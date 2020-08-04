Danvers
Friday
No injuries were reported in a three-vehicle crash on Andover Street at 5:26 p.m.
No injuries were reported in a crash on Maple Street at 6:34 p.m.
Saturday
Elizabeth Riley, 63, of 6A Princemere Lane, Wenham, was arrested at 12:57 a.m. on charges of drunken driving and a marked lanes violation on Liberty Street.
A man will be summonsed to appear in court on an indecent exposure charge after allegedly exposing himself to a woman at the Motel 6 on Route 1 at 1:37 a.m.
An accident with injuries was reported on Brooksby Village Drive at 12:17 p.m. Two other accidents, one involving a person being struck in the lot, were reported during the next seven minutes.
An accident on High Street with airbag deployment was reported at 12:47 p.m.
Police went to the scene of a flatbed truck rollover on the exit 49 ramp from Route 95 south at 2:29 p.m.
Police were called at 2:45 p.m. regarding a "bad reaction" to THC edibles on Centre Street.
Sunday
Police took a report of a disobedient child who took a car on Kent Street at 12:42 p.m.
Swampscott
Sunday
An accident was reported on Laurel Road at 1:31 a.m.
A hit and run crash was reported on Humphrey Street at 11:38 a.m.
A crash was reported on Danvers Road at 1:40 p.m.
A crash was reported on Paradise Road at 2:37 p.m.
A breaking and entering was reported at the Unitarian Universalist Church on Forest Avenue at 3:30 p.m.
Marblehead
Sunday
A purse and cellphone were found on Creesy Street at 8:46 a.m.
Counterfeit bills were used at a Pleasant Street business at noon.
What initially appeared to an observer to be a domestic dispute on Hawkes Street at 1:46 p.m. turned out to be an argument between two condo neighbors over the painting of a door.
Beverly
Sunday
At 5:24 p.m. police received a report of a person who was hit by a car a half an hour earlier on Highland Avenue.
Monday
Police went to Beverly Commons Drive at 8:49 a.m. for a report of a child locked in a car.
Police were called to the NAPA auto parts store on Cabot Street at 10:44 a.m. to take a report of a customer who struck an employee with a trailer hitch.
Salem
Sunday
Police were called to an assault in progress on High Street at 12:33 a.m.
A hit and run crash was reported at the intersection of Highland Avenue and Marlborough Road at 12:05 p.m.
No injuries were reported in a crash at the intersection of Valley and Parlee streets at 2:23 p.m.
Police took a report of a fight on Fort Avenue at 6:57 p.m.
Threats were reported at a North Street residence at 8 p.m.
Police took a report from someone who reported hearing gunshots on North Street at 9:24 p.m. A search of the area did not turn up anyone with a gun.
Monday
A hit and run was reported on Boston Street at 6:48 a.m.
Threats were reported at a Highland Avenue address at 8:19 a.m.
A larceny was reported on Harris Street at 10:07 a.m.
Police received a report of gunshots from the Tremont and Mason street area at 10:34 a.m. A search of the area found nothing.
Shoplifting was reported on Boston Street at 1:36 p.m.
