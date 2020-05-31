Marblehead
Friday
A West Shore Drive resident notified police, at 9:25 a.m., that a fraudulent unemployment claim had been filed in his name.
A Hillside Avenue resident reported to police, at 9:55 a.m. that a female has been calling and texting him upwards of 20 times a day as well as showing up uninvited at his residence. He wants to get the female to stop making unwanted contact. The officer attempted unsuccessfully to contact the female, so he gave the male some advice.
The high school custodian called, at 10:30 a.m, to complain that pickleball players at the tennis courts are bouncing balls off the school windows. He didn't want to get into a confrontation with the elderly players, but would like them to stop bouncing balls off the windows. An officer spoke with the couple playing, and they said they were only bouncing them off the bricks.
A Knollwood Road caller advised police, at 11:40 a.m., that someone had fraudulently filed an unemployment claim in her name.
A Flint Street caller notified police, at 12:10 p.m., of a fraudulent unemployment claim filed in his name. An additional nine callers reported fraudulent unemployment claims between this time and midnight Saturday.
Police, fire and ambulance responded, at 5:10 p.m., to the vicinity of West Shore Drive and Lafayette Street, for a bicyclist hit by a motor vehicle. The biker was transported to Salem Hospital where he was treated for minor injuries and released.
A woman called police from Everett Paine Boulevard, at 7:30 p.m., to report a large, loud group outside drinking. She said she was also concerned about the coronavirus rules on gatherings of 10 or more people. The responding officer found four adults and some children but no sign of alcohol.
Saturday
An Ocean Avenue party called police, at 3 p.m., to inquire whether the Devereux parking lots were open and if he could walk on the causeway. Another caller inquired whether the beach was open and if he could have a barbecue there.
Police and harbormaster responded, at 3:15 p.m., to Grace Oliver Beach for a complaint about social distancing and boat rafting. The officer reported that the group not socially distancing was a family, and the other parties were leaving for the evening.
A Mohawk Road caller complained to police that his neighbor is reaching over the fence to cut the caller's tree. Both parties were spoken to and are satisfied.
Police and Fire Department were sent to an Ocean Avenue location, at 8:35 p.m., after a resident called to complain that there was a small fire on the beach to the right of her property, and she was concerned about its proximity to nearby dry brush. The fire was put out and the party was moving on.
Sunday
Police were sent to Devereux Beach near the end of Goldthwait at 12:40 a.m., after a caller said "at least 100 kids were setting off fireworks." Officers neither found nor heard any sign of fireworks or kids.
Danvers
Friday
Police were called to 180 Maple St., at 7:55 a.m. for a deer trapped in the yard. Police assisted the deer in finding its way out.
Two separate residents notified police, between 8:30 and 8:45 a.m., of fraudulent unemployment claims being made using their information.
A Chestnut Street resident notified police, at 9:20 a.m., of a scam or a swindle involving a credit card.
A resident of 13 Ingersoll St. reported to police, at 10:40 a.m. that they had been victimized in a scam or a swindle.
Another scam or swindle was reported by a 25 Cornell Road resident at 11:25 a.m.
A 15 Northshore Ave. resident notified police, at at 12:30 p.m., of a scam or a swindle.
Police responded, at 2:15 p.m. to the intersection of I-95 south and Centre Street, for a motor vehicle rollover. The accident was handled by Massachusetts State Police.
Beverly
Friday
Police and an ambulance were sent to an Ellsworth Avenue address, at 8:40 p.m., after a wife reported she believed her ill husband had died.
A report of suspicious activity brought police to 109 Preston Place, at 10 p.m., to check a report of a man living in a van down near the river.
Neighbors' report of a loud party brought police to 18 Walker Road, at 10:10 p.m.
Saturday
Officers were sent to the vicinity of 2 Margin and Bridge streets, for the report of a suspicious party behind the car wash.
An officer was sent to 32 Hilltop Ave., at 1:20 a.m., after a resident claimed a neighbor had shut the power off.
Three units and an ambulance were sent to a Cabot Street address, at 6:45 a.m., for a person threatening suicide.
Police and an ambulance were called to Herrick Street at 12:20 p.m., for a man who said he was being chased by imaginary people and refused to leave.
