Peabody
Thursday
Lawrence police were notified regarding a hit-and-run accident on Lowell Street near Northeast Veterinary Hospital at 10:03 a.m.
DPS was notified about a damaged sewer casting at the intersection of Baldwin and Lowell Street at 10:04 a.m.
A dangerous pothole was reported at the intersection of Andover Street and Andover Drive at 10:05 a.m.
A caller on Bresnahan Street reported hearing a loud bang and then the power went out at 12:28 p.m. PMLP was aware of the outage.
A Lynnfield Street resident reported at 2:19 p.m. that he was harassed by a solicitor from RCN. An officer said there was a misunderstanding between the man and two workers from RCN.
A caller reported suspicious activity near the Scouting Woods disc golf course off Summit Street at 3:03 p.m. The caller said several people were around two Honda vehicles exchanging small baggies. Police located the vehicles but didn't observe anything illegal and sent the people on their way.
A caller on Winter Street reported at 3:27 p.m. that a group of youths were climbing on her trucks and business property, and that they became belligerent when told they couldn't be there. An officer said the youths left before he got there.
At 3:38 p.m., a Griffin Road resident reported a fraudulent unemployment claim using her identity.
A person walked into the station at 4:37 p.m. to report a vehicle was stolen from the Avis car rental at the Holiday Inn on Route 1.
A 20-year-old Peabody man was issued a court summons on a charge of unlicensed operation of a moped, following an accident on Main Street, near McDonald's, at 4:38 p.m.
A two-car accident was reported at the intersection of Tremont and Northend streets at 7:02 p.m., in which one driver struck her face on the windshield. All the people involved, however, refused medical transport.
At 7:26 p.m., a caller reported a hit-and-run accident. The caller was following the suspect vehicle to the Peabody Carwash on Central Street. The driver was then issued a citation for leaving the scene of an accident and a marked lanes violation.
One person was transported to a hospital and one vehicle was towed after a car accident at the intersection of Andover Street and Buttonwood Lane at 7:28 p.m.
At 7:42 p.m., a caller reported her Nissan Pathfinder was struck while parked at the Giovanni's plaza at the corner of Lake and Lowell streets. A witness took photos of the suspect vehicle that left the scene.
Police received a report of a fight over dogs behind the Peabody Housing Authority at 75 Central St. at 7:50 p.m. The people settled their differences, police said.
A caller at Holiday Inn reported at 8:03 p.m. being threatened by the rear door of the hotel by three men in a white pickup truck who appeared to be "loading a gun." An officer said there were no guns and the people were just arguing.
A caller on Lincoln Road reported that a neighbor was using a leaf blower and disturbing the other neighbors at 10:16 p.m. An officer said the person appeared to have finished for the night.
Salem
Thursday
Police responded to noise complaints at two Lafayette Street addresses at 12:34 and 12:50 a.m.
A noise complaint was reported on Broadway at 6:59 a.m.
Police received a report of a past assault on Boston Street at 10:48 a.m.
A larceny was reported on Willow Avenue at 2:09 p.m.
A fight was reported on Rainbow Terrace at 2:44 p.m.
A fraud or scam was reported on Story Street at 3:35 p.m.
A noise complaint was reported on Palmer Street at 4:15 p.m.
Police responded to a report of a fight on Leavitt Street at 7:08 p.m.
A noise complaint was reported on Herbert Street at 9:47 p.m.
A noise complaint on Clifton Avenue at 11:09 p.m.
Friday
Police responded to a noise complaint on Congress Street at 12:03 a.m.
A fight was report on the 100 block of Lafayette Street at 1:19 a.m.
Police responded to a report of an accident involving a pedestrian and a bicycle at the intersection of Federal and Washington streets at 6:28 a.m.
Larceny was reported on Hersey Street at 7:57 a.m.
A past assault was reported on South Washington Square at 11:50 a.m.
Larceny was reported on Appleton Street at 1:34 p.m.
Larceny was reported on the 100 block of Essex Street at 1:48 p.m.
Marblehead
Thursday
At 10:39 a.m., a caller on West Shore Drive reported receiving two packages from China: One contained three masks and the other, a ring. The person did not order any of the items. An officer spoke with the resident.
At 11:47 a.m., a Tedesco Street resident reported she received a notice from the state's unemployment fraud division that someone filed a claim under her name. She reported the fraudulent claim on the state's online portal and wanted to make police aware, as well.
A Turner Road resident called at 5:20 p.m. to say she received a call from someone claiming to be from Amazon who needed her to send a gift card of $200. The woman said she didn't give out any personal information.
At 8:12 p.m., a person reported her dinghy was missing from Ring 9 at Stramski Pier and she thought it was stolen. The lock was still there and attached to the cable, she said. The dinghy was a 10-foot Walker Bay. Police confirmed that neither the Marblehead nor Salem harbormaster had it.
Police received a call at 8:45 p.m. from a person on West Shore Drive who was upset about the number of people playing basketball.
A caller on Ocean Avenue asked if the police were aware of a movie being shown with a large screen TV at 9:14 p.m. Police said they weren't and suggested the man check to see if the Parks and Recreation department were sponsoring the movie. The man said he didn't know and thought it was a private group.
Police received a report at 11:04 p.m. of two cars racing and swerving, going 100 mph outbound on Atlantic Avenue toward Swampscott. Police checked the area but didn't find any cars.
Friday
At 7:05 a.m., a caller on Commercial Street reported her Jeep Wrangler's window was smashed out last night with a liquor bottle. She believed she knew who did it.
At 7:29 a.m., a caller at Peach Highlands reported a smaller Volvo sedan was sticking out into the street. She wasn't able to read the license plate number but could see it was a Minnesota plate.
