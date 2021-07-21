Peabody
Tuesday
A woman came into the station, at 12:50 p.m., to report she had not heard from her son in over 9 months. She said he was last seen in the Lynn area about that long ago. At this time she formally reported him missing.
A caller reported at 1:55 p.m., that his black capped conure had escaped and was missing. The bird was last seen in the area of Woodbridge Road a few hours earlier. The conure is a type of parrot native to the southwestern Amazon basin and the eastern slopes of the Andes in Peru, Bolivia and Brazil. It is green, about 10 inches long with a black and white collar and a dark gray or black cap.
Police were dispatched, at 2:05 p.m., to the vicinity of 19 Tremont St., for a road-rage incident and a fight. The caller reported the two people were fighting on the side of the road. Both declined to press charges and went on their ways.
A caller was reported, at 3:15 p.m., that tools were stolen from his vehicle while it was in for repairs at a Pulaski Street auto repair shop. The owner called back and said he did not want to file a report at this time.
A 29-year-old Shore Drive party called police, at 7:50 p.m. to request assistance in getting his stolen phone book back. While taking a report the officer determined the caller had been illegally operating a motor vehicle and summoned the 24-year-old man to court for operating a motor vehicle during suspension.
Wednesday
A man called police at 8:05 a.m., concerned that there was a dog carrier at the corner of Seneca and Gardner streets. On callback, he confirmed there was no animal inside the dog carrier. He was advised the carrier was considered abandoned property and animal control is not responsible for retrieving it.
Police were called to the vicinity of 82 Lowell St., at 8:32 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident. One party was transported to Salem Hospital with unknown but non-life-threatening injuries. The vehicle was towed.
Police were sent to a Railroad Avenue location, at 9:24 a.m., after the Fire Department reported a homeless person had broken into the Project Mobility vehicle and was living inside. The officers said it does not appear to have been a break and entry. Fire Department will give the party the rest of the day to move her residence to a different location.
A party called police, at 9:45 p.m., from Arrington Towing, 151 Newbury St., to report that four items had been taken from a vehicle.
A 129 Lowell St. resident came into the station at 11:55 a.m. to report that his debit card had been hacked.
Marblehead
Tuesday
A West Shore Drive resident called at 7:30 a.m., to complain that there are no signs indicating a crosswalk ahead, and he again complained of speeding cars on the roadway. He was told his complaints had been forwarded to the DPW, but he said he has called them multiple times and they keep telling him the signs are on order. He asked if he could put his own signs out in the street and was told no, but was told he could put them on his own property if he chooses.
An anonymous party called police at 1:25 p.m., to report three abandoned cars in a driveway off Barnard Street. The caller said the owner had taken a bat to one of the cars, a 2016 Ford Focus, and broken the windows and the mirror. An officer will evaluate the report.
A caller told police, at 5:45 p.m., that a man had walked out of a Pleasant Street bar and appeared "legless" as he left, "holding onto the wall to keep balance." When police arrived, the man was with his 2019 Mercedes, but he was not driving, and his wife was on the way to pick him up. One minute later she arrived and drove him home.
Salem
Tuesday
Police arrested Austin Michael Delgrosso, 52, of the streets, Salem, in the vicinity of 124 Lafayette St., He was charged with drinking in public.
Officers were sent to 39 Park St., at 6:40 p.m., to investigate a past assault.
A report of fireworks brought police to the vicinity of 9 Bridge St., at 8:30 p.m., but nothing was found.
A noise complaint brought police to 45 Prince St., at 9:35 p.m.
Police were sent to 295 Derby St., at 11:10 p.m., to investigate reported threats.
Wednesday
Police went to 86 Bay View Ave. at 1:10 a.m., to look into a juvenile issue.
A case of vandalism or graffiti was reported, at 6:20 a.m., from the vicinity of 1 Powder House Lane.
Officers responded to the vicinity of the Salem Hospital Emergency Room, at 10 a.m., for a motor vehicle accident with no injuries.
Officers were called to 7 Garden Terrace, at 12:50 p.m., for a larceny.