Police, fire and an ambulance were sent to Parramatta Road, at 2:15 p.m., for a male who was down and not breathing.
Police were called to the vicinity of 1 Dodge St., at 5 p.m. for a motor-vehicle hit-and-run. The driver said his vehicle was side-swiped by another car which left the area without stopping.
Police were sent to 25 Cabot St., at 6 p.m., to check on an operator who may have been passed out at the wheel.
The report of a female causing a disturbance brought police to 350 Cabot St., at 6:25 p.m.
Two officers were sent to 51 Hale St., at 8:40 p.m., for an outdoor party where the guests were not social-distancing.
Police were dispatched to the end of West Street, at 10:50 p.m., to disperse a group of youths at West Beach.
A Noble Hill Road resident notified police just before midnight of an attempted unemployment fraud using his information.
Sunday
Police were sent to 149 Park St., at 4:15 a.m., for a neighbor yelling on the front porch.
Police and a detective were called to a Northridge Road address, just before 6 a.m, after a party reported the possible death of his roommate.
Police were dispatched, at 8:30 a.m., to 97 Bridge St., for a burglary and break-and-entry to a motor vehicle after a man walked into a house he does not own. After a brief investigation, officers arrested Justin E. Philbrook, 38, of 23 Doty Ave., Danvers. He was arrested on an outstanding warrant, and for breaking and entering for a misdemeanor.
Police were sent to a Grove Street address, at 10 a.m., for a party victimized in a grandparents scam. A caller convinced the grandparents that a grandchild had gotten in trouble while out of town and and needed immediately to have a sum of money sent to the caller, via cash cards. They did so, only to discover that it was a scam and the grandchild was fine and knew nothing about it.
Police were sent to Cabot and Wallis streets at 2:20 p.m., to investigate suspicious activity via the internet, and a possible case of extortion/blackmail.
Swampscott
Friday
Officers were sent to 10 Bay View Drive, at 12:40 a.m., for an investigation.
At 12:50 a.m., officers were sent to 57 Redington St., for an investigation.
Suspicious activity brought police to a Hampden Street location, at 2 a.m.
An officer was sent to the Stop & Shop parking lot, at 3 p.m., to assist with a vehicle lockout.
At 4:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of Paradise and Walker roads, for a motor vehicle accident with personal injury.
The report of a disturbance brought police to 219 Paradise Road, at 6:20 p.m.
A noise complaint brought police to 40 Eastman Ave., at 9:50 p.m.
Saturday
Police responded, just before 11 a.m., to the vicinity of Santander Bank, 495 Paradise Road, for the report of a male lying in the woods between the bank and Marshalls. The officer reported no medical attention was required and the male was on his way.
An officer was sent to The Glen, 1 Loring Ave., at 12:35 p.m., after a caller reported his neighbor was creating a disturbance on their shared deck by yelling and swearing and spitting off the deck. It is reportedly an ongoing issue.
Police and fire responded, at 2:55 p.m., to Fishermans Beach East, for the report of a sailboat overturned offshore. According to police, the small craft was heading in to moor when a sudden sharp gust of wind broke its mast. The broken mast and sail lying in the water apparently led witnesses to believe the boat had overturned, though it was only disabled. The sailor, the only person on board, was never in the water and was picked up from his crippled sailboat by a launch from an area yacht club and brought ashore. He hurt his leg while climbing from the sailboat into the launch and was taken to Salem Hospital where he was treated, then released.
Police were sent to the Swampscott Yacht Club, 431 Humphrey St., at 5:10 p.m., after a caller reported youths were jumping off the pier. The parties were advised and dispersed.
An officer was sent to 330 Paradise Road, at 8:40 p.m., after the report of a loud group with no masks was reported by the pool area.
The animal control officer was notified, at 9:05 p.m., of a bat in the residence at 23 Bristol Ave.
Police were sent to 304 Humphrey St., at 9:15 p.m., after a caller reported that the fumes from a neighbor's outdoor heating lamps were blowing into his house.
Peabody
Friday
A 14 Louis Road caller reported, at 3:40 p.m., and a 55 Emerson Ave. caller reported, at 3:45 p.m., that fraudulent unemployment claims had been filed in each person's name.
