Peabody
Monday
Peabody Glass and Mirror Company, 29 Howley St., reported at 9:13 a.m. that a piece of glass was taken from the rear lot on Saturday. Police said video footage was available, and they got a description of a suspect taking the glass.
A caller from the area of Carroll Savage Park told police at 1 p.m. someone was hitting golf balls and they were landing in his yard. Police spoke to young person from Arch Street.
A woman called police, at 5 p.m., from A-Plus Sunoco, 144 Newbury St., to report that her son was in the restroom and refusing to get out. Police checked both bathroom and the subject was no longer at the station.
Tuesday
An officer was approached at 8:55 a.m. on Melody Road by a man who said he had just been bitten by a dog. The dog was leashed, and the officer located it and its walker down the street. The walker confirmed the dog's identity and that it has a current rabies vaccination. The man's wife was notified that the dog has a current vaccination.
Marblehead
Sunday
Police went to South Street at 11:07 a.m. concerning complaints about a man yelling outside for hours; one neighbor said she hadn't slept in 72 hours and it was "getting to be a problem." Police ascertained that the man was talking loudly on the phone.
Police took a report from West Shore Drive, where a man said he had gotten into a confrontation with someone because his child suffered a sunburn, at 11:03 a.m.
Police went to Orchard Circle at 8:26 p.m. after a neighbor saw two people trying to get into a house on the street; officers confirmed that the house is on the market and the two people were potential buyers.
Monday
Police were called to a South Street location, at 8:05 a.m., for a male screaming at the top of his lungs. He had a towel wrapped around his head and was pointing to the sky as he paced around the parking lot talking on his cellphone. Police said he quieted down shortly after they arrived.
A man came into the station at 9:25 a.m. to report that someone had desecrated his mother's grave.
A West Shore Drive man came into the station, at 11:25 a.m., to report he had just witnessed his neighbor verbally harass another person and he wanted to let police know about it. He was told that if the victim has not made a complaint, there was nothing police can do.
Police were called to Mechanic Street, at 11:55 a.m., after a truck took down some wires and a utility pole, which was left leaning on a house. The truck was described as a black flatbed carrying wooden furniture. It had left the area without leaving any information. Shortly after the truck returned to the scene. It was actually a cement truck and not black. The light department was on scene and indicated it would take three to six hours to replace the pole and get the wires back up. In the meantime, traffic through the Mugford, Harris and Mechanic Street area was detoured.
A woman came into the station, at 1:50 p.m., to report that the tenant in her Brookhouse Drive home had trashed the house. She said he took the paneling off the walls in the basement, tore up the basement carpet and built a private room there. She said he also put holes in the upstairs plaster ceiling and has put recessed lighting in the dining and living rooms, torn the wallpaper off the dining room walls and painted them white. He also tore up the living room and dining room carpets and attempted to sand the floors. Also, a couch was missing from the basement.
Tuesday
Police were sent to Irresistibles on Atlantic Avenue, at 1:55 a.m., to assist a female who was attempting to get home and did not make it. As they arrived, she was attempting to dump contraband down the street drain. She was escorted home and assisted into her residence.
A Commercial Street caller notified police, at 6:30 a.m., that they had seen a deer in the area.
Danvers
Monday
Police were sent to Buffalo Wild Wings, 100 Independence Way, to assist staff with a patron who was asked to leave.
Police were called to Off Broadway Shoes, 100 Independence Way, at noon, to look into a larceny.
An officer was sent to CVS, 139 Endicott St., at 3:35 p.m., for a female apprehended with stolen goods. She will be summonsed to court.
Police were sent to 171 Hobart St., at 5:45 p.m. for possible drug activity. After a brief investigation, they arrested Masaun Green, 26, of 176 Newbury St., Peabody, and charged him with possession of a Class B drug with intent to distribute.
The report of a prowler or possible burglar brought police to 129 Burley St., at 8:50 p.m.
Reports of a fight or aggressive behavior brought officers to Lahey Health Behavioral Services, 111 Middleton Road, at 10 p.m.
Tuesday
An officer was sent to Herb Chambers Chevrolet, 90 Andover St., at 1:30 p.m., for a report of larceny, stolen services.
An officer responded, at 2:40 p.m., to Lowe's Home Improvement, 153 Andover St., for a report of tools stolen from the store.
Swampscott
Monday
A person called police, at 9:30 a.m., from 222 Paradise Road to report he was having an issue with the staff at the gas station. He said they were yelling at him, and he was looking to speak with police.
A Puritan Road woman advised police, at 5:50 p.m., that she had loaned her Landrover to her boyfriend yesterday and he was refusing to return it.
Someone notified police, at 10:05 p.m., that people were setting off fireworks between 4 and 6 Preston Court, but they fled before officers arrived.
Tuesday
Officers were sent to Phillips Beach, in the vicinity of 199 Ocean Ave., at 12:25 a.m., for a group of teens on the beach with a bonfire. They left when told to do so.
Salem
Monday
Police were sent to 282 Canal St., at 4:15 p.m., for a larceny.
Officers went to 278 Derby St., at 7:55 p.m., to investigate a report of gunshots.
Police were dispatched, at 8:15 p.m., to 2 Chase St., for a fight.
Tuesday
Police went to 135 Lafayette St., at 8:40 a.m. to investigate a break-in to a motor vehicle.
A report of a fraud or a scam brought officers to 12 Webb St., at 2:15 p.m.
Police were called to 7 Essex St., at 2:20 p.m., for the report of a larceny.
Beverly
Monday
Officers went to 101 Rantoul St., at 6:10 p.m., to investigate a report of fraud.
Officers were sent to the Farmers Market, 150 Rantoul St., at 7:20 p.m., for a homeless person harassing customers.
Tuesday
Three officers were sent to a Heather Street location at 1:55 a.m., for a suspicious male in the parking lot. It appeared to be a mental health issue and he was transported to Beverly Hospital.
Officers were sent to 43 Charnock St., at 9:25 a.m., for a dispute between neighbors.
At 10:36 a.m., three units were sent to 8 Roundy St., for people in the house who don't belong there.
Four units were dispatched, at 6 p.m., to a Park Street business for a male harassing customers.
A dispute between neighbors brought police to 3 Gage St., at 6:45 p.m.
Reports of an aggressive panhandler brought police to 54 Elliott St., at 7:45 p.m.
