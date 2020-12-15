Peabody
Monday
A County Street woman came to the police station, at 8:05 a.m., to complain that her landlord and his girlfriend were spying on her family.
Police were called to Land Rover of Peabody, 247 Newbury St., at 8:40 a.m., after the service manager reported the theft of four tires and rims valued at $12,000. He said that at 8 p.m. Sunday, a white Infiniti pulled into the lot and, moments later, left with the tires and rims.
A Sylvia Road woman called police, at 8:50 a.m., to report fraudulent charges on her bank account.
A caller reported, at 10:10 a.m., that a Bobcat, valued at some $20,000, was stolen off a trailer parked in the rear lot at Naamco Pool & Patio, 216 Newbury St. The Bobcat was a model S185, vin #519036824.
A Central Street caller told 911, at 2:40 p.m., that her toes were four times the size they usually are. EMS handled the call.
The resident of a County Street apartment told police, at 2:45 p.m., that she would like an officer to come and speak with her and the landlord about surveillance cameras aimed at her unit and invading her privacy. The officer checked the cameras and said he did not believe them to be an issue. He said she could seek a harassment order if she wished.
An Aborn Street resident called police, at 3:30 to say she was concerned about the amount of noise and yelling downstairs. The officer reported, after speaking with the woman downstairs, she was yelling at her kids to clean their rooms.
Police were dispatched, at 6:05 p.m., to the intersection of Washington and Foster streets after a motor vehicle struck a traffic light. The DPW responded and said the lights in the intersection would be out for about 20 minutes. The vehicle driver, 18-year-old Peabody youth, will be summoned to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and for failure to use care in starting, stopping, turning.
A caller notified police, at 9 p.m., of a 2003 Dodge Ram truck being driven erratically on Russell Street. The caller said the vehicle was tailgating, passing and speeding. A BOLO was sent out to Peabody units and the North District. A few minutes North Reading called to report the vehicle had flipped over.
Marblehead
Monday
The Fire Department was called to a Green Street address at 10 a.m., for an inside odor of gas. Firefighters detected gas in the building and contacted National Grid. National Grid confirmed that a furnace malfunction had resulted in the release of gas. No further information was given.
An Evans Road caller advised police, at 11:25 a.m., of a boat trailer parked on the sidewalk. The officer said the trailer axle appeared to be broken, which would make it difficult to move. A message was left with the owner of the 25-foot trailer. When police spoke with the owner, he told them he would have it out of the area Tuesday, as it would be towed anyway because of the impending storm.
Beverly
Monday
Officers were sent to an Edwards Street address, at 6:35 p.m., for a dispute between neighbors.
An officer was called to 102 Cherry Hill Drive, at 8:24 to take a report from a party who was assaulted.
At 10 p.m., a Cox Court resident reported the theft of a bicycle.
Police were dispatched, at 10:45 p.m., to the intersection of Cabot and Rantoul Streets, for a motor-vehicle accident with property damage.
Tuesday
Officers were called to 224 Elliott Street, at 7:35 a.m., for an unwanted guest.
At 8:35 a.m., police were called to 230 Elliott St., for an unwanted male guest.
Three units were dispatched, at 1:45 p.m., to a Park Street address, to make a well-being check on a person.
Swampscott
Saturday, Dec. 5
A caller from 23 Carson Terrace advised police, at 11:50 a.m., that the utility pole in front of the house was broken at the base and about to fall. National Grid was notified.
The Fire Department was dispatched, at 2:20 p.m., to 224 Salem St. to rescue a person stuck in an elevator due to power outage.
Sunday, Dec. 6
An Essex Street resident notified police, at 10 a.m., that a wire was hanging down from a utility pole in front of his house He said he believed it came down during last night's storm, but he was unsure whether it was a power line. Police said it appeared to be a phone line and they called Verizon.
Police were sent to an Alden Road address, at 3:15 p.m. to make a well-being check on a woman who lives alone. A friend had called and said the woman had fallen yesterday and got a staple in her head. The caller asked that we check to be sure she was OK.
Monday, Dec. 7
A caller reported, at 11 a.m., from the intersection of Essex Street and Stetson Avenue, that the pedestrian light was not working on the track side and tree limbs were resting on a wire toward the bridge.
A tree worker was brought the police station, at 1:10 p.m. after a branch had pierced his leg. The leg was elevated, direct pressure applied, and an ambulance was dispatched. He was transported to Salem Hospital.
A Winshaw Road resident advised police, at 1:15 p.m., that a credit card account had been opened in her name and it had since been closed.
Wednesday, Dec. 9
A caller reported, at 2 p.m., that a black Mercedes had struck a parked motor vehicle in the vicinity of 17 Devens Road.
Thursday, Dec. 10
An Essex Street caller advised police, at 2 p.m., that her son had gotten a threatening text message.
Police were sent to the vicinity of Burke Drive and Forest Avenue, at 5:30 p.m., to check on what appeared to be a camp fire burning on the Tedesco side of Forest Avenue near the pond.
An Archer Street caller reported to police, at 9:30 p.m., that there was a man dressed in black in her back yard when she returned from walking her dog.
Danvers
Monday
An officer was sent to the New Great Rock Church, 256 Andover St., at 4:30 p.m. to look into a driver's claim that their vehicle had been damaged by road debris.
An officer was sent to Target, 240 Independence Way, at 5:05 p.m. to assist a shopper who reported having lost their passport and their driver's license.
The state police responded, at 7:05 p.m., to the intersection of Center and Newbury streets, for a motor vehicle into a tree with possible injury.
Police were called to 33 Cherry Hill Road, at 7:55 p.m. for a female who had been assaulted. Beverly police handled the case.
Tuesday
Police were called to Recovery Centers of America, 75 Lindall St., at 12:10 a.m., out front by the statue, to check the well-being of a person.
Police were called to the vicinity of Maple St., at 7:30 a.m., for the report of a two-vehicle accident with personal injury.
An officer was called to Market Basket, 139 Endicott St., for an intoxicated female.
A possible break-and-entry let to the dispatch of officers, at noon, to a commercial property at 99 Middleton Road, for a possible break and entry attempt.
Police were sent to Kohl's, 50 Independence Way, at 1:50 p.m., for an assault, after a shopper reported someone spit in their face.
Police were called to 52 Maple St., at 2:55 p.m., after a truck owner reported someone stole a flag from his truck and vandalized the vehicle.
||||