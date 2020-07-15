Peabody
Tuesday
Police were called to Hampton Inn, 59 Newbury St., at 3 p.m.. for a dispute between guest and staff over a smoking charge for the room. A female guest was disputing the bill and will take the matter up with corporate.
Police were called to 84 Margin St., at 6:05 p.m., after an intoxicated female locked herself inside a Honda CRV, with her mother outside. Police arrested Jessica M. Freeman, 43, of 16 Porter St., Apt. 3, Salem. She was charged with disorderly conduct, subsequent offense, and with disturbing the peace.
Wednesday
A Winona Street resident notified police, at 11:55 a.m., that someone had filed a false unemployment claim in their name.
Police were advised at 12:15 p.m. that an unaccompanied female child, approximately 5 years old, was spotted at the intersection of Prospect and Andover streets. She was described as blonde, wearing a shirt and pink shorts and heading toward Route 114. Another caller spotted her going toward Keyes Drive, where she was located by an officer at one of the apartments.
Salem
Tuesday
Police were sent to 16 Porter St., at 8:55 p.m., for a disturbance.
Officers were sent to 65 Mason St., at 10:20 p.m., to investigate an earlier break-in.
Police were called to 42 Essex St., at 11:10 p.m. for a motor vehicle hit-and-run. They arrested Alyssa Noelle Buono, 26, of 8 Arbella St., Apt. 2, Salem. She was charged with violating a miscellaneous municipal ordinance or bylaw; leaving the scene of an accident with property damage; drunken driving; possessing an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle; and a miscellaneous motor-vehicle equipment violation.
Wednesday
Reports of a fight brought officers to 18 Porter St., at 8:20 a.m.
The report of a motor-vehicle hit-and-run brought officers to the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Arthur Street, at 1:50 p.m.
Beverly
Tuesday
Police stopped a vehicle at 44 River St., at 1:50 p.m., and after a brief investigation, arrested the driver. Arrested was Brandon George, 31, of 68 Cabot St., Beverly. George was charged with possession of a Class A drug; making an improper turn; and improper use of an electronic device.
Police were sent to 54 Elliott St., at 7:45 p.m. for an aggressive panhandler.
The report of a possible stolen cellphone brought police to a Conant Street location at 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Multiple officers went to the rail crossing at Cabot and Russell streets, at 7 a.m., for a motor vehicle accident accident with property damage. The train gates were down when the gates and their base were knocked over by a Tobin moving van. The driver, who told police he was not used to driving such a large truck, was cited for failing to observe marked lanes. There were no injuries.
Police were sent to the intersection of Kernwood Avenue and Harris Street, at 10:45 a.m., for a two-vehicle accident with property damage.
Officers were sent to 275 Cabot St., at 11:20 a.m., to investigate online postings advocating violence.
Officers were sent to Cabot Street at the Wenham line to back up a Wenham officer in an argument with the operator of another vehicle.
Police were called to a Rantoul Street location to talk a person out of trying to remove his own stitches.
A report of stolen chairs brought officers to 77 Sohier Road, at 3:15 p.m.
Swampscott
Tuesday
The report of a motor-vehicle accident brought police to 65 Essex St., at 9:10 a.m.
Police were called to Starbucks, 450 Paradise Road, at 9:20 a.m. for a trespasser.
An officer was sent to 435 Paradise Road, at 2:20 p.m., for a juvenile problem.
A report of suspicious brought police to 400 Paradise Road at 3:30 p.m.
Police were sent to 71 Franklin Ave., at 7:10 p.m., to investigate a case of motor-vehicle vandalism.
Police were sent to VFW Post 1240, 8 Pine St., at 7:15 p.m., to investigate a possible ordinance violation.
Police were sent to 69 Franklin Ave., then to 32 Franklin Ave., starting at 10:30 p.m., to investigate two separate cases of motor-vehicle vandalism.
Marblehead
Tuesday
A woman reported, at 11:30 a.m., that she just saw a male and two females, on Humphrey Street, by the door of the short bus, try to break into it. She confronted them and they took off. Police had the license plate of the vehicle and will be checking when it arrives home.
A caller from Henry’s Way advised police at 1:30 p.m. that he has been getting threatening text messages from his ex-girlfriend, who was also harassing him. He said he would come in and speak with an officer over the weekend.
A man notified police, at 2:30 p.m., that he just went past the traffic island at Humphrey and Bailey Square and saw that six or seven of the new plants have been stolen. He said he saw the island at 6 a.m., and it was fully planted at that time.
A Harding Lane caller reported, at 3:10 p.m., that jewelry was missing from his father’s estate.
A Sunset Road resident told police, at 11:20 p.m., that he just saw someone in the neighborhood “who doesn’t look like he belongs.” The caller’s son said he first saw the man around 4:30 this afternoon, again around 6 p.m., and when he just came home, the male was still in the area, “pacing back and forth.” He described him as white or Hispanic, skinny build, about 5-foot-7, in his 30s, wearing jeans and a T-shirt. Police checked the area, without success.
||||