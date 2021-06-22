Beverly
Sunday
Three cruisers, fire and ambulance responded, at 4:10 p.m., to the vicinity of 69 Kernwood Ave., for a car into a hydrant and trailer.
Two officers were called to Lothrop Ave., at 6:40 p.m., for youths antagonizing fisherman.
Three cruisers and an ambulance were dispatched, at 9:47 p.m., to the vicinity of 55 Ober St., for a fight in the park.
Monday
Police were sent to 6 Chapman St., at 2:55 a.m., after neighbors complained about a loud party.
The Fire Department was called, at 10:20 a.m., for a possible fire on the center island at 50 Dodge St.
Three officers were dispatched to 91 Herrick St., at 11:40 a.m., to assist hospital staff with an out-of-control patient.
Police were called to the intersection of Rantoul and Wallis streets, at 1:15 p.m., to identify a possible suspect in a shoplifting and trespass.
An officer was directed to 44 Cole St., at 2 p.m., to check for nefarious activity.
At 2:10 p.m., an officer was sent to 9 East St. after neighbors complained about trash blocking the sidewalk.
Police stopped a scooter, at 3 p.m. in the vicinity of Elliott and Beckford streets, and the operator was given a verbal warning for riding a scooter without a registration plate.
Police were sent to an Elliott Street apartment, at 4:20 p.m., to speak with a woman who said her husband was recording her.
Three officers were dispatched, at 5:15 p.m., to the Beverly Hospital Emergency Room on Herrick Street, to assist the staff with an unruly patient.
At 9:30 p.m., a cruiser was sent to the vicinity of 100 Sohier Road, for a man in a tank top and black shorts in the roadway.
Two patrol cars were dispatched to 18 Simon St., at 10:15 p.m. for a group gathering for a fight.
Two officers and an ambulance were sent to Cabot Street, at 11:08 p.m., for an unwanted guest.
Tuesday
Police were sent to the intersection of Elliott and Beckford streets, just after midnight, for a party trying to break into Ryder trucks.
An officer was sent to a Miller Road address to speak with a party reporting a fraudulent credit card charge.
Three officers and a sergeant were sent to 498 Rantoul St., at 10:20 a.m., for a possible stolen vehicle from Ledgewood.
The animal control officer went to 43 Water St., at 1:35 p.m., to speak with a party making a report of a dog bite.
Police and an ambulance were dispatched to an apartment at 245 Elliott St., for a party who missed an appointment and could not be reached.
Peabody
Sunday
A caller from a Lake Street residence told police, at 4:46 p.m., that other kids were harassing his son.
Officers were called to the Lahey Medical Center, 1 Essex Drive, at 7 p.m., for a man stumbling outside Lahey. They located the 33-year-old Hull resident and took him into custody. When they ran his record, they found the Nantasket Avenue, Hull, resident was being sought on a straight Hingham District Court warrant for felony Class A drug distribution
A walk-in reported at 10:10 p.m., that he and his friends were biking down Perkins when they were egged by people in a Lexus.
Monday
Police responded to the Marriott Hotel, 8A Centennial Drive., at 12:35 a.m., for assistance with the occupants of Room 16, which was being loud and unruly. They told police they would keep it down for the rest of the evening.
A woman came into the station at 1 p.m. to report that during the approximately two years she was incarcerated, an unknown suspect had stolen approximately $4,000 of SSI payments she was to have received through Direct Express.
Salem
Sunday
Police went to the intersection of Pickman and Hayes roads, at 6:20 p.m., to check out a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
At 6:42 p.m., officers were called to the vicinity of 95 Congress St., on a noise complaint. Five minutes later, at 6:47 p.m., police were sent to 30 Leavitt St., on another noise complaint,
Police were called to 38 Naumkeag St., at 9:25 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
Officers were sent to 92 Loring Ave., at 10:10 p.m., to make a well-being check.
Monday
Police were sent to the vicinity of Lawrence and Cloutman streets, at 12:35 a.m., for a disturbance.,
A request for a well-being check brought police to the intersection of Congress and Harbor streets, at 1:50 a.m.
At 9:14 a.m., officers were called to 100 Fort Ave., on a parking complaint.
At 12:57 p.m., officers were dispatched to 30 Broad St. for the report of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
Police were sent to the intersection of Essex and Webb streets, at 1:10 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible personal injuries.
An officer went to 71 Webb St., at 1:55 p.m., to look into a fraud or a scam.
A case of vandalism or graffiti brought an officer to 252 Bridge St. at 3:30 p.m.
Two cases of motor-vehicle hit and run were reported a half-hour apart: At 5:20 p.m., on the James Ayube Bypass and at 5:50, in the vicinity of 38 Swampscott Road.
Police were called to a Fillmore Road address, at 7 p.m., to handle a juvenile issue.
The report of a larceny brought police to The Village Tavern, 168 Essex St., at 8:45 p.m., for two individuals management said had defrauded the restaurant. After a brief investigation, police arrested Jeremy Mack, 26, of 7 Spring St. Court, Apt. 3, Peabody, and Samir Murkic, 32, of 3 Mason St., Apt. 3, Salem. Each was charged with attempting to defraud a restaurant, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
At 10:40 p.m., police were sent to a Swampscott Road location to make a well-being check.
Tuesday
Officers were called to 72 Bridge St., at 2:30 a.m., for a past assault.
The report of a missing juvenile brought police to 10 Peabody St., at 2:35 a.m.
A motor-vehicle accident was reported at 8:50 a.m., on Bridge Street; and another was reported at 10:30 a.m. in the area of 90 Congress. No injuries were reported in either case.
Police were called to 112 North St., at 10:40 a.m., to speak with a party who reported being threatened.
