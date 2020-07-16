Peabody
Wednesday
Police were sent to 261 Newbury St., at 6:45 p.m., after a resident reported items missing from their unit.
Police were sent to 21 Caller St., at 9:45 p.m., for a possible domestic. The officer spoke with both residents and they had been complaining about the quality of the apartment they had just moved into.
Thursday
Police responded to a Dobbs Road home at 6:40 a.m., after a son — against whom a restraining order was in effect, but who had not yet been served — came to his mother's home and drove off with her 2018 gray Honda HR-V. She was told to call police when he returns home and he will be served.
A caller left a voicemail with Animal Control, at 11:30 a.m., that a feral cat keeps visiting his property and spraying. He was advised, via return voicemail, that Animal Control does not trap or remove ferals. It was suggested he contact a feral cat rescue for further assistance.
Marblehead
Wednesday
Police responded, at 10:45 a.m., to a Highland Terrace residence to speak with a person who had lost money in an internet fraud and was angry.
A woman notified police, at 12:20 p.m., that she would have been killed by an inbound vehicle had she not hesitated at the light. She described the vehicle and gave the officer the plate number. The officer left a voicemail for the owner. The father called a few minutes later, said his son has the vehicle, and they will have a conversation about driving when he returns. He said the youth's license was issued less than a month ago.
Officers were dispatched, at 4:55 p.m., along with firefighters and an ambulance, to the vicinity of West Shore Drive and Lorraine Terrace for an accident involving a 2019 Nissan Frontier and an 11-year-old on a bicycle. The youth, and a parent who had come to the scene, refused medical service. No charges were filed.
A Middle Street man called, at 5:25 p.m., to inquire about a parking space for his neighbor. He was reminded he had called earlier regarding the same thing, and if his neighbors need anything, they should call the station, not him. At 5:30, he called again and was given the same advice.
A woman notified police, at 6:10 p.m., that she was walking the trail when she came upon a male who appeared to be living under the bridge. She said he started yelling and swearing at her. She told officers she was a mental health nurse and was concerned about his well-being. She said he was white, in his 30s, wearing a black shirt and an arm cast. An officer sent to check reported the man had gone, but someone was living there. The area needed to be cleaned out and gated by whichever department is responsible.
At 6:40 p.m., the Middle Street person called again to inquire about a parking space for his neighbor, then the call was disconnected.
A Pleasant Street caller advised police, at 9:14 p.m., of an outside fight in the yard, and someone was calling for help. Officers arrived on the scene and reported it did not appear to be a fight, but a large group of kids. Police said the kids had been playing basketball when a drunken male walked by, and they began antagonizing him — which was the problem.
Swampscott
Wednesday
Police were sent to 303 Paradise Road, at 1:30 p.m., for a suspicious person.
A disturbance brought officers to Panera Bread, 433 Paradise Road, at 1:50 p.m. Officers were sent back to that address at 2:30 and 2:40 p.m.
Police were sent to 177 Stetson Ave., at 2:40 p.m., for a reported larceny.
Police were dispatched, at 7:05 p.m., to 25 Railroad Ave., for a car accident with possible personal injury.
Reports of a suspicious person brought police to the vicinity of Capen Road, at 7:55 p.m.
Police were sent to 406 Paradise Road, at 11 p.m., for a noise complaint.
Thursday
Officers were dispatched to 29 and then to 34 Rockland St., at 1:40 a.m., for an investigation.
At 3:55 a.m., police were called to 57 Lincoln House Ave. to investigate suspicious behavior.
Beverly
Wednesday
Officers were sent to the vicinity of Sohier Road and Story Avenue, at 6:45 p.m. to look for a hospital escapee.
Police checking for suspicious activity, at 7:24 p.m., found drugs in a port-a-potty on McKay Street.
Thursday
Officers were sent to a Cabot Street location, at 4:40 a.m., for a woman experiencing heroin withdrawal symptoms.
Officers were sent to 19 Radcliffe Road, at 11:40 a.m., to check on what police consider a "nuisance house."
The report of suspicious activity brought police to 181 Elliott St., at 2:50 p.m.
A resident of 40 Folly Pond Road, reported to police, at 4 p.m., that a credit card had been stolen from their vehicle.
Salem
Wednesday
Police were sent to 426 Essex St., at 2:15 p.m., for a suspicious person in a motor vehicle.
Officers were sent to 4 Fairfield St., at 7:35 p.m., for a suspicious person in a motor vehicle. They arrested Nicole Wezesa, 35, of 5 Phillips St., Apt. 1L, Beverly, and charged her with operating a vehicle while under the influence of narcotics.
A report of vandalism or graffiti brought officers to 52 Mason St., at 5:55 p.m.
The report of a suspicious person or motor vehicle brought police to 252 Bridge St., at 7:40 p.m.
The report of a trespasser brought police to 462 Highland Ave., at 10:10 p.m.
Police responded to 187 Lafayette St., at 10:55 p.m., for a fight.
Thursday
Police responded to three successive noise complaints at three different addresses, between 1 and 3 a.m. At 1:10 a.m., they went to 44 Lee Fort Terrace; at 2:10 a.m., they went to 77 Linden St.; and at 2:50 a.m., they went to 193 Derby St.
The report of a larceny brought police to 14 Cherry St., at 9:20 a.m.
Danvers
Wednesday
An officer was sent to Best Buy, 230 independence Way, at 5:05 p.m., for a male shoplifting games.
Police were called to 2 Larrabee Ave., at 7:05 p.m., for a non-domestic dispute between neighbors.
Police went to Liberty Marina, 130 Water St., at 7:30 p.m. for a suspicious activity — someone was pointing a camera at a boat.
Thursday
Police were sent to 13 Grandview Road, at 9:20 p.m., to speak with a person who reported being threatened and harassed.
Danvers police were dispatched, at 12:25 p.m., to assist Massachusetts State Police at the scene of a car accident with airbag deployment and possible personal injury in the vicinity of Sunline Patio & Fireside, 24 Newbury St.
Police were sent to the rail trail on bikes, at 1:30 p.m., to patrol the area.
An officer was sent to Market Basket, 139 Endicott St., for a shoplifter who was outside the store.
||||