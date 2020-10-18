Marblehead
Thursday
The first four calls logged involved attempted scams. Two were parties reporting fraudulent attempts to apply for unemployment benefits using their names and Social Security numbers, and two of the callers had been targeted by "Social Security" scammers. None of the scam attempts were successful.
A caller notified police, at 6:05 p.m. that a group of eight kids on bikes riding in and out of traffic were creating a traffic issue. They were headed down Maple toward Humphrey. An officer was dispatched but could not locate them.
Friday
Police took a report of "tagging," a form of graffiti, around the playground on Brook Road at 1:11 p.m.
A hit and run crash on the road work site at Humphrey Street was reported at 1:19 p.m. by the contractor.
A 19-year-old Phillips Drive woman was taken to a hospital for treatment after her mother called to report that she was smashing the car with a meat tenderizer at 4:37 p.m.
A lost emerald and diamond earring was reported by a resident of Garnet Road at 5:06 p.m.
A resident of Mohawk Road reported at 8:23 p.m. that a group of youths attempted to take a whale fixture from the property.
The driver of a blue 2006 Honda, who was cited earlier this month by Peabody police with driving while under the influence of drugs, third offense, was cited for a marked lanes violation after a crash on Lafayette Street at 9:15 p.m. Marblehead police discovered that Peabody had queried the driver's plate multiple times on Oct. 7, then called police and learned of the pending case. (According to the Peabody police log for that date, the driver is a 58-year-old Salem man who was taken to the hospital and will be summoned to court at a future date).
Saturday
More lost jewelry, this time a diamond tennis bracelet reported missing by a Pleasant Street resident at 7:46 p.m.
A Middle Street resident was contacted at 10:05 a.m. regarding donations to a police fund. Marblehead police told him it is a scam.
A caller from Lee Street complained at 2:29 p.m. that neighbors put out orange traffic cones in front of their house when they leave to save spots.
A resident of Evans Road reported being the victim of identity theft at 3:52 p.m.
A caller from Rockaway Avenue reported a large gathering of young people at 10 p.m. "somewhere" on Rockaway. Police were unable to locate the group.
Swampscott
Thursday
A larceny from the vicinity of Monument Street and Burrill Avenue was reported at 12:05 p.m.
An ambulance was sent to the scene of a crash on Humphrey Street near Cindy's Superette at 3:16 p.m.
Peabody
Thursday
A woman who was seen trying to get into a vehicle at Sonic on Route 1 was taken to Lahey Hospital at 7:46 a.m.
A veteran's plaque was reported stolen from St. Mary's Cemetery on Margin Street at 1:58 p.m.
A suspicious package on Wilson Terrace at 9:46 p.m. turned out to be seeds from Stop and Shop.
A towing company called police at 10:37 p.m. because a woman was trying to get her car off the back of a tow truck. While on the phone with police, the woman managed to back the car off the truck and drove away in the wrong direction.
Friday
A caller from the management at Eaves apartments on Keys Drive reported scooping up a cat believed to be missing from a tenant's apartment at 12:46 p.m. However, police confirmed that it was not the missing cat but a different feline, possibly an "indoor/outdoor" cat. Police advised the caller to bring the cat back to where it was found.
Police responded to an animal complaint on Baker Street at 1:36 p.m. The complaint was in regards to "Buster," a six-month-old Lab mix who was said to be tethered outdoors too long and barking too much.
A 54-year-old Salem man will be summoned to court on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, failing to stop or yield, possession of a class A substance and driving after license suspension following a collision with a school bus at the intersection of Foster and Washington streets at 2:01 p.m. The driver was taken to Salem Hospital. No other injuries were reported.
A family of three was taken to Salem Hospital after police found them sitting on a bench on Lynn Street at 5:43 p.m. and no local shelters could take them.
A package theft from Fairview Avenue was reported at 6:39 p.m.
Beverly
Thursday
A deer strike was reported on Cabot Street at 8:12 p.m.
Friday
Two wallets were reported stolen from a vehicle on Northern Avenue at 6:49 a.m.
A hit and run crash on Cabot Street was reported at 6:37 p.m.
A man was placed into protective custody at 11:58 p.m. after reports that he was standing in the middle of Sohier Road causing a disturbance.
Saturday
A caller from Herrick Street reported that a Facebook account had been hacked at 10:37 a.m.
Police went to the intersection of Rantoul Street and Broadway for a "possible out of control protest" at 10:47 a.m.
A Trek bicycle was reported stolen from a Rantoul Street address at 12:12 p.m.
A male exposed his chest to a mother and daughter on Story Avenue at 2:58 p.m.
A cell phone was reported stolen from Enon Street at 5:59 p.m.
Danvers
Friday
Fraud was reported on Calumet Road at 9:45 a.m.
Saturday
A "scam/swindle" was reported on Perry Drive at 9:59 a.m.
A caller from the Skyview Trailer Park on Route 1 called at 10:32 a.m. to report that his ex-girlfriend had taken his medications.
Police were called to the Staples on Route 1 (301 Newbury St.) at 12:46 p.m. for a man urinating on the side of the building. The man had left before police arrived.
A rollover crash was reported on Andover Street at 4:18 p.m.
Police were called to the Danversport Bridge on Water Street in regards to "vehicles with Trump signs" at 4:52 p.m.
A break to a car parked outside the Target on Independence Way was reported at 5:07 p.m.
Sunday
Two youths on the roof of the Riverside School at 1:40 p.m. were gone by the time police arrived.
Police took a report about 20 kids on bikes on Cherry Street at 3:21 p.m.
Salem
Saturday
A past assault on Washington Street was reported at 5:27 p.m.
A hit and run was reported on Willson Street at 7:15 p.m.
Taylor Jean Wood, 22, of Springfield, was arrested at 11:30 p.m. on Washington Square North on charges of assault and battery on a police officer and disorderly conduct.
