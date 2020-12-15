Marblehead
Sunday
A woman went to the station at 12:33 p.m. to report that another driver hit her car while she was sitting in it at the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Hawkes Street. The other driver left, ignoring the woman's calls to stop. Police were unable to locate the culprit.
A caller from Clifton Heights Lane reported at 12:49 p.m. that someone is taking packages before he can get to them. Officers went to the area and were able to locate the packages.
A caller at 1:17 p.m. reported a truck driver swerving at a group of kids riding their bikes in the center of traffic in the area of Humphrey and Tedesco streets. The woman said she and the truck driver exchanged words.
Three minutes later, at 1:20 p.m., police took a report of a group of 15 to 20 young people on bikes in the areas of Atlantic Avenue, and Pleasant and Mohawk streets who were in and out of traffic, doing wheelies. When the reporting party told them someone was going to get hurt, she said she was called a vulgarity. Police spotted the group at Mohawk but the teens, around 13 years old, took off down a bike path. They were again spotted on Pleasant and then Lafayette Street, where a caller said her car was kicked. Police alerted Salem police and were told by a sergeant that the group has "no regard for public safety."
A caller at 3:14 p.m. reported seeing a red bi-plane flying with a lot of smoke. Police contacted air towers at Beverly and Logan airports, eventually confirming that the plane was doing an airshow maneuver over the Neck.
Peabody
Sunday
Police went to Northshore Mall at 5:04 p.m. for a report of a dog left in a pickup truck parked near the Christmas tree. The dog did not appear to be in distress.
Police went to a Pulaski Street address at 8:56 p.m. for a report of a woman throwing furniture down stairs. The woman said she was moving furniture out so her boyfriend could pick it up. The woman called the station several hours later to complain that police had shown up.
Monday
A 77-year-old Crane Brook Way resident will be summoned to court on charges of malicious destruction and larceny after his neighbor reported at 2:08 a.m. that he kicked a Ring doorbell camera off the wall.
Police are investigating after a caller reported hearing gunshots from the area of Endicott Street at 2:42 a.m. Detectives were following up and an ambulance was sent to the scene, but no one was reported to have been shot.
A car was reported stolen from outside the Extended Stay America on Jubilee Drive at 4:45 a.m.
A woman went to the station at 8:07 a.m. to report that her landlord and her landlord's girlfriend have been spying on her family on County Street.
Beverly
Sunday
Jonathan Lu Richardson, 41, of 2 Burnside St., Salem, was arrested at 7:26 p.m. on a charge of providing false identification, following a call about a disturbance on Bow Street.
Austin Belanger, 23, of 9 Kearsarge Ave., Roxbury, was arrested at 8:01 p.m. on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, driving to endanger, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, driving after license suspension and possession of a class C drug, following a report of a hit and run crash on Dodge Street.
Police took a report of a drunk man causing a disturbance on a train at 11:04 p.m.
Monday
Police went to a laundromat on Cabot Street at 10:46 a.m. for a report of a man in his underwear. Police were back at the same address at 1:30 for a patron causing issues.
Salem
Sunday
Police took a report of harassment on Butler Street at 7:27 p.m.
An accident involving a police vehicle was reported at 7:54 p.m.
Monday
No injuries were reported in a collision at the intersection of Norman and Washington streets at 9:58 a.m.
A fraud or scam was reported on East India Square at 11:15 a.m.
A past assault was reported on Webb Street at 11:41 a.m.
A larceny was reported on Pope Street at 1:35 p.m.
No injuries were reported in a crash on Highland Avenue at 3:40 p.m.
