this time