Police were sent to Salem Hospital Emergency Room, 81 Highland Ave., at 11:20 a.m., for a accident involving a pedestrian and a moped. The pedestrian was taken to Salem Hospital with minor injuries, and the moped operator was cited for unlicensed operation of a moped and for improper plates.
Danvers
Monday
Police were called to Kohl's, 50 Independence Way, at 8:53 p.m. for a shoplifter. They arrested Johnny Griffin, 47, of 2952 Washington St., Roxbury, and charged him with shoplifting after he attempted to flee in a White Dodge SUV. He was also charged on a fugitive from justice court warrant.
Tuesday
An officer was called to Venice Street, at 2:54 a.m., for two kids checking cars, but they could not be found.
State police responded, at 10:40 a.m., for a single-car rollover on 128 north.
Middleton
Monday, June 14
An officer was sent to Essex Sports Center, Manning Ave., at 10:20 a.m., to take a report on a past assault.
An detective was sent to the vicinity of Bob's Better Hearing, South Main Street, at 2:15 p.m., for an ongoing loitering problem.
Tuesday, June 15
An officer was sent to a South Main Street residence, at 12:45 a.m., for a suspected breaking and entering. The officer checked the residence and found no issues.
Police were sent to Cumberland Farms, South Main Street, at 7:20 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without personal injury.
Wednesday, June 16
Police and an ambulance were dispatched to Ironwoods Building A, at 8:57 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with one person transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries.
Police responded to Lafauci Dental on East St., at 11:15 a.m., for suspicious activity. After a brief investigation, they arrested Joseph Alexander Cole, 32, of Quarry Street, Quincy. Cole was charged with disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, resisting arrest and assault and battery on a police officer.
Thursday, June 17
Police were called to Richardson's Ice Cream on South Main St. at 4:30 p.m., to take a report of past property damage or vandalism.
An officer went to a Central Street address, at 7:25 p.m., for a juvenile issue.
Just before 11 p.m., police were dispatched to a Wallen Way residence in response to a report of loud music. They found no issue.
Friday, June 18
A delivery person reported, at 1:50 p.m., that they were bitten by a dog.
Police responded to a parking lot at 206 S. Main St., for a possibly impaired driver in the lot. They arranged a ride home for the driver.
Saturday, June 19
An officer was sent to a Currier Road location, at 9:43 a.m. for a case of trespassing, but it was a dispute between neighbors.
Sunday, June 20
An officer was called to a Maple Street location, at 6:05 a.m., for a loose peacock.
An officer was sent to Thunder Bridge on East Street, at 12:45 p.m., and advised parties not to jump from the bridge into the river.
An officer was sent to Mt. Vernon Street, at 8:40 p.m., for a loose peacock.
At 9:30 p.m., an officer stopped a vehicle on South Main Street at the Danvers line and issued the driver written warnings for an obstructed window, a passing violation and a number plate violation.
Marblehead
Saturday
A detective was sent to an Evans Road address at 1:40 p.m., where they located a gray 2018 gray Lexus, that they believe had earlier struck a fence on Knollwood Road and left leaving the driver leaving their information. A witness gave some vehicle information to police, who were able to tentatively identify the vehicle and its owner.
A Green Street caller reported to police, at 6:12 p.m., that a neighbor was throwing a loud party in her back yard. A cruiser was in the area and reported no issues at this time. They will check back later to see if the party is still going on. Some 20 minutes later, the woman called again to complain further and the officer was going to speak with her. Five minutes later, he arrived at the caller's house, but she didn't come out and stopped answering the phone.
Police were sent to a Village Street house, at 7 p.m., after the resident said an unknown woman was in his house, and he didn't know who she was. Units arrived at the scene and spoke with the woman and the resident and reported the parties will be separating for the evening.
Sunday
A caller who works for an Atlantic Avenue homeowner called police, at 2:35 p.m., to report that two people were on the private part of the homeowner's beach. He said there are No Trespassing signs posted, and he had asked the people to move along, but they refused. The officer arrived and the parties moved along without further issue.
Police were called to the vicinity of Green Street, at 10 p.m., after a caller reported people setting off fireworks on the field. All was quiet when an officer arrived 10 minutes later.
Monday
Police were sent to Gerry Street,, at 8 a.m., for a red 2015 Hyundai in the parking lot of Star of the Sea church since 7:20. They checked with the operator, who declined any assistance. At 9:40 a.m. EMS/Fire checked the woman, who said she was just killing time before she has an appointment. At 1:02 she was still in the lot and told officers she was OK, and that her appointment was at 3:30 in New Hampshire, and she will be leaving shortly to head up. When police next checked, at 2:08, the woman had left the lot.
At 4:15 p.m., (redacted name) from the U.S. Census Bureau advised police he will be in town throughout the week conducting surveys in various neighborhoods, and he will check in with police before he begins. He gave police a phone number at which he can be reached if there are any issues.
A woman called at 5:50 p.m., from Leo Road and told police she was dog-sitting at the home and a drunken male just walked into the back yard and tried to open the garage door. He then said, "Hello" to the caller and stumbled away. He was described as wearing shorts, a tank top, and a bandana on his head. An officer was in the area and stopped to speak with the caller. The male in question may have been a neighbor who stores his tools in the homeowner's garage. The woman will call again if he comes back.
A caller reported, at 7:30 p.m., that a large group of mopeds/scooters/motorcycles was in and out of traffic heading to Marblehead from Swampscott. A second caller reported at 7:37 that they were on the Neck, driving erratically and endangering people including themselves. Another caller at about the same time said they were on Ocean Avenue, heading toward the castle at a high rate of speed. A cruiser reported, about 8 p.m., that they were parked at the castle. Shortly thereafter, they departed on Pleasant from Ocean Avenue, headed toward Salem. The cruiser that followed them reported they were abiding by motor-vehicle laws.
