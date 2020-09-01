Marblehead
Monday
Police were sent to Washington Street at 8:40 a.m., for a vehicle that struck two parked vehicles. There was no notice of injuries or citations.
Police were called to an Atlantic Avenue location, at 1:50 p.m., as a large group of teens was congregating and the employee wanted them moved along.
A Washington Street caller came into the station, at 6:20 p.m., to report that both of her vehicles had been damaged recently. In each case, the side-view mirror was damaged.
Three cruisers were dispatched to the beach on Stramski Way, at 9:40 p.m., for a large group partying and setting off fireworks. The kids ran from the area, towards Dodge and Liberty roads when police arrived. The bonfire was put out and the trash picked up by the only one of the group who remained on the scene. The rest of the group dispersed into the night.
Danvers
Monday
An officer was sent to 9 Walter Road, at 12:45 a.m., for a loud party disturbing the peace.
An officer was called to the vicinity of the Cherry Street Fish Market, 26 Hobart St., at 6:40 a.m. for someone disturbing the peace. The call was unfounded.
Officers were sent to North Shore Auto Body, 20 Newbury St., at 8:25 a.m., after they called to report that someone had broken into at least two vehicles.
An officer was sent to 47 Purchase St., at 12:10 p.m., in response to a complaint about bicycles.
An officer was sent to the Holten Richmond School, at 1:20 p.m., to look into a possible past fight.
The report of a fraud brought an officer to Best Buy, 230 Independence Ave. at 2:45 p.m.
An Essex man was arrested shortly before 6 p.m. Monday after aiming a BB gun at another driver during a road rage incident. According to Essex Police, the incident occurred in Danvers and the suspect was arrested at by Essex police at his Essex home a short time later. Arrested was Cameron Nolan, 21, of 280 Southern Ave., Essex, on a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon. He made bail that night and was arraigned Tuesday morning in Gloucester District Court.
Police were called to 3 Page St. Court, at 7:35 p.m., for an aggressive dog.
An officer was sent to 54 Cherry Hill Road, at 8:10 p.m., for someone skateboarding in the road.
Tuesday
Police were called to 36 River St., at 7:45 a.m., for a car into a pole. No one was injured.
The animal control officer was sent to Sun 'N' Air Golf Center, 210R Conant St., for a hawk stuck in a net. The bird was freed and sent on its way.
A youth called police from Holten Richmond Middle School, 55 Conant St., at 11:30 a.m., to report a possibly stolen bicycle.
An officer was sent to Interstate 95 north, at 2:40 p.m., in response to a report of two kids on bikes on the interstate. The report was unfounded.
Officers were sent to Danvers Mobile Home Park, 98 Newbury St., for a non-domestic dispute, after a man was reported to have stolen tools. Police arrested Vincent Distasio, 27, of 98 Newbury St. He was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and with receiving stolen property valued at more than $1,200.
Beverly
Monday
Police, an ambulance and a detective were dispatched, at 4:10 p.m., to an Abbott Street apartment, for an unattended death. The woman was 65 years old and not believed to be in good health.
Police were sent to 11 Cabot St., at 6:30 p.m., to speak with a party who wanted to report an assault.
At 9:30 p.m., officers were sent to the rear parking lot at 335 Rantoul St., for a woman screaming for help.
Tuesday
Three officers and a sergeant responded, at 1:35 a.m., to 321 Cabot St., for a female yelling for help.
Two officers were sent to the vicinity of 10 Dane St., at 9 a.m., for a homeless camp.
Police were called to an Essex Street location, at 11:40 a.m., for an unwanted guest.
The report of a possible fight brought three cruisers to a Mechanic Street location, at 2:30 p.m.
Police, fire and an ambulance were called to the intersection of Park and Federal streets, at 3:15 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with property damage.
An officer was called to 62 Pleasant St., at 3:15 p.m., to speak with a resident about a possible assault.
Police were sent to 1 Cabot St., at 6:35 p.m., to check on a shirtless male possibly breaking into a vehicle.
Swampscott
Monday
Officers were called to 90 Norfolk Ave., at 12:55 a.m., for a motor-vehicle theft.
At just before 5 a.m., officers were sent to the vicinity of 32 Franklin Ave., for a suspicious party.
The report of a juvenile problem brought police to 141 Burrill St., at 9:30 a.m.
A report of vandalism brought police to the vicinity of Linscott Park and 9 Monument Ave., at 10:10 a.m.
Officers were sent to 7 Fisher Ave., at 1:30 p.m., to investigate a con or a scam.
A report of suspicious activity brought officers to the vicinity of 402 Paradise Road, at 4:20 p.m.
Officers were sent to 56 Kensington Lane, at 10:30 p.m., to conduct a well-being check.
At approximately the same time, officers were sent to Eisman's Beach, 235 Puritan Road, for suspicious behavior.
Peabody
Monday
Police were sent to Dunkin Donuts, 79 Lynnfield St., at 1:50 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident in the parking lot. The drivers exchanged their info and went on their ways after the officer confirmed the information that was given.
An Andover Street party reported, at 2 p.m., that someone had fraudulently opened a Verizon account with her information.
