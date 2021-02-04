Peabody
Wednesday
A Lowell Street grandmother reported, at 1:10 p.m., that her runaway granddaughter had returned. She had spent the night with a friend on Silverleaf Way.
A pedestrian came into the station at 1:42 p.m. to report she was struck by a motor vehicle last night on Sawyer Street.
A Styles Drive party reported, at 1:55 p.m., that she had been victimized in a scam.
A caller reported, at 6:55 p.m., that his friend had just been robbed of his "Invicta Watch" by employees inside of Homewood Suites, 57 Newbury St. An officer was on scene to keep the peace when the caller's friend picked up his watch.
Thursday
Police were dispatched to the vicinity of 259 Lowell St., at 7:50 a.m., for a two-vehicle accident. One vehicle was towed, and one operator, a 47-year-old Peabody woman, will appear in court to face a charge of unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Police were directed to the intersection of Lynn and Lynnfield streets, at 7:55 a.m., for a car into a utility pole. The operator was transported to Beverly Hospital with unknown injuries. The municipal light plant shut down the pole and the DPW shut down Lynn Street from County to Washington until further notice.
A Rainbow Circle resident told police, at 9:10 a.m., that a man, whose identity he knew, broke into his house, gaining entry through the front door. and stealing several items from the house.
Police were called to Care One at Peabody Glen, 199 Andover St., at 12:35 p.m., after a report was made of a possible assault by a staff member. After a brief investigation, the officer said it had been a disagreement and no assault took place.
An Oran Circle resident notified police, at 12:40 p.m., that someone had fraudulently filed for unemployment benefits using his information.
A manager reported, at 12:44 p.m., that a female had tried to pay with a counterfeit $100 bill. He said the woman was a brunette and appeared to be under the influence. She then paid with a credit card and went on her way. The caller said the store had no access to the names on credit cards, just the last 4 digits of its number. He said he had no security camera footage of the female. The store was advised to contact police should the woman return.
Marblehead
Wednesday
A Middle Street caller said he had been solicited over the phone Tuesday night by some police organization and wanted guidance on whether or not he should donate. He was advised not to donate to anyone he was unsure of.
A Wenham police office called Marblehead at 3:30 to say there appeared to be an evolving situation involving students who were all on remote learning. Wenham said their officer had spoken to the dean of the unnamed school for more information. A Wenham detective met with a Marblehead detective and said the Marblehead student/resident had called the dean to report a case of online bullying. The dean had then reported it to Wenham and said it involved a threat of a pipe bomb. The Marblehead detective met with the student and his father, but the message was lost in translation and was all online involving unknown parties. Copies of the messages, which contained no explicit threats, were forwarded to Wenham. The case remains under investigation.
A Pleasant Street woman called police, at 3:45 p.m., to report she had been in the process of moving out of the salon and had told the landlord on Monday that she would not be able to take her sign down due to the storm. She said when she went to get the sign today, however, the landlord had already taken it down and was refusing to give it back. Police advised her it was likely a civil issue, but she still wanted to speak with an officer.
A woman called police, at 4:05 p.m., to say she was unable to reach her daughter and requested a well-being check at the daughter's Washington Street residence. Police found the daughter's car there, but she did not answer the door or the phone. Officers evidently gained entrance to the residence, where they found the daughter. The log did not indicate her condition, but an ambulance was dispatched and she was transported to a local hospital, accompanied by several officers.
Beverly
Wednesday
A Juniper Street doctor's office reported at 5 p.m., that a person there wanted to harm himself. An ambulance was dispatched to the address.
Police went to a Rantoul Street address, at 9:40 p.m., to assist a father in getting his 17-year-old daughter home.
At 11:20 p.m., two officers went to a Broughton Street Drive address after a mother called police for assistance in getting her daughter to leave.
Police went to the vicinity of 72 Dane St., at 11:50 p.m., to check on a male yelling in the street.
Thursday
Officers were sent to 295 Cabot St., at 2:10 a.m., to check out a suspicious vehicle in the lot.
At 2:15 a.m., officers went to 311 Cabot St., to check out a suspicious vehicle in that lot.
An officer was sent to a Mason Street address, at 8:50 a.m., to check on a patient who had missed a dialysis appointment.
An officer was directed to 480 Rantoul St., at 9:40 a.m., to make a well-being check on an elderly female.
Police and an ambulance were dispatched, at 10:25 a.m., to an Odell Avenue address to assist a woman having a breakdown.
A 3 Scenna Road resident called police, at 11:10 a.m., to report their son had taken their vehicle to an unknown location.
Salem
Wednesday
The report of a dispute brought police to 23 Endicott St., at 2:40 p.m.
An officer was sent to Salem High School, 77 Willson St., at 3:25 p.m., for a juvenile issue.
Police received four calls, between 4 and 4:30 p.m., regarding the fraudulent filing of three separate unemployment claims unlawfully using the information of the residents on Savoy Road, Lee Fort Terrace and Essex Street.
An officer was sent to 37 Winter Island Road, at 5:25 p.m., to take a report on a missing juvenile.
Officers were sent to 8 Peter Road, at 7:05 p.m. and to 1 Maple St., at 7:50 p.m., for separate disturbances.
Thursday
At 1:25 a.m., police stopped a vehicle in the vicinity of 450 Highland Ave., on a routine traffic stop. After a brief investigation, they arrested the operator, George M. Theodorakakos, 25, of 342 Lynnfield St., Lynn. He was charged with improper storage of a firearm; speeding in violation of special regulations; and drunken driving.
Police were called to the vicinity of 600 Loring Ave., at 6:30 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
Four reports of fraud or scam were reported between 8:20 and 11 a.m., by residents of 11 Glendale St.,18 Ropes St., 3 Nightingale Lane and 27 Forrester St.
Officers responded to 137 North St., at 11:10 a.m., for a larceny.
The report of a drunken individual brought police to 39 Osgood St. at 12:40 p.m.
Police were dispatched to the Salem Hospital Emergency Room, at 3:15 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident with possible injuries. Danvers
Wednesday
An officer was sent to Fairlane Condominiums, 6 Venice St., at 4:30 p.m., for a disagreement between a landlord and a tenant.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of Gulf Express 160 Andover St., at 5:45 p.m. to provide medical assistance to a drunken male asleep in the woods. He was awakened and, after a records check, was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant.
An officer was sent to Peoples United Bank, 16 High St., at 7:50 p.m., for trespassing.
Police were called to 10 Kimball Ave., at 8:20 p.m., to check for possible fireworks near the home.
Thursday
An officer was called to Fairlane Condominiums, 6 Venice St., at 5 a.m., for a party who was disturbing the peace by yelling and screaming.
At 6:25 p.m., an officer went to The Village Food Store, 37 High St., for a dispute with a customer.
Police were dispatched, at 7:15 a.m., to 5 Electronics Ave., for a non-residential break-and-entry. The burglars stole an unknows number of spools of wire.
An officer was sent to CVS, 311 Newbury St., for a motor-vehicle hit-and-run,
At 11:20 a.m., an officer was dispatched to the vicinity of 100 Endicott St., for a motor-vehicle accident with possible injury.