Police were sent to investigate after a fraud or a scam was reported from 38 Salem St., at 1:35 p.m.
Animal control reports calls were made from four different addresses between 2:10 and 2:55 p.m. They were from South Washington Square at 2:10; 50 Winter Island Road at 2:10; 10-E Pioneer Terrace at 2:39; and 45 School St. at 2:56 p.m. The nature of the issue was not indicated in any of the cases.
At 3:15 p.m., police were sent to 232 Highland Ave., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
Police and Fire Department rescue personnel rushed to Pickering Wharf about 4:30 p.m., after a person jumped into the harbor in an apparent attempt to commit suicide. They were pulled out and in good condition, and were taken to Salem Hospital to be checked out and evaluated.
Beverly
Tuesday
An officer was sent to 130 Sohier Road, at 5:35 p.m., after a party reported a jet ski missing from their self-storage unit.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of 224 Elliott St., at 5:36 p.m. for two children in car seats with vehicle engine running but no adult present.
Two cruisers and an ambulance were sent to a Park Street address to check on a confused woman.
An officer went to a McPherson Drive residence at 7:10 p.m., to speak with mothers concerned about skateboarders.
A Federal Street woman called police, at 7:30 p.m. to report having been scammed out of $6,000.
Two sergeants, three patrolmen, fire and ambulance responded to the intersection of Cabot Street and Roosevelt Avenue, at 8:20 p.m. for a motorcycle accident with injuries. According to the police report, the motorcycle involved was traveling north on Cabot Street with the operator and a passenger on board, in the company of three other motorcycles when, for unknown reasons, the operator lost control and went off the road. The operator told police he had no recollection of the crash or why it happened. Both the operator and the passenger were transported to Beverly Hospital with non-critical injuries on their right sides. There were no known witnesses to the crash, including those on the other three cycles.
A patrolman was sent to Dondi Road address, at 8:45 p.m., to check on a dog barking that sounded like it was in pain.
Two cruisers went to Bridge Street at 10 p.m., to disperse youths jumping off the bridge and swimming.
Wednesday
Three cruisers went to the vicinity of 50 Broadway, at 12:36 a.m., for vandalism to a vehicle.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 224 Elliott St., at 2:05 a.m., to check a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot.
A cruiser was sent to Rantoul Street, at 9:56 a.m., to check a female who fell and thinks her arm is broken.
Police were sent to 191 Cabot St., at 11 a.m., to take a report on a case of credit card fraud.
A report of suspicious activity and a possible overdose brought three cruisers and an ambulance to 101 Rantoul St., at 1:50 p.m.
A cruiser and an ambulance were called to a Michael Road address after an elderly man was found in the garage.
Danvers
Monday
Police were called to the vicinity of 8 Bridge St., at 7:50 p.m. for a motor-vehicle accident without injury. After a brief investigation, officers arrested John Lojko, 28 Hillside Ave., Salem, and charged him with drunken driving. He was placed into protective custody until he sobered up.
Police were dispatched to Burlington Coat Factory at 30 Andover St., for a large gathering in the lot. They were dispersed.
Police were sent to 1 Edmunds Cove Road, at 7 a.m., for a motor vehicle accident without personal injury. When police ran a records check on one driver, they found she was being sought on an outstanding warrant. The 54-year-old Saugus woman was arrested and taken to court later in the morning.
An officer was sent to Skyview Trailer Park, 466 Newbury St., at 10:05 a.m., to serve a summons. The subject was not there.
An officer was sent to Homegoods, 301 Newbury St., at 1:50 p.m., to assist a woman who was unable to find her vehicle. The vehicle was located.
Police pulled over a car at 6:45 p.m., in the vicinity of 72 North St., and the unlicensed operator was summoned to court to face a charge of unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Tuesday
Police were sent to Hotwatt, 128 Maple St., at 4:32 a.m., for a possible break and entry after an open gate was found with a lock and chain that appeared to have been cut. The owner was called and he did a walk-through with the officer but found nothing out of order.
||||