Police were sent to Route 1 Auto Service, 218 Newbury St., at 2 p.m. to investigate a past break and entry to the gate and to a 2000 Honda Civic. The break was believed to have happened between 5:15 and 5:30 a.m. Rochester, N.H., police have been asked to make a notification to the owner of the vehicle with NH plates, but they were unable to contact the woman at that time.
A resident of an apartment at 138 Shore Drive told police that a neighbor had threatened her because her daughter-in-law had parked in the wrong space.
Police were called to 3111 Crane Brook Way, at 4 p.m., to check on a suspicious party walking back and forth between the 3100 and 2100 buildings. The caller believed the party does not live in the complex and had concerns. An officer spoke with the party, who checked out. He was waiting for a friend who is one of the occupants of the complex.
An Oak Avenue resident told police, at 5:20 p.m. that a neighbor was shooting a BB gun into the trees, almost hitting his house. The officer said it was an ongoing dispute between neighbors. The other resident said he was not shooting anything and said it was the sound of acorns falling.
The Fire Department was sent to Sunshine Laundry, 48 Foster St., at 5:20 p.m., for a dryer fire. The dryer was extinguished without issue.
Police were sent to the Big Y Plaza, 637 Lowell St., at 5:25 p.m., after a caller complained about the noise coming from the "Back the Blue" rally. The officer said the noise was coming from the vehicles honking at the rally.
A Mayfair Road caller advised police, at 6:20 p.m., that her dog was barking in the yard when a neighbor came out and dumped a bucked of water on it. The officer spoke with both parties and both declined to exercise their harassment order rights. The officer will document the issue and follow up with the animal control officer.
Police were sent to a Longview Way home at 9:20 p.m., for a runaway who had been gone since Friday. A ping on her cell phone indicated it to be within 872 meters of a given set of coordinates. The mother called Peabody police later to say she had just picked her daughter up on Brandywine Drive in East Boston. She said she does not want her checked out by medics.
Tuesday
Police were dispatched to 7 Ralph Road, at 2:25 a.m. after a party attempting to break into a vehicle was caught in the act by the homeowner. The suspect, a 6'2" white male with salt and pepper hair and weighing about 250 pounds, fled in a red pickup with a white tailgate.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 38 Goodale St., at 6:45 a.m., after a female hit a tree. The vehicle was towed and the female refused medical transport. The officer was giving her a ride to her uncle's place on Route 1 when the female changed her mind. The officer again requested an ambulance, and the female was taken to Salem Hospital.
An ambulance rushed to 252 Newbury St., Apt. 82, after a female repeatedly screamed into the phone, "Please come! I'm stuck!" then hung up. She refused medical assistance.
Salem
Monday
A report of fireworks brought police to 10 Nursery St., at 1:20 a.m.
Officers were sent to 19 Leavitt St., at 5:55 a.m., and to 8 1/2 Allen St., at 9:10 a.m., for two separate hit-and-run accidents.
An officer went to 8 Tremont St., at 11:25 a.m. to look into a fraud or a scam.
The report of a larceny brought an officer to 24 North St., just before noon.
An officer was sent to 1 School Street Court, at 1:40 p.m., for a fraud or a scam.
Police were called to a North Street location,, at 3:25 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
Officers went to 15 Palmer St., at 4:45 p.m., to look into a larceny.
Police, who responded, at 6:10 p.m., to a report of a suspicious person at 2 East India Square, got into a brief scuffle that resulted in an arrest. Police arrested Gabriel Salado, 28, of 34 Eade St., Apt. 1, Lynn. Salado was charged with assault and battery on a police officer; assault and battery in attempting to disarm a police officer; assault with a dangerous weapon; resisting arrest; and disorderly conduct.
Officers who were sent to 124 Lafayette St., at 8:35 p.m., for a fight, arrested two Salem men. Arrested were Michael Ryan Clemons, 39, homeless, of Salem, who was charged with disorderly conduct, subsequent offense; and Norman G. Pelletier, 55, of 117 Lafayette St., Apt. 312, Salem, who was charged with disorderly conduct.
An officer was sent to 55 Buffum St., at 9:10 p.m., to speak with a resident whose motor vehicle or motor vehicle plate had been stolen.
Tuesday
An officer was called to 27 Charter St., at 12:50 a.m., for a break-and-entry to a motor vehicle.
Police went to 286 Washington St., at 1:30 a.m., for a larceny.
Police arrested Sean F. Greene, 43, of 29 Rosemont St., Apt. 1, Boston, at 9:10 a.m., for shoplifting at the Hawthorne Square Mall, 227 Highland Ave., Salem. Greene was charged with shoplifting of a shopping cart, 2nd offense, and shoplifting of merchandise exceeding $250 in value by price-tag tampering.
Officers were sent to 95 Jackson St., at 10:50 a.m., for a break-and-entry to a motor vehicle.
Police were sent to 19 Herbert St., at 12:20 on a noise complaint.
Complaints of a drunken individual brought police to 18 S. Washington Square, at 3:40 p.m.
Officers were called to 90 North St., at 4:10 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
Police responded to 20 Lemon St. at 4:50 p.m., and to 30 Putnam St., at 4:55 p.m., for two separate parking complaints.