A 245 Andover St. caller told police, at 6:15 p.m., to complain that his neighbor's landscaper keeps getting grass clippings on his property when weed whacking. The landscaper agreed to blow off the caller's driveway.
A resident of 10 Elizabeth Lane reported to police, at 6:20 p.m., that three U.S. flags and purple bows he put out for Memorial Day were stolen from the grass strip between the street and sidewalk. The officer said the wind was suspected.
A Macarthur Road resident came in to the station, at 7:40 p.m., to report he had never received an iPhone that was mailed to him.
An officer was sent to Maple Hill Cemetery, Sabino Farm Road, at 7:45 p.m. to check on a suspicious vehicle. A party was helping his friend install a radio. They were leaving shortly.
A 14 Beckett St. resident called the Fire Department, at 9:40 p.m. to report the neighbor's fire pit was too close to their house. The FD said the fire was safe as long as they kept the hose nearby.
A 12 Becket St. woman called police, at 10 p.m., to report her neighbors were calling her names and using vulgar language after the Fire Department was called to evaluate their fire pit. The parties were reminded to be neighborly and keep negative opinions to themselves.
Saturday
A caller from St. Adelaide's Parish Center, 712 Lowell St., reported to police, at 3:55 p.m., that someone had dumped trash in the church parking lot. An officer located an address among the trash and spoke to the party at that address. The trash was picked up by the party shortly.
Police were sent to 5 Elizabeth Lane, at 8:35 p.m., for an ongoing dispute between the residents of #5 and #10 Elizabeth Lane. A resident of 10 Elizabeth Lane was summonsed to court for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (a bottle).
Sunday
A Connolly Terrace woman sought police assistance, at 10 a.m., after, she believes, some type of pesticide was pumped into her AC unit.
An employee of the Auto Mile, 218 Andover St., reported, at 2:10 p.m., that a suspect had taken off with a car without making a down payment on it. Salem, New Hampshire, and Methuen police have been asked to make contact with the suspect. The vehicle had a New Hampshire license plate reading "KEE & TAN."
Salem
Friday
A motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought officers to the intersection of North Street and Mead Court, at 4:05 p.m.
Police went to 30 Ward St., at about 5 p.m., where they arrested two men on drug charges. Arrested were Gari Rafael Mejia, 34, of 205 Intervale St., Boston, who was charged with possession of a Class B drug; and Rami Alexander Soto Lara, 32, of 30 Ward St., Apt 1, Salem. He was charged with trafficking in 36 grams or more and less than 100 grams of cocaine, and with trafficking in more than 10 grams of fentanyl.
Police were sent to the intersection of Tremont and Bradford streets, at 6:55 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries.
Saturday
Two reports of fraud or scam were reported: at 3 a.m., from 53 Ocean Ave.; and at 8:55 a.m., from 23 May St.
A juvenile issue brought officers to 275 Jefferson Ave., at 2:40 p.m.
Officers were sent to 163 Derby St., at 3:15 p.m., for a drunken person.
Police responded, at 5:40 p.m., to 1 Park St., for a person who said they were being threatened. After a brief investigation, they arrested Jose Luis Almonte, 29, of 1 Park St., Salem, and charged him with assault with a dangerous weapon.
The report of a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injury brought police to the intersection of North and Oakland streets at 6:30 p.m.
A motor-vehicle accident involving a pedestrian or a bicycle brought police to 26 Congress St., at 6:30 p.m.
Sunday
Police stopped a driver, at 12:25 a.m., at at the intersection of Essex Street and the Dalton Parkway. They arrested Kevin Michael Hardy, 27, of 9 Pope St., Salem, and charged him with drunken driving.
Police, responding at 3 a.m. to 35 Belleau Road, for the report of a suspicious party in a motor vehicle, arrested Thomas R. Servitelli, 49, of 1 Wedgewood Ave., Billerica. He was charged with possession of a Class B drug, subsequent offense and on an outstanding warrant.
Police stopped a vehicle at 12:15 p.m., in the vicinity of 315 Essex St., after observing it being driven in an erratic manner. They arrested John T. Dowd, 54, of 47 Old Landing Way, Apt. B, Charlestown. He was charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle; drunken driving; possession of a Class A drug, subsequent offense; and possession of a Class E drug.
||||